Sword Group | Q3 2026 Results
Attachment
- SwordGroup_Q32026_Results FV
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|29,250
|29,700
|19:26
|29,350
|29,600
|19:17
Sword Group | Q3 2026 Results
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:10
|Sword Group | Q3 2026 Results
|Sword Group | Q3 2026 Results
Attachment
SwordGroup_Q32026_Results FV
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|18:59
|Sword Group | Q3 2026 Results
|28.08.
|Sword Group | Availability of the H1 2026 Financial Report
|28.08.
|Sword Group: H1 2026 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF
|23.07.
|Sword Group | Q2 2026 Results
|Consolidated Revenue: €97.0mOrganic Growth (i): +13.7%Profitability (EBITDA Margin): 12.0%(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
KEY FIGURESThe consolidated revenue for the...
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