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WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Stuttgart
23.07.26 | 11:18
29,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
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SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
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29,10029,30011:45
29,10029,30011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 11:22 Uhr
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Sword Group | Q2 2026 Results

Consolidated Revenue: €97.0m
Organic Growth (i): +13.7%
Profitability (EBITDA Margin): 12.0%
(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

KEY FIGURES
The consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2026 amounted to €97.0 million, representing an increase of 13.7% at constant scope and exchange rates compared with the second quarter of 2025.
Profitability (EBITDA margin) reached 12.0%, corresponding to €11.6 million.
The consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to €187.7 million, representing an increase of 12.6% at constant scope and exchange rates compared with the first half of 2025.
Profitability (EBITDA margin) also reached 12.0%, corresponding to €22.6 million.

H1 2026 ACCOUNTS

Unaudited figures
€m20262025
Revenue187.7175.8
EBITDA22.621.1
EBITDA Margin12.0%12.0%

On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates
ANALYSIS
The performance delivered in the first half of 2026 confirms the Group's growth momentum, with organic growth of 12.6% and profitability reaching 12.0%, demonstrating Sword's ability to
combine expansion with sustained profitability.
The Group continues to invest across its four areas of expertise: Consulting, Applications, Platforms and Infrastructure; while leveraging its three strategic competencies: Artificial Intelligence, Cloud and Resilience.
The acquisition of CirrusHQ during the period illustrates the Group's commitment to strengthening its strategic capabilities through targeted, value-accretive external growth initiatives.
The completion of Pathfinder, the Group's proprietary AI methodology, now positions Sword as a leading player in supporting organisations through their transformation towards Artificial
Intelligence.
Supported by a strong backlog and a robust pipeline of opportunities, Sword enters the second half of the year with confidence.

OUTLOOK
The Group confirms its 2026 full-year objectives, targeting both 12% organic growth and a 12% profitability level. The first-half performance, together with the outlook for the second half of the year and beyond, will be discussed in greater detail during the financial presentation scheduled for September 10 Register here.

About Sword Group
Sword has 3,900+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Q22026_Results FV

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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