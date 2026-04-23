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WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 11:12
34,200 Euro
+1,18 % +0,400
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
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SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,20033,40019:26
33,20033,35019:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 17:46 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sword Group | Q1 2026 Results

Sword Group | Q1 2026 Results

Consolidated Revenue: €90.7m Organic Growth (i): +11.7%

Profitability (EBITDA Margin): 12.0%

(i)on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates

KEY FIGURES

Consolidated revenue for Q1 2026 amounts to €90.7m, up +11.7% at constant scope and exchange rates compared to Q1 2025.

EBITDA margin stands at 12.0%, representing EBITDA of €10.9m.

Q1 2026 ACCOUNTS

Q1 | unaudited figures
€m20262025
Revenue90.785.5
EBITDA10.910.3
EBITDA Margin12.0%12.0%

On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, organic growth reaches +11.7%.

ANALYSIS

Organic growth for the first quarter, at +11.7%, is significantly higher than budgeted (+0.9 percentage points above budget).

Our backlog enables us to anticipate organic growth of over 12% in the second half of the year.

At this stage, geopolitical tensions do not have a significant impact on the Group's business. Avery limited effect is observed in Dubai, with no impact on overall performance, as revenue generated in this area remains very low compared with that achieved in the rest of the Middle East.

The external growth strategy is based on targeted, small-scale M&A transactions. In this context, the Group's objective is to acquire high value-added expertise.

OUTLOOK

The Group confirms its 2026 annual targets, both in terms of organic growth (12%) and profitability (12%).

Agenda

28/04/26 2025 Annual General Meeting

23/07/26 Publication of Q2 2026 Revenue

About Sword Group
Sword has 3,600+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Q12026_Results FV230426

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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