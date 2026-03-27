Sword Group: H2 2025 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF

from 01/07/2025 au 31/12/2025

Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2025, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

12,827 shares

€262,055

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1 ,340

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,323

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 72,617 shares for an amount of €2,625,099.35

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 63,878 shares for an amount of €2,319,591.90



As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

4,088 shares

€567,563



The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

About Sword Group

Sword has 3,600+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment