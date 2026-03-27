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WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 12:59
30,450 Euro
-0,16 % -0,050
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,30030,35019:52
30,35030,40018:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 18:22 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sword Group: H2 2025 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF

from 01/07/2025 au 31/12/2025

Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2025, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
12,827 shares
€262,055
- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1 ,340
- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,323
- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 72,617 shares for an amount of €2,625,099.35
- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 63,878 shares for an amount of €2,319,591.90

As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
4,088 shares
€567,563

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

About Sword Group
Sword has 3,600+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_H2 2025 Report of the Liquidity Agreement_V270326

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.