More than 230,000 farming operations were unknowingly exposed to federal felony-level penalties before a March 2025 reprieve. FarmBot Tech's new platform is built so the next regulatory change doesn't catch farmers the same way

SAUSALITO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / More than 230,000 American farms were, until a March 2025 reprieve, unknowingly exposed to federal felony-level penalties under the Corporate Transparency Act. No one told them about the law in time, according to research done for FarmBot Tech's forthcoming white paper on agricultural technology adoption.

FarmBot Tech today launched an early version of their voice-first AI platform built to close that gap. It's live now at FarmBotTech.com. Farmers can ask questions out loud, in plain English, and get answers about their own farm. The initial launch introduces FarmBot Tech's community, designed to connect farmers with information, resources, and opportunities, including personalized matching for grants and government funding programs. FarmBot Tech is inviting farmers into the development process from the beginning, using their experiences and feedback to shape the platform as it evolves. No other agricultural platform in the United States, United Kingdom or European Union combines all three, according to a review of 14 agricultural AI products done for the same research.

The compliance problem is part of a bigger pattern. Precision agriculture adoption among U.S. farms actually fell, from 27% to 22% between 2023 and 2025, even as the technology got better and cheaper. Large farms use these tools at a rate of 68%. Small farms use them at just 13%, according to the same research.

FarmBot Tech built its platform around voice for a simple reason. The infrastructure is already there. More than 8.4 billion voice assistants are in use worldwide today, more than there are people on Earth.

"Farmers have never lacked innovation, the industry hasn't been willing to meet them," said Detria, co-founder and CEO of FarmBot Tech. "The Corporate Transparency Act exposed what happens when critical information fails to reach the people whose livelihoods depend on it. We can't keep building more sophisticated technology while leaving farmers to navigate these challenges alone. At FarmBot Tech, we're starting with farmers, listening to what they need and giving them a voice in shaping what comes next."

The platform farmers can use starting today works the way farmers actually do; by voice, not by dashboard. Ask it a question out loud, and it pulls together information from across a farm's operations, so farmers get an answer instead of digging through separate apps and spreadsheets season after season.

It also uses satellite data to help spot problems early, things like crop stress, nutrient issues, soil conditions and water use, before they're visible from the ground.

FarmBot Tech built the platform to work across crops, animals and production types, not just one commodity. That includes the small and mid-size farms, livestock producers and textile-crop growers who have historically been left behind, by farm technology and, as the Corporate Transparency Act example shows, by the regulations meant to govern them.

That satellite work builds on a three-year partnership with Pixxel Space, announced recently. Pixxel's Firefly satellites are built to capture far more detail than typical satellite imagery, and FarmBot Tech and Pixxel are now working together to turn that detail into guidance farmers can actually use. The voice-AI platform described above is live today. The Pixxel integration comes next, with the first applications planned for the fourth quarter of 2026, starting with grapes, coffee, cattle and dairy across the United States, European Union and Africa.

FarmBot Tech built the platform together with farmers, not just for them, because closing this gap takes more than new technology. Farmers need a real say in how that technology gets designed and used.

The company's forthcoming white paper, AI Adoption in Agriculture: Why the Gap Persists and What Must Change, looks at why this gap exists and what it will take to close it, especially for the smaller and underserved farms that technology and regulators alike have historically left behind. For FarmBot Tech, that's part of a bigger goal: helping agriculture adopt AI, strengthening rural communities, and supporting more regenerative farming practices worldwide.

To see the platform live or request a demo, visit https://www.farmbottech.com/Demo.

About FarmBot Tech: FarmBot Tech is an agricultural technology company developing an AI-powered platform to make emerging technologies more accessible and actionable for farmers. Through a radically inclusive approach to product development, FarmBot Tech co-creates solutions with farmers and brings together artificial intelligence, voice technology, connected agricultural data and satellite intelligence. Its mission is to close the agtech adoption gap, strengthen rural resilience and accelerate the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices globally.

Media Contact:

FarmBot Tech

media@farmbottech.com

SOURCE: FarmBot Tech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/farmbot-tech-launches-voice-first-ai-platform-built-to-close-the-regulatory-blind-spot-1240010