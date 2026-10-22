Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - NCM Investments (NCM) is pleased to announce that the NCM Kipling Funds earned seven awards from 13 nominations at the 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, as announced by Alternative IQ, held in Toronto on October 20, 2026.

This marks the fifth consecutive year the Kipling Funds have received nominations at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards and the fourth consecutive year they have received awards, with recognition spanning global equity and fixed income strategies, absolute returns and risk-adjusted performance.

Here are the 2026 results:

Kipling Strategic Income

Best 1 Year Return - 3 rd Place Winner

Best 3 Year Return - 2 nd Place Winner

Best 5 Year Return - 3 rd Place Winner

Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio - 1 st Place Winner

Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio - 2nd Place Winner

Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend

Best 5 Year Return - 3 rd Place Winner

Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio - Nominee

Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio - 3 rd Place Winner

Best 10 Year Sharpe Ratio - Nominee

Best Overall 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund - Nominee

Kipling Global Enhanced Growth

Best 5 Year Return - Nominee

Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio - Nominee

Best 10 Year Sharpe Ratio - Nominee

"Five consecutive years of recognition across three very different strategies tells a consistent story," said Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM Investments. "The Kipling Funds have built strong track records over more than a decade. That success has been supported by a talented team and resources from across our organization. The funds' disciplined process and methodology have contributed significantly to these outcomes."

"We're especially pleased that this year's recognition spans both absolute return and Sharpe ratio measures, because the quality of the investment experience matters as much as the return itself," he added.

A total of 321 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2026 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners.

About the Kipling Enhanced Funds

Kipling Strategic Income is a fixed income alternative fund structured to seek yield, pursue returns and manage risk. This fund provides a steady stream of income through fixed income investing. It focuses on capital preservation while mitigating risk exposure from both an interest rate risk and credit risk perspective.





is a fixed income alternative fund structured to seek yield, pursue returns and manage risk. This fund provides a steady stream of income through fixed income investing. It focuses on capital preservation while mitigating risk exposure from both an interest rate risk and credit risk perspective. Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend is a global equity alternative strategy that may employ hedging techniques as part of its risk management approach. This fund focuses on dividend growth, profitability and balance sheet flexibility, emphasizing cash flows to shareholders. It offers geographic and sector diversification beyond the domestic market in areas such as Technology, Health Care, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary.





is a global equity alternative strategy that may employ hedging techniques as part of its risk management approach. This fund focuses on dividend growth, profitability and balance sheet flexibility, emphasizing cash flows to shareholders. It offers geographic and sector diversification beyond the domestic market in areas such as Technology, Health Care, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary. Kipling Global Enhanced Growth is a global equity alternative fund structured to achieve high active share, focusing on growth businesses in the world's largest, most diverse, and most liquid equity markets. This fund emphasizes high growth sectors, such as healthcare and technology.

About NCM Investments

NCM is Made For Advice. We are an independent investment fund manager with an extensive range of actively-managed mutual funds and alternative investments that add value to client portfolios and advisor asset allocation strategies. We've been solving the issues facing financial advisors and their clients since 1999 and offer perspectives on topics like performance, fees and risk that might surprise you. We believe that a little creativity can go a long way towards helping Canadians achieve their financial goals, and we enjoy working closely with financial advisors who agree.

The Kipling Funds are only available for sale to investors who meet the definition of "accredited investor" as set forth in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions, or non-individuals who will be investing a minimum of $150,000. Please contact us or consult the offering documents to determine your qualification status. Investors should take note that certain statements in this report about a fund or strategy, including expected future performance, are forward-looking. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what the portfolio manager believes are reasonable assumptions, the portfolio manager cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. NCM Asset Management Ltd. as manager and portfolio manager of the Kipling Funds may engage one or more sub advisors to provide investment management services to certain Funds, including its affiliate, Cumberland Investment Counsel Inc.

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