

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced on Thursday that it has launched AI Nexus, a platform designed to help enterprises oversee artificial intelligence deployments and measure returns on AI investments.



The company said the platform combines tools for workflow orchestration, AI model management and spending oversight through five modules known as Engage, Orchestrate, Reveal, Coach and Route.



Cognizant said AI Nexus is designed to operate within a customer's own technology environment, allowing organizations to retain control of their data and processes.



On the Nasdaq, shares of Cognizant were gaining 3.39 percent, changing hands at $71.91.



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