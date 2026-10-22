BODYWELLE's Dr. Alonso Martin Explains the Benefits of Botox for Facial Rejuvenation

The Miami Beach physician describes how neuromodulators soften expression lines, where treatment can be applied, and why dosing and placement are individualized for each patient.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / BODYWELLE , a physician-led longevity and functional medicine practice founded by Alonso Martin, MD, offers Botox as part of its approach to facial rejuvenation. Botox is an FDA-approved injectable that temporarily relaxes the muscles responsible for dynamic wrinkles, the lines that form with repeated expressions such as frowning, squinting, and raising the brows. Every Botox treatment at the practice is administered by Dr. Martin personally.

Dr. Alonso Martin, founder of BODYWELLE, brings medical training and expertise to Botox facial rejuvenation.

How Expression Lines Become Lines at Rest

"Facial lines rarely appear all at once. They begin as creases that show only during expression and, after years of repeated muscle contraction, can settle into the skin as lines that remain visible when the face is still," said Dr. Martin.

That progression is why Botox is used for both correction and prevention. Relaxing a muscle that repeatedly folds the skin reduces the creasing that, over time, deepens into more established lines.

Interrupting the Signal Between Nerve and Muscle

Every facial expression begins with a nerve signal. Nerves release acetylcholine, a chemical messenger that tells a targeted muscle to contract, and Botox temporarily blocks the release of acetylcholine at the junction where nerve meets muscle.

With less activity in the treated muscle, the overlying skin appears smoother. The aim is controlled relaxation that softens lines while preserving natural-looking expression.

"Wrinkle relaxers are an easy, in-office treatment that use tiny needles to deliver neuromodulators like Botox and Dysport directly onto the wrinkle," Dr. Martin said. "This relaxes the muscle near the wrinkle, so when you express yourself and have facial movement, the wrinkles don't appear."

Treatment Areas Across the Face and Neck

The most familiar applications are horizontal forehead lines, the vertical glabellar lines between the brows often called the "11s," and crow's feet at the outer corners of the eyes. Botox can also soften a dimpled or pebbled chin, and strategic placement along the brow can create a subtle lifting effect for patients whose brows or upper eyelids feel heavy.

"With strategic placement of a little bit of Botox along the brow, it can help do an eyebrow lift and open you up nicely without that heaviness," Dr. Martin said.

Treatment also extends below the jawline. In October 2024, the FDA approved Botox Cosmetic for temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe platysma bands, the vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck. Dr. Martin describes the change in terms of movement: "When you're expressing, when you're opening your mouth, you won't have those visible neck lines."

Microdosing for Early Lines

Dr. Martin distinguishes between two broad approaches. Patients with deeper, established lines typically receive standard-strength treatment aimed at correction, while younger patients with minimal lines may be candidates for a lower-dose approach often called baby Botox.

"If you're someone that has barely any wrinkles, you're young, you're in your 20s, 30s, you may be a candidate for a small micro dose of Botox that will correct any small wrinkles that are appearing and will also prevent larger wrinkles from forming as you age," he said.

He speaks to the preventive approach from personal experience. "I started baby Botox when I was 31, and I'm in my 40s now," Dr. Martin said.

An Assessment Before Any Injection

Treatment at BODYWELLE begins with a consultation to determine candidacy, and when appropriate, Botox can be performed the same day. Dr. Martin evaluates facial anatomy, muscle activity, and expression patterns alongside each patient's goals, since the amount and placement of product vary from one person to another.

"I evaluate the face and I do specific markings for each muscle and each expression," he said. "I later explain my treatment to the patient so they fully understand what kind of results they're going to get."

A numbing cream is applied beforehand for comfort, and most appointments take 10 to 20 minutes. Patients return about two weeks later so Dr. Martin can review the result and make any remaining touch-ups.

Results Timeline and Aftercare

According to Dr. Martin, "Results generally begin to appear within 3 to 12 days after treatment, with results fully settled at 2 weeks following the treatment. Patients can expect a gradual improvement in the appearance of wrinkles as the targeted muscles relax."

Results typically last three to four months, and scheduled maintenance treatments can sustain them over time. Downtime is minimal, though Dr. Martin advises patients to avoid exercise for 24 hours and to avoid facial massage, lying face down, or pressure on the treated areas for 48 hours.

Patients receive an aftercare card that summarizes these instructions. Mild swelling, redness, or bruising at injection sites can occur and typically subsides quickly.

Availability in Miami Beach

Botox Cosmetic, Dysport, and Daxxify are available at BODYWELLE's Miami Beach office at 1060 Alton Road. Candidacy is determined through consultation, and individual results vary.

Alonso Martin, MD , began his path in medicine studying neuroscience at UCLA, where he researched antioxidants and longevity and published work on oxidative stress and neural health. After receiving his MD from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, he trained in family medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center and was nominated there for Resident of the Year. He holds medical licenses in Florida and California.

Patients interested in a consultation can contact the practice to schedule. Dr. Martin's treatment explanations, including several on wrinkle relaxers and neck bands, are shared on the practice's Instagram .

About BODYWELLE

Founded by Alonso Martin, MD, BODYWELLE is a Miami Beach, Florida, practice that focuses on longevity and functional medicine under physician leadership. Its services include longevity diagnostics, hormone and metabolic optimization, regenerative therapies, medically supervised weight management, body contouring, and functional rehabilitation. Each treatment plan is built under physician supervision and guided by measurable physiological outcomes.

Contact Information

Dr. Alonso Martin, BODYWELLE

info@alonsomartinmd.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bodywelles-dr.-alonso-martin-explains-the-benefits-of-botox-for-facia-1237271