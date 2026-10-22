Veritas Network Holdings: PeanutButterJelly Completes Five Fall 2026 Gap Scholarship Awards and Introduces "Nancy," an AI Interview Coach With a Voice; PJELLY Set to Debut on Biconomy Exchange

Five college students started the fall term with a new laptop or $250 in hand, and anyone preparing for a job interview can now practice with a coach who asks the questions out loud.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY), the community-driven digital brand behind the PJELLY ecosystem, today announced that all five Gap Scholarship awards for the Fall 2026 term have been made, and that the Interview Prep Coach in its Member Portal has been rebuilt around Nancy, a voice-driven AI interviewer. Separately, PJELLY is scheduled to open for trading on the Biconomy exchange on October 27, 2026.

The Gaps Financial Aid Doesn't Cover

Financial aid covers tuition. It rarely covers the textbook, the certification fee, or the laptop that dies in week six. The Gap Scholarship was built for exactly those moments.

The first round took applications from July 25 through August 25, 2026. Five currently enrolled college students were selected on the merit of a short essay, and each chose either a laptop or a $250 cash award. Every recipient also receives complimentary access to the platform's AI career suite.

One recipient, Khalilah, posted on X after her laptop arrived: "So grateful to have received my new laptop through the @PButterJelly GAP Scholarship! Excited for everything ahead and ready to put this to good use for the school year."

The awards were funded by commissions from PeanutButterJelly's affiliate marketplace, under the project's publicly stated allocation policy running through 2028. No purchase of any kind was required to apply, qualify, or be selected. Recipients are acknowledged, with their consent, on the PeanutButterJelly Scholarship Board, the project's public record of awards.

Applications for the Spring 2027 term are expected to reopen in November 2026. The number of awards in that round will depend on the marketplace commissions earned by then.

Meet Nancy: Interview Practice That Feels Like the Real Thing

Most practice interviews fall short for a simple reason: they don't feel like an interview. Reading a question off a screen and typing an answer is a long way from hearing a question and answering it on the spot.

Nancy is an AI talent partner with a photorealistic portrait and a natural-sounding voice. She introduces herself by name, speaks each question, and lets candidates replay the audio. The rebuilt Interview Prep Coach includes:

Three ways to practice: text only, interactive voice, or camera and video.

Video that stays on the device: camera analysis and speech processing run inside the candidate's browser. No video, audio recordings, or biometric face data leave the device, and a consent screen appears before any webcam stream starts.

Feedback from the hiring side of the desk: candidates paste the actual job posting, Nancy asks questions built for that role, and a downloadable PDF debrief scores the answers from a hiring manager's point of view.

The career suite, completed in June, is open to anyone looking for work, not only students. Alongside the interview coach, it includes an AI resume tool, an AI cover letter generator, a scholarship matcher, a curated job board, and an application tracker.

"Five students went back to school with one less thing standing between them and their coursework," said Kim Armstrong, a spokesperson for PeanutButterJelly. "Nancy is the next piece. A practice interview only helps if it feels like the real one. She asks her questions out loud, builds them from the job you're actually applying for, and tells you how a hiring manager would have heard your answers. And if someone turns on the camera, that video stays on their own computer."

PJELLY Set for Biconomy Debut

Trading for PJELLY is scheduled to open on Biconomy, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange, on October 27, 2026. The date is set by the exchange and could change; Biconomy's official channels will carry the trading pair and opening time. PJELLY currently trades on PumpSwap. Exchange availability varies by jurisdiction.

PJELLY is a Solana-based meme coin with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, fair-launched on pump.fun with no presale.

Holding PJELLY was not required to apply for a Gap Scholarship and had no bearing on selection. The token carries no claim on the revenue, profits, or assets of PeanutButterJelly or Veritas Network Holdings.

By the Numbers

Five Gap Scholarship awards made for the Fall 2026 term

More than 40 affiliate merchants in the marketplace, with 100% of net affiliate commissions, after operating expenses and taxes, allocated to scholarships and hunger relief through 2028

Six AI career tools live in the Member Portal, including the rebuilt Interview Prep Coach

Spring 2027 scholarship applications expected to reopen in November 2026

About PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY)

PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY) is a community-driven digital initiative focused on exploring platform features aligned with social impact objectives, including efforts related to education access and hunger relief. Its ecosystem includes relationships with more than 40 approved affiliate merchants, a community-supported scholarship initiative, an AI-powered career suite, and charitable giving programs facilitated through The Giving Block.

PeanutButterJelly is required to receive approval and meet established criteria to participate in each merchant's affiliate program. The project is independently operated and is not endorsed by, affiliated with, or in a joint venture with any third-party brand referenced through standard affiliate programs. PeanutButterJelly participates in standard affiliate programs and may earn a commission on qualifying purchases made using its affiliate links or promotional codes. Commissions generated through marketplace activity are allocated in accordance with the project's publicly stated allocation policy. PeanutButterJelly is a brand and trademark of Veritas Network Holdings.

Important Notice

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or investment recommendation. Nothing in it is financial, legal, or tax advice. Digital assets are volatile and can lose all of their value. This release is not directed at residents of the United Kingdom or of any jurisdiction where its distribution, or the activities it describes, would be restricted.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated Biconomy listing and its date, the reopening of Gap Scholarship applications for Spring 2027, the number of future awards, and platform features. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including exchange decisions and scheduling, commissions earned through marketplace activity, merchant and affiliate program availability, platform performance, regulatory considerations, and broader market conditions. PeanutButterJelly undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Links

Website: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io

Members Portal: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/portal

Scholarship Information: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/student-scholarships

Marketplace: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/marketplace

Donate: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/donate

Whitepaper: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/whitepaper

Press Updates: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/press-updates

Social

X (Twitter): https://x.com/PButterJelly

Telegram: https://t.me/PBJelly_Official

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pjelly.pbjelly

Media Contact

PeanutButterJelly Communications

information@peanutbutterjelly.io

SOURCE: Veritas Network Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peanutbutterjelly-completes-five-fall-2026-gap-scholarship-awards-1239885