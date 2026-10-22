

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Aéroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA) on Thursday, reported higher revenue for the first nine months of 2026, supported by growth in its international activities despite a challenging operating environment.



Consolidated revenue increased 1.4 percent to EUR 5.106 billion from EUR 5.037 billion a year earlier. Revenue from Aviation activities in Paris rose 1.6 percent to EUR 1.666 billion, while Retail and Services revenue increased 0.2 percent to EUR 1.615 billion. Revenue from the International and Airport Developments segment grew 2.7 percent to EUR 1.675 billion.



Group traffic reached 287.3 million passengers, up 0.1 percent from the same period in 2025. Paris Aéroport traffic, however, declined 0.4 percent to 80.9 million passengers.



Groupe ADP expects Paris passenger traffic to decline slightly in 2026 and anticipates recurring EBITDA at the lower end of its EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 2.35 billion guidance range.



ADP.PA closed Thursday's trading at EUR 107.60 down EUR 0.60 or 0.55 percent on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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