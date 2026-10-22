Sorrento Property Group: Raphael Toledano Completes Top-to-Bottom Renovation of 128-Unit Tucson Apartment Community on East Broadway

The reinvestment in a 1972 garden-style property adds in-unit washers and dryers, a new gym and leasing office, two dog parks and redesigned desert landscaping
TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Raphael Toledano, founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group, has completed a full renovation of a 128-unit garden-style apartment community on East Broadway Boulevard in East Tucson. Built in 1972, the property has been rebuilt from the inside out, with renovated homes, a new gym and leasing office, redesigned grounds and a broader set of resident amenities.
Toledano saw the property's potential in its location. The 4.53-acre community sits along one of Tucson's most established corridors, close to Park Place Mall, about seven miles from the University of Arizona and near major employers including Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Raytheon. Reported submarket occupancy of roughly 95 percent gave the location a strong foundation for long-term investment.
"When we first walked this property, we weren't looking at what it was. We were looking at what it could become," said Raphael Toledano. "A 1972 community on this much land, in a corridor this strong, was an opportunity sitting in plain sight. We believe in Tucson, and the people who live here deserved an owner willing to invest in their homes the way they deserve."
The Renovation by the Numbers
- 128 garden-style homes averaging 813 square feet on 4.53 acres
- Interiors renovated with new finishes, granite countertops and in-unit washers and dryers
- A new gym and leasing office built from the ground up
- The former laundry center converted into a resident business center
- Grounds redesigned by landscape designer Todd Michaelson
- Two pools, two dog parks and new outdoor community and game areas
Homes Renewed Unit by Unit
Toledano's team renovated the apartments one at a time, adding new finishes and in-unit washers and dryers, an upgrade that changes residents' daily routines. Averaging 813 square feet, the homes include granite countertops, generous closets and private patios or balconies. Toledano's aim was for every home to feel renewed rather than simply refreshed.
Grounds Designed for Gathering
Landscape designer Todd Michaelson reworked the outdoor spaces with layered desert plantings and shaded gathering areas, turning everyday walkways into places residents want to spend time and giving the property a more garden-like feel.
New shared spaces bring neighbors together, including outdoor game and community areas across the property, two pools and two dog parks for residents with pets. The old laundry center now serves as a business center for residents who work from home, and the new gym and leasing office have reshaped the community's amenities and the experience of arriving there.
"A renovation like this is never only about paint and fixtures," Toledano said. "It's about dignity. When residents walk those grounds or come home to a washer and dryer that wasn't there before, they feel the difference. That's the whole point."
The East Broadway project reflects the approach Toledano brings to communities across the Sunbelt: find well-located properties with untapped potential, invest in improvements that matter and create homes residents are proud of.
About Sorrento Property Group
Sorrento Property Group is a privately held multifamily real estate investment and operating company founded by CEO Raphael Toledano. The firm acquires and repositions garden-style apartment communities in growing markets across the United States, combining disciplined investment with hands-on operations to create better homes and stronger communities.
Follow Raphael Toledano on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Sorrento Property Group
info@sorrentoprop.com
(212) 224-9527
sorrentoprop.com
SOURCE: Sorrento Property Group
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/raphael-toledano-completes-top-to-bottom-renovation-of-128-unit-tucson-apartment-commun-1240150