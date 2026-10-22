Sorrento Property Group: Raphael Toledano Completes $31.5 Million Sale of 324-Unit Holly View Apartments in Houston

The sale to Accel Equity Group, at roughly $97,222 per unit, reflects Toledano's focus on active ownership and resident-focused investment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Raphael Toledano, founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group, has completed the $31.5 million sale of Holly View Apartments, a 324-unit garden-style community at 5555 Holly View Drive in Houston. Accel Equity Group acquired the property in a transaction valued at approximately $97,222 per unit.

Raphael Toledano, Founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group

The sale is the latest step in the portfolio strategy Toledano has built around acquiring and operating communities where active ownership, targeted capital investment and strong execution can improve the resident experience while creating durable long-term value.

The Property

Located in Houston's Northwest submarket, Holly View offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with access to major employment centers, retail and recreation. Its resort-style pool, landscaped grounds and covered parking reflect the resident-focused communities Toledano prioritizes.

"At Holly View, our goal went well beyond operating the property. We wanted to meaningfully raise the quality of residents' day-to-day lives," said Raphael Toledano. "We invested in the amenities, the physical environment and the overall experience of living there. Thoughtful investment at the property level strengthens resident engagement, contributes to the surrounding neighborhood and builds lasting value for the community as a whole."

The Market

The sale comes as well-located garden-style communities remain a key part of Houston's multifamily market. Population growth, a diversified employment base and relative housing affordability continue to support rental demand in the metro area, even as transaction activity has slowed in parts of the broader Sunbelt.

Raphael Toledano, Founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group

Ownership Over Volume

For Toledano, the transaction reflects an investment philosophy built on active ownership rather than deal volume. He targets communities where disciplined capital investment, operational improvements and attentive management can strengthen a property's competitive position and improve life for its residents. Under his leadership, the firm has emphasized well-maintained communities, responsive operations and carefully chosen improvements that serve residents and support each property's long-term performance.

Looking ahead, Toledano remains focused on high-growth Sunbelt markets where hands-on ownership and disciplined investment produce lasting results, prioritizing selective growth, strong execution and resident-focused improvements over expansion for its own sake.

Matt Wideman of Newmark brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller. "I've worked with Raphael Toledano for more than a decade, on more transactions than I can easily count," Wideman said. "Raphael brings conviction, professionalism and a deep understanding of the multifamily market to every deal. It has been a pleasure working with him over the years, and we look forward to the next transaction together."

About Sorrento Property Group

Sorrento Property Group is a privately held multifamily real estate investment and operating company founded by CEO Raphael Toledano. With $1.4 billion in acquisitions and 4,000+ units across 13 states, the firm acquires and repositions garden-style apartment communities in growing markets across the United States, combining disciplined investment with hands-on operations to create better homes and stronger communities.

Follow Raphael Toledano on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sorrento Property Group

info@sorrentoprop.com

(212) 224-9527

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SOURCE: Sorrento Property Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/raphael-toledano-completes-31.5-million-sale-of-324-unit-holly-view-apartments-in-houst-1240155