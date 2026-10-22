Sorrento Property Group: Raphael Toledano Develops Scholarship Initiative for University of South Florida Students

The planned scholarship for students in business, finance, entrepreneurship and real estate is the first step in a long-term commitment to education

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Raphael Toledano, founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group, is developing a scholarship initiative for students at the University of South Florida, making higher education part of his long-term philanthropic plans. The proposed Sorrento Property Group Scholarship is intended to give students financial support and lay the groundwork for future programs in communities connected to the firm's real estate work.

Raphael Toledano, Founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group

For Toledano, the initiative carries his focus on community into an area whose impact reaches far beyond any single property: helping students prepare for their careers. Financial assistance is the immediate goal. The larger ambition is to make support for education a lasting part of his work.

"Education can change the direction of a person's life," said Raphael Toledano. "We want to support students who are doing the work to build a future for themselves and their families. My goal is to make education a lasting commitment, with a program that grows over time and reaches more students."

Investing in Future Business Leaders

Toledano has a particular interest in supporting students of business, finance, entrepreneurship and real estate, the disciplines behind sound business decisions, from evaluating an opportunity to understanding how capital is used and how an enterprise is managed. These fields tie the initiative to his own work in real estate investment.

The scholarship is aimed at students preparing to enter professions, build businesses and create opportunities for their families, whether they plan to join an established field or eventually start a company of their own. That focus gives the initiative a defined direction while keeping its broader purpose: supporting higher education.

"Some of the most important investments we can make aren't in properties. They're in people," Toledano said. "This scholarship initiative is the beginning of what we hope becomes a much larger commitment to education in the years ahead."

Raphael Toledano, Founder and CEO of Sorrento Property Group

A First Step, Not the Last

The University of South Florida is the intended starting point. As the initiative develops, Toledano plans to explore scholarship opportunities and relationships with other colleges and universities in communities where the firm is active. The USF scholarship is being developed now; additional programs and university relationships remain opportunities to explore. The intention is to build the first effort carefully and use it as the foundation for a continuing education program.

Rather than treating the scholarship as a one-time announcement, Toledano envisions a framework for supporting more students as the business grows across the United States. Real estate remains the firm's business; scholarships are a separate way to invest in the people who will work in, lead and build businesses in those communities.

"We want this to be the beginning, not the end, of what we do in education," Toledano said. "As we grow, I want our ability to support students and create opportunities to grow with it."

About Sorrento Property Group

Sorrento Property Group is a privately held multifamily real estate investment and operating company founded by CEO Raphael Toledano. Alongside its investment work, the firm is building a commitment to its communities, including its developing scholarship initiative and longer-term plans for educational philanthropy.

Follow Raphael Toledano on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

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SOURCE: Sorrento Property Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/raphael-toledano-develops-scholarship-initiative-for-university-of-south-florida-studen-1240162