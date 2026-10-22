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ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 22:02 Uhr
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paid Names Jodie Kennedy as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive the Next Phase of Growth and Tech Innovation

With over 20 years of experience, Jodie will advance paid's upward trajectory while overseeing the company's entire commercial operations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / paid, the leading creator infrastructure for enterprise consumer brands, today announced that Jodie Kennedy has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Jodie brings over 20 years of sales and marketing experience, with a proven track record of successfully building revenue engines from the ground up and scaling them into hypergrowth businesses. Having held senior roles at Spotter, Walmart Connect, Sphere Entertainment, and Snap, Jodie is uniquely positioned at the intersection of the creator economy, media, commerce, and storytelling, giving her a strong perspective on the future of media and technology.

In her role as CCO, Jodie will help guide paid through its next phase of revenue growth and commercialization, drawing on her deep experience building revenue and scaling in a rapidly expanding creator economy.

"The paid team has built something truly inspiring, championing creators since day one and turning impactful campaigns into measurable results for brands," said Jodie Kennedy, CCO of paid. "I'm excited to build on that foundation, helping drive the company forward while keeping transformation, scale, and collaboration at the forefront."

"We're thrilled to welcome Jodie to the paid team, and we're confident that her ability to build and advance high-growth organizations makes her an incredible addition," said Bryan Gold, CEO and co-founder of paid. "As we continue to expand our footprint across the creator economy, we look forward to the role she'll play in furthering our mission and helping shape what's next for paid."

Jodie's combination of deep creator economy knowledge, industry relationships, and high-impact leadership will support paid's mission to deepen the company's role as the infrastructure connecting brands and creators at scale.

Media Contact:

Allie Gonzales - allie@notablypr.com

About paid

paid is creator infrastructure for enterprise consumer brands. Most brands run creator marketing as one-off campaigns across disconnected vendors and tools, so every campaign starts from zero. paid brings the network, workflows, and data together with its technology and team of creative, media, and measurement experts-so creator relationships, data, and insights carry forward and every campaign builds on the last. Brands like Coca-Cola and Virgin Voyages run their creator programs on paid, which has been named Overall Creator Marketing Company of the Year at the MarTech Awards, Creator Marketing Platform of the Year by Adweek, and a silver winner for Best Use of AI at the Global Influencer Marketing Awards. The company has offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. For more information, visit hashtagpaid.com.

SOURCE: paid



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/%23paid-names-jodie-kennedy-as-chief-commercial-officer-to-drive-the-next-phas-1240164

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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