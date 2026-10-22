RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join VENU's Live Investor Webinar: Redefining Live Entertainment Through Premium Venues and a Capital-Efficient Growth Strategy

Learn how VENU is developing a nationwide portfolio of multi-seasonal, multi-configuration, omni-content premium amphitheaters in underserved, high-growth markets

Founder, Chairman and CEO J.W. Roth to discuss the Company's innovative financing model, $290M+ in premium ownership sales, and development pipeline

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the "Company") (NYSE American:VENU).

The event will feature J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman and CEO, who will discuss VENU's strategy to develop premium, multi-seasonal live entertainment venues in underserved, high-growth markets. The Company combines innovative venue design, public-private partnerships, and a proprietary fractional ownership model to build a national portfolio of entertainment destinations.

Roth will outline VENU's capital-efficient development model, which combines municipal partnerships, pre-sales of Luxe FireSuite ownership interests, sale-leaseback transactions, and C-PACE financing designed to reduce equity requirements and limit shareholder dilution. Roth will also discuss the performance of Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs and VENU's expanding development pipeline.

The presentation will further explore VENU's diversified revenue model, which includes ticketing, premium seating, food and beverage, sponsorships, naming rights, and hospitality. With multiple venues under development and strategic partnerships supporting operations and bookings, VENU aims to replicate its model across underserved, high-growth markets nationwide.

A live question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/VENU/87964071692

Questions may be submitted in advance to VENU@redchip.com or asked online during the live event.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American:VENU) is a premier owner, developer, and operator of luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, VENU has a portfolio of premium brands that includes Ford Amphitheater, Regent Bank Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth's Sea & Steak. With venues operating and in development across Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, and a nationwide expansion underway, VENU is setting a new standard for live entertainment.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The New York Times, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Tixr, Niall Horan, and Dierks Bentley, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU's website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relations services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") and its business, venue development strategy, financing initiatives, premium ownership offerings, strategic partnerships, development pipeline, market opportunities, growth strategy, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review VENU's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities. RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to VENU and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding VENU contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the Company or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Venu Holding Corporation Contacts

Investor Relations: Sarah Rothschild, srothschild@venu.live

Media Relations: Chloe Polhamus, cpolhamus@venu.live

RedChip Companies, Inc. Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

VENU@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-venus-live-investor-webinar-redefining-live-entertainment-t-1240158