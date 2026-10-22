QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS
Net income was $49.54 million for the quarter, up $2.00 million or 4.20% from the previous quarter and up $7.25 million or 17.13% from the third quarter of 2025. Diluted net income per common share was $2.03, up $0.08 or 4.10% from the previous quarter and up $0.32 or 18.71% from the prior year's third quarter of $1.71. These results include $3.82 million in pre-tax losses from the sale of approximately $68 million of available-for-sale securities executed in the third quarter as well as a $1.00 million charitable contribution to the 1st Source Bank Foundation.
Return on average assets was 2.12% for the current quarter, up from 2.06% in the previous quarter and up from 1.86% in the third quarter of 2025. Return on average common shareholders' equity increased to 14.80% compared to 14.66% in the previous quarter and 13.76% in the third quarter of 2025.
A cash dividend of $0.45 per common share for the quarter was approved, up five cents or 12.50% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.
Average loans and leases increased $112.77 million or 1.58% from the previous quarter and $240.08 million, or 3.42% from the third quarter of 2025.
Tax-equivalent net interest income was $95.74 million, up $2.45 million or 2.62% from the previous quarter and up $6.84 million, or 7.69% from the third quarter a year ago. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.28%, up four basis points from the previous quarter and up 19 basis points from the third quarter of 2025.
Provision for credit losses of $0.90 million was recorded during the quarter compared to $1.54 million in the previous quarter and $0.90 million during the previous year's third quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases was 2.28% at September 30, 2026, down from 2.30% at June 30, 2026 and down from 2.32% as of September 30, 2025.
South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported record quarterly net income of $49.54 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 4.20% compared to $47.54 million reported in the previous quarter and up 17.13% compared to $42.30 million in the third quarter a year ago. Diluted net income per common share for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.03, up 4.10% compared to $1.95 in the previous quarter and up 18.71% versus $1.71 in the third quarter of 2025.
At its October 2026 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, up five cents or 12.50% from the cash dividend declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on November 3, 2026, and will be paid on November 13, 2026.
Andrea G. Short, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce that we achieved record quarterly net income during the third quarter along with net interest margin expansion and an improved efficiency ratio. Average loans and leases grew $112.77 million, up 1.58% while average deposits increased marginally due to seasonal outflows of public fund deposits, compared to the previous quarter. Average year-to-date deposits, net of brokered deposits, increased $238.74 million or 3.50% compared to the prior year. Strong credit quality continued during the quarter with low net charge-offs, a lower provision for credit losses, and a reduction in nonperforming assets. Our liquidity and capital positions remained strong during the quarter.
"We were excited to launch the Payments Hub platform for our Treasury Services clients, offering significant time savings and efficient payment routing. This new platform modernizes and simplifies payment operations for single, electronic payments by bringing payment activities into a centralized platform. It incorporates standard ACH, FedNow, Real-Time Payments and Instant Payments, all of which offer different combinations of speed, cost, and availability. Rather than requiring our clients to become experts in each payment type, this new platform uses intelligent payment routing, which chooses the best payment choice balancing speed and costs.
"We were very pleased to learn during the third quarter that 1st Source Bank was named to the American Banker list of 2026 Top-Performing Banks with $2 billion to $10 billion in assets. Banks were ranked on their three-year average return on average equity, or ROAE, using year-end 2025 data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence and analyzed by Capital Performance Group (CPG). Additionally, 1st Source was included in Bank Director's RankingBanking list of The Best U.S. Banks in 2026, which ranks the 300 largest publicly traded banks.
"Another welcome honor was when two of our Board members along with myself, were named on the Indiana 250 list by IBJ Media. Chris Murphy, our Executive Chairman, and Tracy Graham were both included in the list that highlights the most influential business leaders in Indiana. We are honored to have this level of experience and leadership on our Board of Directors," Mrs. Short concluded.
THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Loans and Leases
Third quarter average loans and leases were $7.26 billion, which was up $112.77 million or 1.58% from the previous quarter and increased $240.08 million or 3.42% from the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date average loans and leases increased $212.76 million, up 3.07% from the first nine months of 2025. Average loan growth in the third quarter of 2026 occurred mainly within the Construction Equipment, Renewable Energy, Medium and Heavy Duty Truck, Residential Real Estate and Home Equity, and Aircraft portfolios.
Deposits
Third quarter average deposits were $7.44 billion, which was up $16.45 million or 0.22%, from the previous quarter and increased $19.94 million or 0.27% compared to the third quarter a year ago. Average deposits for the first nine months of 2026 were $7.36 billion, a decrease of $13.91 million or 0.19% from the same period a year ago. Average deposit balances increased from the previous quarter primarily due to higher noninterest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, and savings deposits offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits which included seasonal decreases associated with municipal tax collection cycles. Average brokered deposits were $320.56 million, an increase of $19.48 million or 6.47% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of $223.84 million or 41.12% from the prior year third quarter.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Third quarter 2026 tax-equivalent net interest income increased $2.45 million to $95.74 million, up 2.62% from the previous quarter and was $6.84 million, or 7.69% higher compared to the third quarter a year ago. For the nine months of 2026, tax equivalent net interest income increased $24.00 million to $279.33 million, up 9.40% from the same period a year ago.
Third quarter 2026 net interest margin was 4.28%, an increase of five basis points from 4.23% in the previous quarter and an increase of 20 basis points from the same period in 2025. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, the third quarter 2026 net interest margin was also 4.28%, up four basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 19 basis points from the same period in 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher average loan and lease balances, improved yields on investments, and stable interest-bearing deposit costs. Net interest recoveries had no impact during the quarter on the tax-equivalent net interest margin, compared to a positive three basis points in the previous quarter and in the prior year third quarter.
Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2026 was 4.25%, an increase of 26 basis points compared to 3.99% for the first nine months of 2025. Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis for the first nine months of 2026 was 4.26%, an increase of 26 basis points compared to 4.00% for the first nine months of 2025. Net interest recoveries had a positive two basis points impact and three basis points positive impact to the current and previous year-to-date fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, respectively.
Noninterest Income
Third quarter 2026 noninterest income of $24.70 million decreased $0.32 million or 1.29% compared to the previous quarter and was higher by $2.79 million or 12.74% compared to the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2026, noninterest income increased $4.65 million or 6.83% from the first nine months of 2025.
The decrease from the previous quarter was mainly due to realized losses of $3.82 million in the third quarter from repositioning of available-for sale securities. The securities sold during the quarter had a weighted average yield of 1.83% and were replaced with securities having a weighted average yield of 5.10%. Additional decreases in the quarter were from lower trust and wealth advisory income from seasonal tax preparation fees in the second quarter and a reduction in estate administration fees, fewer interest rate swap fees and lower equipment rental income. These decreases were offset by increased partnership investment gains including the sale of renewable energy tax equity investments of $3.03 million, higher deposit account fees, an increase in bank owned life insurance policy claims recognized, and increased mortgage banking income and insurance commissions.
The increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 was the result of increased trust and wealth advisory income from elevated estate administration fees, and higher partnership investment gains and increased income from bank owned life insurance claims mentioned above. These increases were offset by higher realized losses from repositioning of available-for-sale securities, fewer customer interest rate swap fees and reduced equipment rental income as demand for operating leases continued to decline.
Noninterest Expense
Third quarter 2026 noninterest expense of $55.22 million was relatively flat compared to the prior quarter and the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2026, noninterest expense increased $4.48 million, or 2.80% from the first nine months of 2025.
The marginal increase in noninterest expense compared to the prior quarter was the result of a $1.00 million charitable contribution and fewer gains on the sale of repossessed assets offset by lower group insurance claims and decreased furniture and equipment expense.
The increase in noninterest expense compared to the first nine months of 2025 was the result of increased salaries and wages due to normal merit increases, increased incentive compensation, and higher employer profit sharing contribution expense offset by fewer group insurance claims. Additionally, we saw increased occupancy expenses from snow removal during the first quarter and premises repairs, higher professional consulting costs from technology projects, a rise in collection and repossession legal expenses, and an increase in debit card losses. These increases were offset by lower leased equipment depreciation and an increase in gains on the sale of fixed assets and repossessed assets.
Credit
The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $167.16 million as of September 30, 2026, or 2.28% of total loans and leases, which was down from 2.30% at June 30, 2026 and from 2.32% at September 30, 2025. Net charge-offs of $0.33 million were recorded for the third quarter of 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $0.52 million in the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $1.88 million in the same quarter a year ago.
The provision for credit losses was $0.90 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $0.64 million from the previous quarter and was unchanged from the same period in 2025. The decrease in the provision expense from the previous quarter was mainly due to a reduction in special attention loans and lower net charge-offs offset by loan growth. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.81% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.01% on June 30, 2026, and 0.91% on September 30, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the quarter was primarily from lower nonaccrual loans and leases.
Capital
As of September 30, 2026, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 14.13%, compared to 14.15% at June 30, 2026 and 13.65% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 13.35% at September 30, 2026, compared to 13.36% at June 30, 2026 and 12.85% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 15.95% at September 30, 2026, compared to 15.49% at June 30, 2026 and 15.18% a year ago. There were no shares repurchased for treasury during the third quarter of 2026. Total year-to-date repurchased shares of 338,356 have reduced common shareholders' equity by $23.35 million.
ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION
1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE" and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src." Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.
1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 16 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Wealth Advisory Services locations, 13 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "contemplate," "seek," "plan," "possible," "assume," "hope," "expect," "intend," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "indicate," "would," "may" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.
1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source's competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company's financial information with a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.
Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity.
See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.
Category: Earnings
# # #
(charts attached)
1st SOURCE CORPORATION
3rd QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Assets
|$
|9,290,095
|$
|9,246,107
|$
|9,033,539
|$
|9,186,490
|$
|8,951,300
|Earning assets
|8,866,773
|8,829,703
|8,625,825
|8,772,605
|8,535,551
|Investments
|1,534,680
|1,529,171
|1,472,520
|1,530,335
|1,489,269
|Loans and leases
|7,255,465
|7,142,693
|7,015,389
|7,141,158
|6,928,394
|Deposits
|7,444,049
|7,427,602
|7,424,112
|7,355,332
|7,369,245
|Interest bearing liabilities
|6,100,926
|6,149,274
|5,992,547
|6,060,946
|5,970,408
|Common shareholders' equity
|1,328,117
|1,300,695
|1,219,234
|1,307,367
|1,183,027
|Total equity
|1,368,713
|1,343,560
|1,276,923
|1,349,540
|1,244,011
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|Net interest income
|$
|95,585
|$
|93,142
|$
|88,750
|$
|278,865
|$
|254,880
|Net interest income - FTE(1)
|95,742
|93,296
|88,904
|279,331
|255,334
|Provision for credit losses
|903
|1,539
|896
|9,714
|11,851
|Noninterest income
|24,696
|25,019
|21,906
|72,716
|68,066
|Noninterest expense
|55,223
|55,025
|54,776
|164,765
|160,282
|Net income
|49,542
|47,542
|42,279
|137,045
|117,128
|Net income available to common shareholders
|49,542
|47,544
|42,296
|137,042
|117,135
|PER SHARE DATA
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|2.03
|$
|1.95
|$
|1.71
|$
|5.62
|$
|4.74
|Diluted net income per common share
|2.03
|1.95
|1.71
|5.62
|4.74
|Common cash dividends declared
|0.45
|0.43
|0.38
|1.28
|1.12
|Book value per common share(2)
|54.79
|54.41
|50.60
|54.79
|50.60
|Tangible book value per common share(1)
|51.31
|50.93
|47.17
|51.31
|47.17
|Market value - High
|91.46
|86.64
|66.15
|91.46
|67.77
|Market value - Low
|80.00
|69.26
|58.06
|60.30
|52.14
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|24,083,332
|24,073,382
|24,472,035
|24,143,752
|24,519,828
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|24,083,332
|24,073,382
|24,472,035
|24,143,752
|24,519,828
|KEY RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|2.12
|%
|2.06
|%
|1.86
|%
|1.99
|%
|1.75
|%
|Return on average common shareholders' equity
|14.80
|14.66
|13.76
|14.01
|13.24
|Average common shareholders' equity to average assets
|14.30
|14.07
|13.50
|14.23
|13.22
|End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|13.35
|13.36
|12.85
|13.35
|12.85
|Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3)
|15.95
|15.49
|15.18
|15.95
|15.18
|Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3)
|17.02
|16.70
|16.59
|17.02
|16.59
|Risk-based capital - Total(3)
|18.28
|17.96
|17.85
|18.28
|17.85
|Net interest margin
|4.28
|4.23
|4.08
|4.25
|3.99
|Net interest margin - FTE(1)
|4.28
|4.24
|4.09
|4.26
|4.00
|Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue
|45.91
|46.57
|49.50
|46.86
|49.63
|Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)
|46.19
|46.64
|49.17
|46.98
|49.60
|Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
|0.02
|0.03
|0.11
|0.09
|0.08
|Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases
|2.28
|2.30
|2.32
|2.28
|2.32
|Nonperforming assets to loans and leases
|0.81
|1.01
|0.91
|0.81
|0.91
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|Assets
|$
|9,342,357
|$
|9,263,173
|$
|9,113,429
|$
|$ 9,055,270
|$
|9,056,691
|Loans and leases
|7,341,091
|7,219,944
|7,083,528
|7,046,669
|6,964,454
|Deposits
|7,469,212
|7,432,245
|7,227,596
|7,225,575
|7,409,819
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|167,160
|166,354
|164,898
|161,846
|161,430
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|83,895
|83,895
|83,895
|83,895
|83,895
|Common shareholders' equity
|1,319,628
|1,310,388
|1,277,956
|1,274,971
|1,236,472
|Total equity
|1,350,531
|1,353,180
|1,320,838
|1,318,090
|1,291,431
|ASSET QUALITY
|Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and accruing
|$
|142
|$
|996
|$
|398
|$
|460
|$
|317
|Nonaccrual loans and leases
|56,942
|69,682
|71,652
|76,602
|62,264
|Other real estate
|49
|106
|-
|-
|120
|Repossessions
|2,309
|2,291
|1,319
|267
|435
|Equipment owned under operating leases
|-
|43
|46
|49
|56
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|59,442
|$
|73,118
|$
|73,415
|$
|77,378
|$
|63,192
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.
(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.
(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.
1st SOURCE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|67,550
|$
|67,497
|$
|69,249
|$
|75,316
|Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks
|37,245
|59,806
|50,608
|138,942
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
(amortized cost of $1,606,405, $1,588,489, $1,568,429, and $1,555,564 at
September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively)
|1,507,986
|1,527,689
|1,522,486
|1,495,117
|Other investments
|21,160
|22,140
|22,140
|22,140
|Mortgages held for sale
|3,331
|4,990
|4,866
|7,110
|Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:
|Commercial and agricultural
|855,413
|857,330
|797,592
|759,167
|Renewable energy
|797,941
|741,164
|652,799
|603,715
|Auto and light truck
|817,939
|828,721
|887,876
|924,992
|Medium and heavy duty truck
|299,809
|266,719
|269,749
|280,302
|Aircraft
|1,096,391
|1,067,328
|1,086,821
|1,095,423
|Construction equipment
|1,280,450
|1,275,465
|1,221,135
|1,207,446
|Commercial real estate
|1,318,018
|1,313,213
|1,269,765
|1,244,306
|Residential real estate and home equity
|768,444
|760,656
|740,777
|726,585
|Consumer
|106,686
|109,348
|120,155
|122,518
|Total loans and leases
|7,341,091
|7,219,944
|7,046,669
|6,964,454
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(167,160)
|(166,354)
|(161,846)
|(161,430)
|Net loans and leases
|7,173,931
|7,053,590
|6,884,823
|6,803,024
|Equipment owned under operating leases, net
|4,833
|5,618
|6,964
|7,649
|Premises and equipment, net
|58,214
|57,880
|58,318
|57,852
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|83,895
|83,895
|83,895
|83,895
|Accrued income and other assets
|384,212
|380,068
|351,921
|365,646
|Total assets
|$
|9,342,357
|$
|9,263,173
|$
|9,055,270
|$
|9,056,691
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|1,671,437
|$
|1,606,287
|$
|1,600,495
|$
|1,633,786
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|2,559,506
|2,669,991
|2,592,202
|2,512,205
|Savings
|1,522,975
|1,495,425
|1,446,278
|1,396,931
|Time
|1,715,294
|1,660,542
|1,586,600
|1,866,897
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|5,797,775
|5,825,958
|5,625,080
|5,776,033
|Total deposits
|7,469,212
|7,432,245
|7,225,575
|7,409,819
|Short-term borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|137,022
|63,494
|112,470
|72,190
|Other short-term borrowings
|96,623
|135,996
|126,151
|1,384
|Total short-term borrowings
|233,645
|199,490
|238,621
|73,574
|Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
|35,633
|36,026
|43,330
|42,234
|Subordinated notes
|58,764
|58,764
|58,764
|58,764
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|194,572
|183,468
|170,890
|180,869
|Total liabilities
|7,991,826
|7,909,993
|7,737,180
|7,765,260
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock; no par value
|Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock; no par value
|Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025
|436,538
|436,538
|436,538
|436,538
|Retained earnings
|1,123,672
|1,084,880
|1,015,160
|983,615
|Cost of common stock in treasury (4,121,355, 4,123,848, 3,836,656, and 3,771,570 shares at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively)
|(164,477)
|(164,514)
|(141,950)
|(137,818)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(76,105)
|(46,516)
|(34,777)
|(45,863)
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,319,628
|1,310,388
|1,274,971
|1,236,472
|Noncontrolling interests
|30,903
|42,792
|43,119
|54,959
|Total equity
|1,350,531
|1,353,180
|1,318,090
|1,291,431
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|9,342,357
|$
|9,263,173
|$
|9,055,270
|$
|9,056,691
1st SOURCE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Interest income:
|Loans and leases
|$
|119,271
|$
|116,814
|$
|120,242
|$
|349,508
|$
|351,032
|Investment securities, taxable
|12,892
|12,402
|8,803
|36,998
|25,558
|Investment securities, tax-exempt
|304
|304
|301
|915
|875
|Other
|841
|1,561
|1,542
|3,101
|3,943
|Total interest income
|133,308
|131,081
|130,888
|390,522
|381,408
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|34,788
|34,465
|39,654
|101,831
|118,606
|Short-term borrowings
|1,557
|1,507
|307
|4,784
|1,348
|Subordinated notes
|987
|971
|1,010
|2,953
|3,031
|Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
|391
|996
|1,167
|2,089
|3,543
|Total interest expense
|37,723
|37,939
|42,138
|111,657
|126,528
|Net interest income
|95,585
|93,142
|88,750
|278,865
|254,880
|Provision for credit losses:
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans and leases
|1,135
|1,978
|(179)
|10,123
|9,817
|(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments
|(232)
|(439)
|1,075
|(409)
|2,034
|Total provision for credit losses
|903
|1,539
|896
|9,714
|11,851
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|94,682
|91,603
|87,854
|269,151
|243,029
|Noninterest income:
|Trust and wealth advisory
|7,867
|8,692
|6,825
|23,577
|20,757
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|3,780
|3,432
|3,437
|10,566
|9,697
|Debit card
|4,736
|4,734
|4,530
|13,850
|13,246
|Mortgage banking
|1,014
|858
|1,031
|2,883
|3,000
|Insurance commissions
|1,918
|1,791
|1,845
|6,220
|5,970
|Equipment rental
|452
|540
|693
|1,581
|2,371
|(Losses) gains on investment securities available-for-sale
|(3,818)
|13
|(1,877)
|(3,805)
|(2,874)
|Other
|8,747
|4,959
|5,422
|17,844
|15,899
|Total noninterest income
|24,696
|25,019
|21,906
|72,716
|68,066
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|32,752
|33,152
|32,217
|98,725
|96,132
|Net occupancy
|3,239
|3,387
|3,085
|10,174
|9,344
|Furniture and equipment
|1,463
|1,665
|1,566
|4,590
|4,597
|Data processing
|7,478
|7,492
|7,578
|22,543
|22,279
|Depreciation - leased equipment
|334
|423
|557
|1,211
|1,894
|Professional fees
|2,082
|2,152
|1,765
|5,809
|4,932
|FDIC and other insurance
|1,462
|1,454
|1,454
|4,365
|4,332
|Business development and marketing
|2,638
|2,064
|2,846
|6,605
|6,655
|Other
|3,775
|3,236
|3,708
|10,743
|10,117
|Total noninterest expense
|55,223
|55,025
|54,776
|164,765
|160,282
|Income before income taxes
|64,155
|61,597
|54,984
|177,102
|150,813
|Income tax expense
|14,613
|14,055
|12,705
|40,057
|33,685
|Net income
|49,542
|47,542
|42,279
|137,045
|117,128
|Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|2
|17
|(3)
|7
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|49,542
|$
|47,544
|$
|42,296
|$
|137,042
|$
|117,135
|Per common share:
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|2.03
|$
|1.95
|$
|1.71
|$
|5.62
|$
|4.74
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|2.03
|$
|1.95
|$
|1.71
|$
|5.62
|$
|4.74
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|24,083,332
|24,073,382
|24,472,035
|24,143,752
|24,519,828
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|24,083,332
|24,073,382
|24,472,035
|24,143,752
|24,519,828
1st SOURCE CORPORATION
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Average
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|ASSETS
|Investment securities available-for-sale:
|Taxable
|$
|1,502,165
|$
|12,892
|3.40 %
|$
|1,496,209
|$
|12,402
|3.32 %
|$
|1,439,793
|$
|8,803
|2.43 %
|Tax exempt(1)
|32,515
|384
|4.69 %
|32,962
|384
|4.67 %
|32,727
|379
|4.59 %
|Mortgages held for sale
|3,728
|61
|6.49 %
|4,116
|63
|6.14 %
|4,516
|73
|6.41 %
|Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)
|7,255,465
|119,287
|6.52 %
|7,142,693
|116,825
|6.56 %
|7,015,389
|120,245
|6.80 %
|Other investments
|72,900
|841
|4.58 %
|153,723
|1,561
|4.07 %
|133,400
|1,542
|4.59 %
|Total earning assets(1)
|8,866,773
|133,465
|5.97 %
|8,829,703
|131,235
|5.96 %
|8,625,825
|131,042
|6.03 %
|Cash and due from banks
|58,702
|59,208
|59,957
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(167,991)
|(166,429)
|(164,984)
|Other assets
|532,611
|523,625
|512,741
|Total assets
|$
|9,290,095
|$
|9,246,107
|$
|9,033,539
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,801,349
|$
|34,788
|2.38 %
|$
|5,848,085
|$
|34,465
|2.36 %
|$
|5,817,284
|$
|39,654
|2.70 %
|Short-term borrowings:
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|59,948
|141
|0.93 %
|64,030
|137
|0.86 %
|59,297
|148
|0.99 %
|Other short-term borrowings
|145,145
|1,416
|3.87 %
|142,875
|1,370
|3.85 %
|15,556
|159
|4.06 %
|Subordinated notes
|58,764
|987
|6.66 %
|58,764
|971
|6.63 %
|58,764
|1,010
|6.82 %
|Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
|35,720
|391
|4.34 %
|35,520
|996
|11.25 %
|41,646
|1,167
|11.12 %
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|6,100,926
|37,723
|2.45 %
|6,149,274
|37,939
|2.47 %
|5,992,547
|42,138
|2.79 %
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,642,700
|1,579,517
|1,606,828
|Other liabilities
|177,756
|173,756
|157,241
|Shareholders' equity
|1,328,117
|1,300,695
|1,219,234
|Noncontrolling interests
|40,596
|42,865
|57,689
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|9,290,095
|$
|9,246,107
|$
|9,033,539
|Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments
|(157)
|(154)
|(154)
|Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)
|$
|95,585
|4.28 %
|$
|93,142
|4.23 %
|$
|88,750
|4.08 %
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustments
|157
|154
|154
|Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)
|$
|95,742
|4.28 %
|$
|93,296
|4.24 %
|$
|88,904
|4.09 %
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.
1st SOURCE CORPORATION
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Average
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|ASSETS
|Investment securities available-for-sale:
|Taxable
|$
|1,497,180
|$
|36,998
|3.30 %
|$
|1,457,157
|$
|25,558
|2.35 %
|Tax exempt(1)
|33,155
|1,155
|4.66 %
|32,112
|1,103
|4.59 %
|Mortgages held for sale
|4,254
|199
|6.25 %
|3,444
|167
|6.48 %
|Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)
|7,141,158
|349,535
|6.54 %
|6,928,394
|351,091
|6.78 %
|Other investments
|96,858
|3,101
|4.28 %
|114,444
|3,943
|4.61 %
|Total earning assets(1)
|8,772,605
|390,988
|5.96 %
|8,535,551
|381,862
|5.98 %
|Cash and due from banks
|58,421
|63,819
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(166,044)
|(160,601)
|Other assets
|521,508
|512,531
|Total assets
|$
|9,186,490
|$
|8,951,300
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest-bearing deposits
|5,752,344
|101,831
|2.37 %
|5,779,321
|118,606
|2.74 %
|Short-term borrowings:
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|59,188
|369
|0.83 %
|59,468
|373
|0.84 %
|Other short-term borrowings
|153,744
|4,415
|3.84 %
|31,964
|975
|4.08 %
|Subordinated notes
|58,764
|2,953
|6.72 %
|58,764
|3,031
|6.90 %
|Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
|36,906
|2,089
|7.57 %
|40,891
|3,543
|11.58 %
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|6,060,946
|111,657
|2.46 %
|5,970,408
|126,528
|2.83 %
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,602,988
|1,589,924
|Other liabilities
|173,016
|146,957
|Shareholders' equity
|1,307,367
|1,183,027
|Noncontrolling interests
|42,173
|60,984
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|9,186,490
|$
|8,951,300
|Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments
|(466)
|(454)
|Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)
|$
|278,865
|4.25 %
|$
|254,880
|3.99 %
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustments
|466
|454
|Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)
|$
|279,331
|4.26 %
|$
|255,334
|4.00 %
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.
1st SOURCE CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Calculation of Net Interest Margin
|(A)
|Interest income (GAAP)
|$
|133,308
|$
|131,081
|$
|130,888
|$
|390,522
|$
|381,408
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:
|(B)
|- Loans and leases
|77
|74
|76
|226
|226
|(C)
|- Tax exempt investment securities
|80
|80
|78
|240
|228
|(D)
|Interest income - FTE (A+B+C)
|133,465
|131,235
|131,042
|390,988
|381,862
|(E)
|Interest expense (GAAP)
|37,723
|37,939
|42,138
|111,657
|126,528
|(F)
|Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E)
|95,585
|93,142
|88,750
|278,865
|254,880
|(G)
|Net interest income - FTE (D-E)
|95,742
|93,296
|88,904
|279,331
|255,334
|(H)
|Annualization factor
|3.967
|4.011
|3.967
|1.337
|1.337
|(I)
|Total earning assets
|$
|8,866,773
|$
|8,829,703
|$
|8,625,825
|$
|8,772,605
|$
|8,535,551
|Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I
|4.28
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.25
|%
|3.99
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I
|4.28
|%
|4.24
|%
|4.09
|%
|4.26
|%
|4.00
|%
|Calculation of Efficiency Ratio
|(F)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|95,585
|$
|93,142
|$
|88,750
|$
|278,865
|$
|254,880
|(G)
|Net interest income - FTE
|95,742
|93,296
|88,904
|279,331
|255,334
|(J)
|Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
|24,696
|25,019
|21,906
|72,716
|68,066
|(K)
|Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments
|(1,269)
|(822)
|9
|(2,677)
|(2,157)
|(L)
|Less: depreciation - leased equipment
|(334)
|(423)
|(557)
|(1,211)
|(1,894)
|(M)
|Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J)
|120,281
|118,161
|110,656
|351,581
|322,946
|(N)
|Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L)
|118,835
|117,070
|110,262
|348,159
|319,349
|(O)
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|55,223
|55,025
|54,776
|164,765
|160,282
|(L)
|Less: depreciation - leased equipment
|(334)
|(423)
|(557)
|(1,211)
|(1,894)
|(P)
|Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L)
|54,889
|54,602
|54,219
|163,554
|158,388
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M)
|45.91
|%
|46.57
|%
|49.50
|%
|46.86
|%
|49.63
|%
|Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N)
|46.19
|%
|46.64
|%
|49.17
|%
|46.98
|%
|49.60
|%
|End of Period
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio
|(Q)
|Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,319,628
|$
|1,310,388
|$
|1,236,472
|(R)
|Less: goodwill and intangible assets
|(83,895)
|(83,895)
|(83,895)
|(S)
|Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R)
|$
|1,235,733
|$
|1,226,493
|$
|1,152,577
|(T)
|Total assets (GAAP)
|9,342,357
|9,263,173
|9,056,691
|(R)
|Less: goodwill and intangible assets
|(83,895)
|(83,895)
|(83,895)
|(U)
|Total tangible assets (T-R)
|$
|9,258,462
|$
|9,179,278
|$
|8,972,796
|Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T)
|14.13
|%
|14.15
|%
|13.65
|%
|Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U)
|13.35
|%
|13.36
|%
|12.85
|%
|Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share
|(Q)
|Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,319,628
|$
|1,310,388
|$
|1,236,472
|(V)
|Actual common shares outstanding
|24,084,319
|24,081,826
|24,434,104
|Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000
|$
|54.79
|$
|54.41
|$
|50.60
|Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000
|$
|51.31
|$
|50.93
|$
|47.17
The NASDAQ Stock Market National Market Symbol: "SRCE" (CUSIP #336901 10 3)
Please contact us at shareholder@1stsource.com.
Contact:
Brett Bauer
574-235-2000
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320384