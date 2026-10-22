QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was $49.54 million for the quarter, up $2.00 million or 4.20% from the previous quarter and up $7.25 million or 17.13% from the third quarter of 2025. Diluted net income per common share was $2.03, up $0.08 or 4.10% from the previous quarter and up $0.32 or 18.71% from the prior year's third quarter of $1.71. These results include $3.82 million in pre-tax losses from the sale of approximately $68 million of available-for-sale securities executed in the third quarter as well as a $1.00 million charitable contribution to the 1st Source Bank Foundation.

Return on average assets was 2.12% for the current quarter, up from 2.06% in the previous quarter and up from 1.86% in the third quarter of 2025. Return on average common shareholders' equity increased to 14.80% compared to 14.66% in the previous quarter and 13.76% in the third quarter of 2025.

A cash dividend of $0.45 per common share for the quarter was approved, up five cents or 12.50% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.

Average loans and leases increased $112.77 million or 1.58% from the previous quarter and $240.08 million, or 3.42% from the third quarter of 2025.

Tax-equivalent net interest income was $95.74 million, up $2.45 million or 2.62% from the previous quarter and up $6.84 million, or 7.69% from the third quarter a year ago. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.28%, up four basis points from the previous quarter and up 19 basis points from the third quarter of 2025.

Provision for credit losses of $0.90 million was recorded during the quarter compared to $1.54 million in the previous quarter and $0.90 million during the previous year's third quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases was 2.28% at September 30, 2026, down from 2.30% at June 30, 2026 and down from 2.32% as of September 30, 2025.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported record quarterly net income of $49.54 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 4.20% compared to $47.54 million reported in the previous quarter and up 17.13% compared to $42.30 million in the third quarter a year ago. Diluted net income per common share for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.03, up 4.10% compared to $1.95 in the previous quarter and up 18.71% versus $1.71 in the third quarter of 2025.

At its October 2026 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, up five cents or 12.50% from the cash dividend declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on November 3, 2026, and will be paid on November 13, 2026.

Andrea G. Short, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce that we achieved record quarterly net income during the third quarter along with net interest margin expansion and an improved efficiency ratio. Average loans and leases grew $112.77 million, up 1.58% while average deposits increased marginally due to seasonal outflows of public fund deposits, compared to the previous quarter. Average year-to-date deposits, net of brokered deposits, increased $238.74 million or 3.50% compared to the prior year. Strong credit quality continued during the quarter with low net charge-offs, a lower provision for credit losses, and a reduction in nonperforming assets. Our liquidity and capital positions remained strong during the quarter.

"We were excited to launch the Payments Hub platform for our Treasury Services clients, offering significant time savings and efficient payment routing. This new platform modernizes and simplifies payment operations for single, electronic payments by bringing payment activities into a centralized platform. It incorporates standard ACH, FedNow, Real-Time Payments and Instant Payments, all of which offer different combinations of speed, cost, and availability. Rather than requiring our clients to become experts in each payment type, this new platform uses intelligent payment routing, which chooses the best payment choice balancing speed and costs.

"We were very pleased to learn during the third quarter that 1st Source Bank was named to the American Banker list of 2026 Top-Performing Banks with $2 billion to $10 billion in assets. Banks were ranked on their three-year average return on average equity, or ROAE, using year-end 2025 data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence and analyzed by Capital Performance Group (CPG). Additionally, 1st Source was included in Bank Director's RankingBanking list of The Best U.S. Banks in 2026, which ranks the 300 largest publicly traded banks.

"Another welcome honor was when two of our Board members along with myself, were named on the Indiana 250 list by IBJ Media. Chris Murphy, our Executive Chairman, and Tracy Graham were both included in the list that highlights the most influential business leaders in Indiana. We are honored to have this level of experience and leadership on our Board of Directors," Mrs. Short concluded.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans and Leases

Third quarter average loans and leases were $7.26 billion, which was up $112.77 million or 1.58% from the previous quarter and increased $240.08 million or 3.42% from the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date average loans and leases increased $212.76 million, up 3.07% from the first nine months of 2025. Average loan growth in the third quarter of 2026 occurred mainly within the Construction Equipment, Renewable Energy, Medium and Heavy Duty Truck, Residential Real Estate and Home Equity, and Aircraft portfolios.

Deposits

Third quarter average deposits were $7.44 billion, which was up $16.45 million or 0.22%, from the previous quarter and increased $19.94 million or 0.27% compared to the third quarter a year ago. Average deposits for the first nine months of 2026 were $7.36 billion, a decrease of $13.91 million or 0.19% from the same period a year ago. Average deposit balances increased from the previous quarter primarily due to higher noninterest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, and savings deposits offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits which included seasonal decreases associated with municipal tax collection cycles. Average brokered deposits were $320.56 million, an increase of $19.48 million or 6.47% compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of $223.84 million or 41.12% from the prior year third quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Third quarter 2026 tax-equivalent net interest income increased $2.45 million to $95.74 million, up 2.62% from the previous quarter and was $6.84 million, or 7.69% higher compared to the third quarter a year ago. For the nine months of 2026, tax equivalent net interest income increased $24.00 million to $279.33 million, up 9.40% from the same period a year ago.

Third quarter 2026 net interest margin was 4.28%, an increase of five basis points from 4.23% in the previous quarter and an increase of 20 basis points from the same period in 2025. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, the third quarter 2026 net interest margin was also 4.28%, up four basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 19 basis points from the same period in 2025. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher average loan and lease balances, improved yields on investments, and stable interest-bearing deposit costs. Net interest recoveries had no impact during the quarter on the tax-equivalent net interest margin, compared to a positive three basis points in the previous quarter and in the prior year third quarter.

Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2026 was 4.25%, an increase of 26 basis points compared to 3.99% for the first nine months of 2025. Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis for the first nine months of 2026 was 4.26%, an increase of 26 basis points compared to 4.00% for the first nine months of 2025. Net interest recoveries had a positive two basis points impact and three basis points positive impact to the current and previous year-to-date fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, respectively.

Noninterest Income

Third quarter 2026 noninterest income of $24.70 million decreased $0.32 million or 1.29% compared to the previous quarter and was higher by $2.79 million or 12.74% compared to the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2026, noninterest income increased $4.65 million or 6.83% from the first nine months of 2025.

The decrease from the previous quarter was mainly due to realized losses of $3.82 million in the third quarter from repositioning of available-for sale securities. The securities sold during the quarter had a weighted average yield of 1.83% and were replaced with securities having a weighted average yield of 5.10%. Additional decreases in the quarter were from lower trust and wealth advisory income from seasonal tax preparation fees in the second quarter and a reduction in estate administration fees, fewer interest rate swap fees and lower equipment rental income. These decreases were offset by increased partnership investment gains including the sale of renewable energy tax equity investments of $3.03 million, higher deposit account fees, an increase in bank owned life insurance policy claims recognized, and increased mortgage banking income and insurance commissions.

The increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 was the result of increased trust and wealth advisory income from elevated estate administration fees, and higher partnership investment gains and increased income from bank owned life insurance claims mentioned above. These increases were offset by higher realized losses from repositioning of available-for-sale securities, fewer customer interest rate swap fees and reduced equipment rental income as demand for operating leases continued to decline.

Noninterest Expense

Third quarter 2026 noninterest expense of $55.22 million was relatively flat compared to the prior quarter and the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2026, noninterest expense increased $4.48 million, or 2.80% from the first nine months of 2025.

The marginal increase in noninterest expense compared to the prior quarter was the result of a $1.00 million charitable contribution and fewer gains on the sale of repossessed assets offset by lower group insurance claims and decreased furniture and equipment expense.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the first nine months of 2025 was the result of increased salaries and wages due to normal merit increases, increased incentive compensation, and higher employer profit sharing contribution expense offset by fewer group insurance claims. Additionally, we saw increased occupancy expenses from snow removal during the first quarter and premises repairs, higher professional consulting costs from technology projects, a rise in collection and repossession legal expenses, and an increase in debit card losses. These increases were offset by lower leased equipment depreciation and an increase in gains on the sale of fixed assets and repossessed assets.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $167.16 million as of September 30, 2026, or 2.28% of total loans and leases, which was down from 2.30% at June 30, 2026 and from 2.32% at September 30, 2025. Net charge-offs of $0.33 million were recorded for the third quarter of 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $0.52 million in the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $1.88 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The provision for credit losses was $0.90 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $0.64 million from the previous quarter and was unchanged from the same period in 2025. The decrease in the provision expense from the previous quarter was mainly due to a reduction in special attention loans and lower net charge-offs offset by loan growth. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.81% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.01% on June 30, 2026, and 0.91% on September 30, 2025. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the quarter was primarily from lower nonaccrual loans and leases.

Capital

As of September 30, 2026, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 14.13%, compared to 14.15% at June 30, 2026 and 13.65% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 13.35% at September 30, 2026, compared to 13.36% at June 30, 2026 and 12.85% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 15.95% at September 30, 2026, compared to 15.49% at June 30, 2026 and 15.18% a year ago. There were no shares repurchased for treasury during the third quarter of 2026. Total year-to-date repurchased shares of 338,356 have reduced common shareholders' equity by $23.35 million.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE" and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src." Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 16 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Wealth Advisory Services locations, 13 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "contemplate," "seek," "plan," "possible," "assume," "hope," "expect," "intend," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "indicate," "would," "may" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source's competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company's financial information with a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity.

See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

Category: Earnings

# # #

(charts attached)

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

3rd QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2026 2026 2025

2026

2025 AVERAGE BALANCES













Assets $ 9,290,095 $ 9,246,107 $ 9,033,539

$ 9,186,490

$ 8,951,300 Earning assets 8,866,773 8,829,703 8,625,825

8,772,605

8,535,551 Investments 1,534,680 1,529,171 1,472,520

1,530,335

1,489,269 Loans and leases 7,255,465 7,142,693 7,015,389

7,141,158

6,928,394 Deposits 7,444,049 7,427,602 7,424,112

7,355,332

7,369,245 Interest bearing liabilities 6,100,926 6,149,274 5,992,547

6,060,946

5,970,408 Common shareholders' equity 1,328,117 1,300,695 1,219,234

1,307,367

1,183,027 Total equity 1,368,713 1,343,560 1,276,923

1,349,540

1,244,011 INCOME STATEMENT DATA













Net interest income $ 95,585 $ 93,142 $ 88,750

$ 278,865

$ 254,880 Net interest income - FTE(1) 95,742 93,296 88,904

279,331

255,334 Provision for credit losses 903 1,539 896

9,714

11,851 Noninterest income 24,696 25,019 21,906

72,716

68,066 Noninterest expense 55,223 55,025 54,776

164,765

160,282 Net income 49,542 47,542 42,279

137,045

117,128 Net income available to common shareholders 49,542 47,544 42,296

137,042

117,135 PER SHARE DATA













Basic net income per common share $ 2.03 $ 1.95 $ 1.71

$ 5.62

$ 4.74 Diluted net income per common share 2.03 1.95 1.71

5.62

4.74 Common cash dividends declared 0.45 0.43 0.38

1.28

1.12 Book value per common share(2) 54.79 54.41 50.60

54.79

50.60 Tangible book value per common share(1) 51.31 50.93 47.17

51.31

47.17 Market value - High 91.46 86.64 66.15

91.46

67.77 Market value - Low 80.00 69.26 58.06

60.30

52.14 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,083,332 24,073,382 24,472,035

24,143,752

24,519,828 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,083,332 24,073,382 24,472,035

24,143,752

24,519,828 KEY RATIOS













Return on average assets 2.12 % 2.06 % 1.86 %

1.99 % 1.75 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 14.80 14.66 13.76

14.01

13.24 Average common shareholders' equity to average assets 14.30 14.07 13.50

14.23

13.22 End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 13.35 13.36 12.85

13.35

12.85 Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3) 15.95 15.49 15.18

15.95

15.18 Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3) 17.02 16.70 16.59

17.02

16.59 Risk-based capital - Total(3) 18.28 17.96 17.85

18.28

17.85 Net interest margin 4.28 4.23 4.08

4.25

3.99 Net interest margin - FTE(1) 4.28 4.24 4.09

4.26

4.00 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue 45.91 46.57 49.50

46.86

49.63 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1) 46.19 46.64 49.17

46.98

49.60 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.02 0.03 0.11

0.09

0.08 Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases 2.28 2.30 2.32

2.28

2.32 Nonperforming assets to loans and leases 0.81 1.01 0.91

0.81

0.91















September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2026 2026 2026

2025

2025 END OF PERIOD BALANCES











Assets $ 9,342,357 $ 9,263,173 $ 9,113,429

$ $ 9,055,270

$ 9,056,691 Loans and leases 7,341,091 7,219,944 7,083,528

7,046,669

6,964,454 Deposits 7,469,212 7,432,245 7,227,596

7,225,575

7,409,819 Allowance for loan and lease losses 167,160 166,354 164,898

161,846

161,430 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,895 83,895 83,895

83,895

83,895 Common shareholders' equity 1,319,628 1,310,388 1,277,956

1,274,971

1,236,472 Total equity 1,350,531 1,353,180 1,320,838

1,318,090

1,291,431 ASSET QUALITY











Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and accruing $ 142 $ 996 $ 398

$ 460

$ 317 Nonaccrual loans and leases 56,942 69,682 71,652

76,602

62,264 Other real estate 49 106 -

-

120 Repossessions 2,309 2,291 1,319

267

435 Equipment owned under operating leases - 43 46

49

56 Total nonperforming assets $ 59,442 $ 73,118 $ 73,415

$ 77,378

$ 63,192

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)



September 30,

June 30,

December 31,



September 30,

2026

2026

2025



2025 ASSETS















Cash and due from banks $ 67,550

$ 67,497

$ 69,249

$ 75,316 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks 37,245

59,806

50,608



138,942 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

(amortized cost of $1,606,405, $1,588,489, $1,568,429, and $1,555,564 at

September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively) 1,507,986

1,527,689

1,522,486



1,495,117 Other investments 21,160

22,140

22,140



22,140 Mortgages held for sale 3,331

4,990

4,866



7,110 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:















Commercial and agricultural 855,413

857,330

797,592



759,167 Renewable energy 797,941

741,164

652,799



603,715 Auto and light truck 817,939

828,721

887,876



924,992 Medium and heavy duty truck 299,809

266,719

269,749



280,302 Aircraft 1,096,391

1,067,328

1,086,821



1,095,423 Construction equipment 1,280,450

1,275,465

1,221,135



1,207,446 Commercial real estate 1,318,018

1,313,213

1,269,765



1,244,306 Residential real estate and home equity 768,444

760,656

740,777



726,585 Consumer 106,686

109,348

120,155



122,518 Total loans and leases 7,341,091

7,219,944

7,046,669



6,964,454 Allowance for loan and lease losses (167,160)

(166,354)

(161,846)



(161,430) Net loans and leases 7,173,931

7,053,590

6,884,823



6,803,024 Equipment owned under operating leases, net 4,833

5,618

6,964



7,649 Premises and equipment, net 58,214

57,880

58,318



57,852 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,895

83,895

83,895



83,895 Accrued income and other assets 384,212

380,068

351,921



365,646 Total assets $ 9,342,357

$ 9,263,173

$ 9,055,270

$ 9,056,691 LIABILITIES















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,671,437

$ 1,606,287

$ 1,600,495

$ 1,633,786 Interest-bearing deposits:















Interest-bearing demand 2,559,506

2,669,991

2,592,202



2,512,205 Savings 1,522,975

1,495,425

1,446,278



1,396,931 Time 1,715,294

1,660,542

1,586,600



1,866,897 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,797,775

5,825,958

5,625,080



5,776,033 Total deposits 7,469,212

7,432,245

7,225,575



7,409,819 Short-term borrowings:















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 137,022

63,494

112,470



72,190 Other short-term borrowings 96,623

135,996

126,151



1,384 Total short-term borrowings 233,645

199,490

238,621



73,574 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 35,633

36,026

43,330



42,234 Subordinated notes 58,764

58,764

58,764



58,764 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 194,572

183,468

170,890



180,869 Total liabilities 7,991,826

7,909,993

7,737,180



7,765,260 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred stock; no par value

















Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding - - - - Common stock; no par value

















Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025 436,538 436,538 436,538 436,538 Retained earnings 1,123,672

1,084,880

1,015,160



983,615 Cost of common stock in treasury (4,121,355, 4,123,848, 3,836,656, and 3,771,570 shares at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively) (164,477) (164,514) (141,950) (137,818) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,105)

(46,516)

(34,777)



(45,863) Total shareholders' equity 1,319,628

1,310,388

1,274,971



1,236,472 Noncontrolling interests 30,903

42,792

43,119



54,959 Total equity 1,350,531

1,353,180

1,318,090



1,291,431 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,342,357

$ 9,263,173

$ 9,055,270

$ 9,056,691

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30, September 30,



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2026 2025



2026

2025 Interest income:















Loans and leases $ 119,271

$ 116,814 $ 120,242

$ 349,508

$ 351,032 Investment securities, taxable

12,892

12,402 8,803



36,998

25,558 Investment securities, tax-exempt

304

304 301



915

875 Other

841

1,561 1,542



3,101

3,943 Total interest income

133,308

131,081 130,888



390,522

381,408 Interest expense:















Deposits

34,788

34,465 39,654



101,831

118,606 Short-term borrowings

1,557

1,507 307



4,784

1,348 Subordinated notes

987

971 1,010



2,953

3,031 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

391

996 1,167



2,089

3,543 Total interest expense

37,723

37,939 42,138



111,657

126,528 Net interest income

95,585

93,142 88,750



278,865

254,880 Provision for credit losses:















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans and leases

1,135

1,978 (179)



10,123

9,817 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments

(232)

(439) 1,075



(409)

2,034 Total provision for credit losses

903

1,539 896



9,714

11,851 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

94,682

91,603 87,854



269,151

243,029 Noninterest income:















Trust and wealth advisory

7,867

8,692 6,825



23,577

20,757 Service charges on deposit accounts

3,780

3,432 3,437



10,566

9,697 Debit card

4,736

4,734 4,530



13,850

13,246 Mortgage banking

1,014

858 1,031



2,883

3,000 Insurance commissions

1,918

1,791 1,845



6,220

5,970 Equipment rental

452

540 693



1,581

2,371 (Losses) gains on investment securities available-for-sale

(3,818)

13 (1,877)



(3,805)

(2,874) Other

8,747

4,959 5,422



17,844

15,899 Total noninterest income

24,696

25,019 21,906



72,716

68,066 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits

32,752

33,152 32,217



98,725

96,132 Net occupancy

3,239

3,387 3,085



10,174

9,344 Furniture and equipment

1,463

1,665 1,566



4,590

4,597 Data processing

7,478

7,492 7,578



22,543

22,279 Depreciation - leased equipment

334

423 557



1,211

1,894 Professional fees

2,082

2,152 1,765



5,809

4,932 FDIC and other insurance

1,462

1,454 1,454



4,365

4,332 Business development and marketing

2,638

2,064 2,846



6,605

6,655 Other

3,775

3,236 3,708



10,743

10,117 Total noninterest expense

55,223

55,025 54,776



164,765

160,282 Income before income taxes

64,155

61,597 54,984



177,102

150,813 Income tax expense

14,613

14,055 12,705



40,057

33,685 Net income

49,542

47,542 42,279



137,045

117,128 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

2 17



(3)

7 Net income available to common shareholders $ 49,542

$ 47,544 $ 42,296

$ 137,042

$ 117,135 Per common share:















Basic net income per common share $ 2.03

$ 1.95 $ 1.71

$ 5.62

$ 4.74 Diluted net income per common share $ 2.03

$ 1.95 $ 1.71

$ 5.62

$ 4.74 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

24,083,332

24,073,382 24,472,035



24,143,752

24,519,828 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

24,083,332

24,073,382 24,472,035



24,143,752

24,519,828

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended





September 30, 2026



June 30, 2026



September 30, 2025

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate ASSETS

































Investment securities available-for-sale:

































Taxable $ 1,502,165 $ 12,892

3.40 %

$ 1,496,209

$ 12,402

3.32 %

$ 1,439,793

$ 8,803

2.43 % Tax exempt(1) 32,515

384

4.69 %



32,962

384

4.67 %



32,727

379

4.59 % Mortgages held for sale 3,728

61

6.49 %



4,116

63

6.14 %



4,516

73

6.41 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 7,255,465

119,287

6.52 %



7,142,693

116,825

6.56 %



7,015,389

120,245

6.80 % Other investments 72,900

841

4.58 %



153,723

1,561

4.07 %



133,400

1,542

4.59 % Total earning assets(1) 8,866,773

133,465

5.97 %



8,829,703

131,235

5.96 %



8,625,825

131,042

6.03 % Cash and due from banks 58,702











59,208











59,957







Allowance for loan and lease losses (167,991)











(166,429)











(164,984)







Other assets 532,611











523,625











512,741







Total assets $ 9,290,095









$ 9,246,107









$ 9,033,539











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,801,349 $ 34,788

2.38 %

$ 5,848,085

$ 34,465

2.36 %

$ 5,817,284

$ 39,654

2.70 % Short-term borrowings:

































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 59,948

141

0.93 %



64,030

137

0.86 %



59,297

148

0.99 % Other short-term borrowings 145,145

1,416

3.87 %



142,875

1,370

3.85 %



15,556

159

4.06 % Subordinated notes 58,764

987

6.66 %



58,764

971

6.63 %



58,764

1,010

6.82 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 35,720

391

4.34 %



35,520

996

11.25 %



41,646

1,167

11.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,100,926

37,723

2.45 %



6,149,274

37,939

2.47 %



5,992,547

42,138

2.79 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,642,700











1,579,517











1,606,828







Other liabilities 177,756











173,756











157,241







Shareholders' equity 1,328,117











1,300,695











1,219,234







Noncontrolling interests 40,596











42,865











57,689







Total liabilities and equity $ 9,290,095









$ 9,246,107









$ 9,033,539







Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments



(157)









(154)









(154)



Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)

$ 95,585

4.28 %





$ 93,142

4.23 %





$ 88,750

4.08 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments



157









154









154



Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)

$ 95,742

4.28 %





$ 93,296

4.24 %





$ 88,904

4.09 %

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance



Interest Income/

Expense



Yield/

Rate ASSETS

























Investment securities available-for-sale:

























Taxable $ 1,497,180 $ 36,998

3.30 % $ 1,457,157

$ 25,558



2.35 % Tax exempt(1) 33,155

1,155

4.66 %

32,112



1,103



4.59 % Mortgages held for sale 4,254

199

6.25 %

3,444



167



6.48 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 7,141,158

349,535

6.54 %

6,928,394



351,091



6.78 % Other investments 96,858

3,101

4.28 %

114,444



3,943



4.61 % Total earning assets(1) 8,772,605

390,988

5.96 %

8,535,551



381,862



5.98 % Cash and due from banks 58,421









63,819











Allowance for loan and lease losses (166,044)









(160,601)











Other assets 521,508









512,531











Total assets $ 9,186,490







$ 8,951,300







































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing deposits 5,752,344

101,831

2.37 %

5,779,321



118,606



2.74 % Short-term borrowings:

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 59,188

369

0.83 %

59,468



373



0.84 % Other short-term borrowings 153,744

4,415

3.84 %

31,964



975



4.08 % Subordinated notes 58,764

2,953

6.72 %

58,764



3,031



6.90 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 36,906

2,089

7.57 %

40,891



3,543



11.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,060,946

111,657

2.46 %

5,970,408



126,528



2.83 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,602,988









1,589,924











Other liabilities 173,016









146,957











Shareholders' equity 1,307,367









1,183,027











Noncontrolling interests 42,173









60,984











Total liabilities and equity $ 9,186,490







$ 8,951,300











Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments



(466)











(454)





Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)

$ 278,865

4.25 %





$ 254,880



3.99 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments



466











454





Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)

$ 279,331

4.26 %





$ 255,334



4.00 %

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2026 2026 2025

2026

2025 Calculation of Net Interest Margin













(A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 133,308 $ 131,081 $ 130,888

$ 390,522

$ 381,408

Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:













(B) - Loans and leases 77 74 76

226

226 (C) - Tax exempt investment securities 80 80 78

240

228 (D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C) 133,465 131,235 131,042

390,988

381,862 (E) Interest expense (GAAP) 37,723 37,939 42,138

111,657

126,528 (F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E) 95,585 93,142 88,750

278,865

254,880 (G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E) 95,742 93,296 88,904

279,331

255,334 (H) Annualization factor 3.967 4.011 3.967

1.337

1.337 (I) Total earning assets $ 8,866,773 $ 8,829,703 $ 8,625,825

$ 8,772,605

$ 8,535,551

Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I 4.28 % 4.23 % 4.08 % 4.25 % 3.99 %

Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I 4.28 % 4.24 % 4.09 % 4.26 % 4.00 %

















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio













(F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 95,585 $ 93,142 $ 88,750

$ 278,865

$ 254,880 (G) Net interest income - FTE 95,742 93,296 88,904

279,331

255,334 (J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP) 24,696 25,019 21,906

72,716

68,066 (K) Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments (1,269) (822) 9

(2,677)

(2,157) (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment (334) (423) (557)

(1,211)

(1,894) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J) 120,281 118,161 110,656

351,581

322,946 (N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L) 118,835 117,070 110,262

348,159

319,349 (O) Noninterest expense (GAAP) 55,223 55,025 54,776

164,765

160,282 (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment (334) (423) (557)

(1,211)

(1,894) (P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L) 54,889 54,602 54,219

163,554

158,388

Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M) 45.91 % 46.57 % 49.50 % 46.86 % 49.63 %

Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N) 46.19 % 46.64 % 49.17 % 46.98 % 49.60 %



















End of Period









September 30, June 30, September 30,









2026 2026 2025





Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio









(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,319,628 $ 1,310,388 $ 1,236,472





(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,895) (83,895) (83,895)





(S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $ 1,235,733 $ 1,226,493 $ 1,152,577





(T) Total assets (GAAP) 9,342,357 9,263,173 9,056,691





(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,895) (83,895) (83,895)





(U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $ 9,258,462 $ 9,179,278 $ 8,972,796







Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T) 14.13 % 14.15 % 13.65 %





Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U) 13.35 % 13.36 % 12.85 %



































Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share











(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,319,628 $ 1,310,388 $ 1,236,472





(V) Actual common shares outstanding 24,084,319 24,081,826 24,434,104







Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 54.79 $ 54.41 $ 50.60







Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 51.31 $ 50.93 $ 47.17







The NASDAQ Stock Market National Market Symbol: "SRCE" (CUSIP #336901 10 3)

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