JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q3 2026

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026.

Net income is $3,673,220 or $1.07 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to $3,329,725 or $0.97 per share for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026, and $3,777,235 or $1.10 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPI) for the current quarter is $4,850,443, reflecting an increase of $802,820 compared to $4,047,623 for the linked quarter and an increase of $576,258 compared to $4,274,185 in the prior year quarter. PTPPI excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), losses on the sale of investment securities, and other non-operating expenses. The increase in PTPPI between the current, linked and prior year quarters is primarily due to higher levels of net interest income and non-interest income and is partially offset by higher non-interest expenses.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, net income is $9,969,883 or $2.91 per share compared to $9,629,468 or $2.81 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPI for the current nine-month period is $13,143,914, reflecting a 12.06% increase from $11,729,678 for the prior year period. The increase is attributable to a 7.70% increase in net interest income, an 8.10% increase in non-interest income and is partially offset by a 7.70% increase in non-interest expense.

CEO Paul Brummett, II commented, "Operating performance remained solid, with ROA of 1.16% and an eleven-basis-point NIM expansion to 4.25% for the quarter. While the interest rate view remains uncertain due to geopolitical pressure and uncertainty regarding inflation and higher costs for consumers, our balance sheet is positioned well for a 'higher for longer' interest rate environment. We continue to execute our organic expansion plans. In August 2026 we closed on the purchase of a location in Slidell that we expect to open in the fourth quarter of 2026. We have begun renovations to our Mandeville location which will open in the first or second quarter of 2027. We are in the final stages of planning for our third Lafayette location on Settlers Trace Blvd. which we expect to open in late 2027. As we enter the final quarter of 2026, we are excited with these expansion efforts that will allow us to provide banking services to our existing and prospective customers."

Asset Quality

Loans past due 30 to 89 days as of September 30, 2026, total $1.2 million or 0.16% of total gross loans compared to $1.8 million or 0.23% at December 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets declined to $5.1 million at September 30, 2026, from $6.8 million at December 31, 2025. Loans currently in non-accrual status declined to $2.8 million from $3.9 million at year-end 2025 and OREO is currently $2.2 million compared to $3.0 million at year end 2025. Repossessed assets at September 30, 2026 are $71,000 compared to $39,000 at the prior year end. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

Provision for credit losses is $118,000 for the current quarter compared to $17,000 in the linked quarter and a release of $339,000 for the prior year quarter. The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) is $8.9 million at both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, or 1.15% of total loans for both periods. We recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $28,000 compared to net charge-offs of $276,000 for the linked quarter and net charge-offs of $40,000 for the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs for the comparative nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 are $309,000 and $36,000, respectively. While we believe the current level of our ACL is adequate, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require additional adjustments to the ACL.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the current quarter is $12.6 million, reflecting an increase of $476,000 compared to $12.1 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2026. The current quarter results reflect an increase of $884,000 over the $11.7 million reported for the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2025. Comparing net interest income for the September and June 2026 quarters, the increase is primarily due to higher yields on earning assets and partially offset by lower volume of earning assets and higher volume and rates on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest income between the current and prior year quarter is due to higher yield on earning assets and lower rates on interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower volume of earning assets.

Total interest income on all earning assets for the current quarter is $16.3 million compared to $15.8 million for the linked quarter and $15.6 million for the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans is $13.6 million in the current quarter and $13.1 million in the two comparative quarters. Average loans outstanding are $781.9 million for Q3 2026, $772.6 million for Q2 2026 and $767.2 million for Q3 2025. The yield on loans increased to 6.92% in the current quarter from 6.81% in linked quarter and 6.78% for the prior year quarter. Interest income from other earning assets have experienced increases from both a quarterly and year-over-year comparison.

Total interest expense is $3.8 million, $3.7 million and $3.8 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Interest expense on deposits is $3.4 million in both Q3 2026 and Q2 2026 and $3.2 million in Q3 2025. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.62% for the current and linked quarters, and 1.73% for the prior year quarter. The average volume of interest-bearing deposits is $882.0 million for the current quarter, reflecting an increase of $5.3 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $63.0 million from the prior year quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debt and other borrowings is $317,000 in the current, linked, and prior year quarters. The cost of funds, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits, is 1.29% for the current and linked periods compared to 1.36% for Q3 2025.

Net interest income for the current nine-month period is $36.6 million compared to $34.0 million for the prior year period. Total interest income from earning assets is $47.5 million producing a yield of 5.40% compared to $44.8 million and a yield of 5.27% a year ago. The increase in the volume of average earning assets outstanding of $39.8 million and the 13-basis point increase in yields on those assets resulted in a $2.7 million increase in interest income from earning assets. Total interest expense is $10.9 million for both the current and prior year periods, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 1.66% for the prior year period to 1.61% for the current nine-month period. The cost of total funds is currently 1.28% compared to 1.31% a year ago.

The net interest margin is 4.25% for the current quarter compared to 4.14% in the linked quarter and 4.07% for the prior year quarter. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, net interest margin increased by 17 basis points to 4.18% from 4.01%.

We continue to re-mix our balance sheet and make progress improving our loan to deposit ratio, transitioning lower earning assets into higher earning asset categories. Our loan to deposit ratio has grown from 69.1% at December 31, 2025, to 70.6% at September 30, 2026.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income is $3.2 million for the current quarter and $2.9 million for the linked and prior year quarters. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts are $2.3 million for the current quarter, $2.2 million for the linked quarter and $2.1 million for the prior year quarter. The largest component of service charges and fees is interchange revenue on debit card transactions. Interchange revenue is $1.3 million for the current and linked quarters and $1.2 million for the prior year quarter. Revenue from non-sufficient funds (NSF) is $791,000 in the current quarter compared to $688,000 in the linked quarter and $752,000 in the prior year quarter.

Higher mortgage rates continue to hinder the gains on the sale of originated mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of originated mortgages is $115,000 for the current quarter compared to $128,000 for Q2 2026 and $115,000 for Q3 2025.

Other non-interest income is $822,000 for the current quarter compared to $592,000 for the linked quarter and $625,000 for the prior year quarter. Revenues from trust and brokerage activities comprise the largest components of other non-interest income. The sum of these two revenue streams is $443,000, $312,000 and $332,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. There is $28,000 of non-recurring, non-operating revenue in the current quarter with none in the linked or prior year quarter.

Non-interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, is $8.9 million, compared to $8.3 million for the prior year period. Service charges and fees increased by $283,000 to $6.5 million from $6.2 million and were positively impacted by a $183,000 increase in interchange revenue. Gains on sale of originated mortgage loans is $381,000 compared to $288,000 in the prior year and other non-interest income is $2.1 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior year. Other non-interest income for the current nine-month period is positively impacted by a $186,000 increase in trust and brokerage revenue, and an increase in Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) income.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense is $11.3 million for the current quarter, $11.0 million for the linked quarter, and $10.4 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and benefits expense is the largest component of non-interest expense and is $6.1 million for the current and linked quarters, and $5.9 million for the prior year quarter.

Occupancy expense is $1.6 million for both the current and linked quarters and $1.4 million for the prior year quarter.

Data processing expense is $1.2 million for the current quarter, $1.3 million for the linked quarter and $1.2 million for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expense totals $347,000 for the current quarter, $414,000 for the linked quarter, and $374,000 for the September 2025 quarter. Other non-interest expense is $2.0 million for Q3 2026 and $1.6 million for Q2 2026 and Q3 2025. The largest components of other non-interest expenses are professional fees, ad valorem taxes, FDIC insurance assessments and other losses. Included in other non-interest expense are net losses on the sale of OREO of $296,000, $41,000 and $50,000 for each of the comparative quarters.

Non-interest expense for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, is $33.1 million compared to $30.7 million for the prior year. Increases in all categories contributed to the 7.70% overall increase. Net losses on the sale of OREO for the current and prior nine-month periods are $445,000 and $195,000, respectively.

Income tax expense is $763,000 for the current quarter compared to $660,000 for the linked quarter and $785,000 for the September 30, 2025 quarter. The effective tax rate is 17.19%, 16.55% and 17.21% for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Current year-to-date income tax expense is $2.0 million with an effective rate of 16.82% compared to $1.9 million and 16.47% for the prior year nine-month period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2026 are down slightly at $1.2 billion compared to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2025. In the nine months since December 31, 2025, the Company has experienced new net loan growth of $7.2 million.

Total deposits decreased by $15.5 million through September 30, 2026. The largest decrease occurred in interest bearing demand deposits, which decreased by $44.2 million. Non-interest bearing demand deposits also declined, showing a year-to-date decrease of $2.8 million. Savings and money market accounts and time deposits experienced year-to-date increases of $14.9 million and $16.6 million, respectively.

Stockholders' equity decreased by $5.7 million to $97.4 million at September 30, 2026, from $103.1 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease is primarily comprised of an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $12.6 million, dividends paid to common shareholders of $3.2 million, partially offset by year-to-date earnings of $10.0 million.

Tangible book value per common share is $27.20 at September 30, 2026 compared to $28.86 at December 31, 2025.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) increased to 1.16% for the current quarter compared to 1.06% for the linked quarter and 1.23% for the prior year quarter. Return on average equity (ROE) is 13.67%, 12.70% and 16.36% for the three comparative quarters ended September 2026, June 2026 and September 2025, respectively. ROA and ROE for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, and 2025 are 1.06% and 1.07%, and 12.65% and 14.66%, respectively.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 22 full-service branch offices and one loan and deposit production office located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies on the OTCQX Best Market meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

For more information contact:

Paul Brummett, II (CEO) (337-246-5395)

Jared Doucet (CFO) (337-246-5409)

Website: www.jdbank.com

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

Actual

Sep 2026 Actual

Dec 2025 $ Variance % Variance Assets Cash and due from banks 23,143,649 24,531,382 (1,387,733 ) (5.7 ) Interest bearing deposits with banks 34,813,367 47,810,267 (12,996,900 ) (27.2 ) Investment Securities - Taxable 206,710,840 220,454,338 (13,743,498 ) (6.2 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 117,724,484 122,277,394 (4,552,910 ) (3.7 ) Mortgage loans held for sale 222,767 633,782 (411,015 ) (64.9 ) Loans, net of unearned income 778,341,911 771,115,361 7,226,550 0.9 Less: Allowance for credit losses (8,912,626 ) (8,893,255 ) (19,371 ) 0.2 Premises and equipment, net 31,184,169 29,150,334 2,033,835 7.0 Accrued interest receivable 4,866,751 5,123,565 (256,814 ) (5.0 ) Other real estate 2,215,094 2,950,546 (735,452 ) (24.9 ) Other assets 47,110,738 42,989,593 4,121,145 9.6 Total Assets 1,237,421,144 1,258,143,307 (20,722,163 ) (1.6 ) Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 231,926,846 234,684,101 (2,757,255 ) (1.2 ) Interest bearing demand deposits 295,034,966 339,233,118 (44,198,152 ) (13.0 ) Savings and Money Market Deposits 339,047,978 324,205,335 14,842,643 4.6 Time Deposits - Retail 237,031,472 220,393,058 16,638,414 7.5 Total Deposits 1,103,041,262 1,118,515,612 (15,474,350 ) (1.4 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,978,026 6,634,247 343,779 5.2 Other Borrowings 29,979,762 29,873,430 106,332 0.4 Total Liabilities 1,139,999,050 1,155,023,289 (15,024,239 ) (1.3 ) Equity Common stock 21,424,512 21,412,156 12,356 0.1 Capital surplus 10,411,114 10,320,490 90,624 0.9 Retained earnings 103,933,305 97,093,150 6,840,155 7.0 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (37,672,510 ) (25,121,300 ) (12,551,210 ) 50.0 Less: unearned stock awards (674,327 ) (584,478 ) (89,849 ) 15.4 Total Equity 97,422,094 103,120,018 (5,697,924 ) (5.5 ) Total Liabilities & Equity 1,237,421,144 1,258,143,307 (20,722,163 ) (1.6 )

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)





QTD

Actual

Sep 2026 QTD

Actual

Jun 2026 $ Variance % Variance QTD

Actual

Sep 2025 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 13,631,187 13,127,292 503,895 3.8 13,117,997 513,190 3.9 Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 4,026 6,510 (2,484 ) (38.2 ) 7,084 (3,058 ) (43.2 ) Interest on deposits with banks 443,514 474,256 (30,742 ) (6.5 ) 181,534 261,980 144.3 Investment Securities - Taxable 1,489,593 1,403,346 86,247 6.1 1,493,302 (3,709 ) (0.2 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 768,983 784,254 (15,271 ) (1.9 ) 750,573 18,410 2.5 Total Interest Income 16,337,303 15,795,658 541,645 3.4 15,550,490 786,813 5.1 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 380,777 383,494 (2,717 ) (0.7 ) 364,748 16,029 4.4 Savings and Money Market Deposits 997,638 940,075 57,563 6.1 840,013 157,625 18.8 Time Deposits - Retail 2,042,756 2,031,890 10,866 0.5 1,977,244 65,512 3.3 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 3,421,171 3,355,459 65,712 2.0 3,182,005 239,166 7.5 FHLB Advances - - - - 334,286 (334,286 ) (100.0 ) Interest on other borrowings 316,694 316,694 - - 318,507 (1,813 ) (0.6 ) Total Interest Expense 3,737,865 3,672,153 65,712 1.8 3,834,798 (96,933 ) (2.5 ) Net Interest Income 12,599,438 12,123,505 475,933 3.9 11,715,692 883,746 7.5 Provision for credit losses 118,171 16,947 101,224 597.3 (338,538 ) 456,709 (134.9 ) Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 12,481,267 12,106,558 374,709 3.1 12,054,230 427,037 3.5 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 2,272,962 2,153,434 119,528 5.6 2,142,126 130,836 6.1 Mortgage loan and related fees 114,676 127,622 (12,946 ) (10.1 ) 114,608 68 0.1 Other noninterest income 822,020 592,499 229,521 38.7 625,020 197,000 31.5 Total Non Interest Income 3,209,658 2,873,555 336,103 11.7 2,881,754 327,904 11.4 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,106,805 6,105,775 1,030 0.0 5,861,841 244,964 4.2 Occupancy 1,592,473 1,566,464 26,009 1.7 1,350,181 242,292 17.9 Advertising and public relations 346,879 413,742 (66,863 ) (16.2 ) 374,451 (27,572 ) (7.4 ) Data Processing 1,225,100 1,266,718 (41,618 ) (3.3 ) 1,218,953 6,147 0.5 Other noninterest expense 1,983,760 1,637,269 346,491 21.2 1,568,015 415,745 26.5 Total Non Interest Expense 11,255,017 10,989,968 265,049 2.4 10,373,441 881,576 8.5 Income Before Taxes 4,435,908 3,990,145 445,763 11.2 4,562,543 (126,635 ) (2.8 ) Income taxes 762,688 660,420 102,268 15.5 785,308 (22,620 ) (2.9 ) Net Income 3,673,220 3,329,725 343,495 10.3 3,777,235 (104,015 ) (2.8 ) Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.07 $ 0.97 $ 1.10 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,427,922 3,433,831 3,433,113

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

YTD

Actual

Sep 2026 YTD

Actual

Sep 2025 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 39,635,469 37,407,104 2,228,365 6.0 Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 17,137 14,812 2,325 15.7 Interest on deposits with banks 1,230,202 571,662 658,540 115.2 Investment Securities - Taxable 4,300,249 4,570,851 (270,602 ) (5.9 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 2,334,068 2,267,291 66,777 2.9 Total Interest Income 47,517,125 44,831,720 2,685,405 6.0 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 1,137,348 1,080,266 57,082 5.3 Savings and Money Market Deposits 2,817,938 2,374,410 443,528 18.7 Time Deposits - Retail 6,006,794 5,725,254 281,540 4.9 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 9,962,080 9,179,930 782,150 8.5 FHLB Advances - 701,935 (701,935 ) (100.0 ) Interest on other borrowings 950,504 969,610 (19,106 ) (2.0 ) Total Interest Expense 10,912,584 10,851,475 61,109 0.6 Net Interest Income 36,604,541 33,980,245 2,624,296 7.7 Provision for credit losses 461,245 6,592 454,653 6,897.0 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 36,143,296 33,973,653 2,169,643 6.4 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 6,499,881 6,216,398 283,483 4.6 Mortgage loan and related fees 380,878 288,058 92,820 32.2 Other noninterest income 2,062,812 1,771,734 291,078 16.4 Total Non Interest Income 8,943,571 8,276,190 667,381 8.1 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,165,134 17,239,328 925,806 5.4 Occupancy 4,625,338 4,157,223 468,115 11.3 Advertising and public relations 1,156,648 1,113,399 43,249 3.9 Data Processing 3,843,445 3,480,627 362,818 10.4 Other noninterest expense 5,309,871 4,731,623 578,248 12.2 Total Non Interest Expense 33,100,436 30,722,200 2,378,236 7.7 Income Before Taxes 11,986,431 11,527,643 458,788 4.0 Income taxes 2,016,548 1,898,175 118,373 6.2 Net Income 9,969,883 9,629,468 340,415 3.5 Per common share data: Earnings $ 2.91 $ 2.81 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,429,456 3,429,443

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense



QTD

Actual

Sep 2026 QTD

Actual

Sep 2025 Change QTD

Actual

Sep 2026 QTD

Actual

Sep 2025 Change QTD

Actual

Sep 2026 QTD

Actual

Sep 2025 Change Earning Assets Loans 6.92 6.78 0.14 781,867,700 767,229,639 14,638,061 13,631,187 13,117,997 513,190 Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 6.92 6.78 0.14 781,867,700 767,229,639 14,638,061 13,631,187 13,117,997 513,190 Mortgage loans held for sale 6.62 7.25 (0.63 ) 243,441 391,121 (147,680 ) 4,026 7,084 (3,058 ) Deposits with banks 3.65 4.35 (0.70 ) 48,184,015 16,564,658 31,619,357 443,514 181,534 261,980 Investment securities - taxable 2.39 2.29 0.10 249,701,967 260,703,266 (11,001,299 ) 1,489,593 1,493,302 (3,709 ) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.27 3.15 0.12 118,907,809 120,507,418 (1,599,609 ) 768,983 750,573 18,410 Total Earning Assets 5.48 5.37 0.11 1,198,904,931 1,165,396,101 33,508,830 16,337,304 15,550,491 786,813 Interest bearing liabilities - - - Interest bearing demand 0.50 0.51 (0.01 ) 304,518,729 284,872,293 19,646,436 380,777 364,748 16,029 Savings and Money Market 1.17 1.04 0.13 338,046,332 319,911,224 18,135,108 997,638 840,013 157,625 Time deposits - Retail 3.38 3.66 (0.28 ) 239,466,759 214,234,198 25,232,561 2,042,756 1,977,244 65,512 Total interest bearing deposits 1.54 1.54 - 882,031,820 819,017,714 63,014,106 3,421,171 3,182,005 239,166 Federal home Loan Bank advances - 4.35 (4.35 ) - 30,054,348 (30,054,348 ) - 334,286 (334,286 ) Other borrowings 4.14 4.16 (0.02 ) 29,956,389 29,967,961 (11,572 ) 316,694 318,507 (1,813 ) Total borrowed funds 4.14 4.26 (0.12 ) 29,956,389 60,022,309 (30,065,920 ) 316,694 336,100 (19,406 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.62 1.73 (0.11 ) 911,988,210 879,040,023 32,948,187 3,737,865 3,834,798 (96,933 ) Net interest rate spread 3.86 3.64 0.22 - 12,599,439 11,715,692 883,747 Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.33 ) (0.37 ) 0.04 234,741,066 237,190,455 (2,449,389 ) Cost of funds 1.29 1.36 (0.07 ) Net interest margin 4.25 4.07 0.18

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense



YTD

Actual

Sep 2026 YTD

Actual

Sep 2025 Change YTD

Actual

Sep 2026 YTD

Actual

Sep 2025 Change YTD

Actual

Sep 2026 YTD

Actual

Sep 2025 Change Earning Assets Loans 6.83 6.69 0.14 775,623,745 747,654,567 27,969,178 39,635,469 37,407,104 2,228,365 Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 6.83 6.69 0.14 775,623,745 747,654,567 27,969,178 39,635,469 37,407,104 2,228,365 Mortgage loans held for sale 6.26 6.89 (0.63 ) 364,866 286,761 78,105 17,137 14,812 2,325 Deposits with banks 3.65 4.37 (0.72 ) 45,061,369 17,479,962 27,581,407 1,230,202 571,662 658,540 Investment securities - taxable 2.30 2.30 - 249,543,630 264,805,242 (15,261,612 ) 4,300,249 4,570,851 (270,602 ) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.26 3.15 0.11 120,921,483 121,532,345 (610,862 ) 2,334,068 2,267,291 66,777 Total Earning Assets 5.40 5.27 0.13 1,191,515,093 1,151,758,876 39,756,217 47,517,125 44,831,721 2,685,404 Interest bearing liabilities - Interest bearing demand 0.50 0.49 0.01 306,094,371 296,407,113 9,687,258 1,137,348 1,080,266 57,082 Savings and Money Market 1.13 1.00 0.13 332,726,817 316,028,943 16,697,874 2,817,938 2,374,410 443,528 Time deposits - Retail 3.42 3.72 (0.30 ) 235,014,446 205,914,555 29,099,891 6,006,794 5,725,254 281,540 Total interest bearing deposits 1.52 1.50 0.02 873,835,634 818,350,611 55,485,023 9,962,080 9,179,929 782,151 Federal home Loan Bank advances - 4.39 (4.39 ) - 21,095,238 (21,095,238 ) - 701,935 (701,935 ) Other borrowings 4.19 4.21 (0.02 ) 29,935,034 30,373,464 (438,430 ) 950,504 969,610 (19,106 ) Total borrowed funds 4.19 4.28 (0.09 ) 29,935,034 51,468,702 (21,533,668 ) 950,504 1,671,545 (721,041 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.61 1.66 (0.05 ) 903,770,669 869,819,313 33,951,356 10,912,584 10,851,474 61,110 Net interest rate spread 3.79 3.61 0.18 36,604,541 33,980,247 2,624,294 Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.33 ) (0.35 ) 0.02 238,105,768 234,489,955 3,615,813 Cost of funds 1.28 1.31 (0.03 ) Net interest margin 4.18 4.01 0.17

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios For the Nine For the Nine For the Qtr For the Qtr For the Qtr Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.23 % 1.06 % 1.07 % ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income 1.53 % 1.29 % 1.40 % 1.40 % 1.31 % Return on Average Equity (ROE) 13.67 % 12.70 % 16.36 % 12.65 % 14.66 % ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income 18.05 % 15.43 % 18.51 % 16.67 % 17.86 % Earnings per Share $ 1.07 $ 0.97 $ 1.10 $ 2.91 $ 2.81 Net Interest Margin 4.25 % 4.14 % 4.07 % 4.18 % 4.01 % Efficiency Ratio ** 68.43 % 72.01 % 69.77 % 70.35 % 71.23 % Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets** 1.01 % 0.92 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.92 % Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets** 3.45 % 3.50 % 3.37 % 3.48 % 3.41 % As of As of September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Bank Level Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.01% (Est.) 11.81 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 16.47% (Est.) 16.46 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.47% (Est.) 16.46 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.74% (Est.) 17.48 % Company: Tangible Equity / Total Assets 7.54 % 7.86 % Tangible Book Value per Share $ 27.20 $ 28.86 Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income: For the Six For the Six For the Qtr For the Qtr For the Qtr Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,673,220 $ 3,329,725 $ 3,777,235 $ 9,969,883 $ 9,629,468 Provision for Loan Losses 118,171 16,947 (338,538 ) 461,245 6,592 Net (Gain) Loss on OREO 296,364 40,531 50,180 445,143 195,443 Net (Gain) Loss on Securities - - - 251,095 - Non-recurring Expenses - - - - - Income Tax Expense 762,688 660,420 785,308 2,016,548 1,898,175 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income $ 4,850,443 $ 4,047,623 $ 4,274,185 $ 13,143,914 $ 11,729,678

** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/jd-bancshares-inc.-reports-financial-results-for-q3-2026-1239343