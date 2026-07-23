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WKN: A2P1MU | ISIN: US46591R1086 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2026 22:26 Uhr
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JD Bancshares, Inc. Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2026.

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 is $3,329,725 or $0.97 per common share compared to $2,966,937 or $0.87 per common share for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2026, and $2,926,582 or $0.85 per share for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPOI) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 is $4,047,623 compared to $4,245,847 for the linked quarter and $3,843,052 for the prior year quarter. PTPPOI excludes taxes, provision for credit losses, net losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), net losses on the sale of investment securities and other non-recurring expense items. The $198,000 decrease in the current quarter PTPPOI compared to the linked quarter is due to a $242,000 increase in net interest income which is offset by a $238,000 decrease in recurring non-interest income and a $202,000 increase in recurring non-interest expense. The $205,000 increase between current and prior year PTPPOI is due to a $664,000 increase in net interest income and a $111,000 increase in recurring non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in recurring non-interest expenses of $571,000.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, net income is $6,296,662 or $1.84 per share compared to $5,852,233 or $1.71 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPOI for the current six-month period is $8,293,470 compared to $7,455,493 for the prior year period. The $838,000 increase is primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in net interest income and a $595,000 increase in recurring non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in recurring non-interest expenses.

Paul E. Brummett, II CEO, commented, "I am pleased to share that our quarterly financial results reflect the strength of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the confidence of our shareholders. This quarter's performance demonstrates our disciplined approach to growth, sound risk management, and commitment to delivering long-term value. I want to thank our entire team for their hard work and focus on providing exceptional service while maintaining the highest standards of safety and soundness. Asset quality is very solid as past dues continued to decline for the current period. As we look forward, we remain optimistic about the opportunities before us. We will continue to invest in our team, technology, and the communities we serve while staying true to our vision "To Be The Best Community Bank in Louisiana"."

Asset Quality

Loans past due 30 to 89 days are $826,000 representing 0.11% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2026 compared to $1.8 million or 0.23% at December 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets were $5.8 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $1.0 million from $6.8 million at December 31, 2025. Loans currently in non-accrual status decreased to $3.2 million from $3.9 million at year-end 2025 and OREO is currently $2.5 million compared to $3.0 million for the same period. Repossessed assets were $95,000 at June 30, 2026, compared to $39,000 at December 31, 2025. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

Provision for credit losses is $17,000 for the current quarter compared to $326,000 for the linked quarter and $310,000 for the prior year quarter. The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) is $8.9 million at June 30, 2026, or 1.14% of total loans compared to $8.9 million at December 31, 2025, or 1.15% of total loans. The Bank recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $276,000 compared to net charge-offs of $5,000 for the linked quarter and net recoveries of $31,000 for the prior year quarter. There are net charge-offs of $281,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, and net recoveries of $4,000 for the prior year six-month period. Management believes the current level of ACL is adequate; however, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio or changes in economic conditions will not require future adjustments to the ACL.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net interest income is $12.1 million, reflecting a $242,000 increase over the $11.9 million for the linked quarter and a $664,000 increase compared to the $11.5 million reported for the prior year quarter. When comparing the current quarter's net interest income to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, the favorable impact on interest income was due to higher volume and higher yields on average earning assets which outpaced the increase in volume of total interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income for the current quarter is $15.8 million compared to $15.4 million for the linked quarter and $15.0 million for the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans for the current quarter is $13.1 million, reflecting a $250,000 increase compared to the linked quarter and a $578,000 increase over the prior year quarter. Average loans outstanding are $772.6 million, $772.3 million and $749.9 million for the current, linked, and prior year quarters, respectively. The average yield on the loan portfolio for the three comparative quarters is 6.82%, 6.76% and 6.71%, respectively. Interest income from other earning assets is $2.7 million for Q2 2026, reflecting increases from the $2.5 million recorded in Q1 2026 and the $2.4 million in Q2 2025. The increase in interest income from other earning assets was due primarily to increases in the volume of earning assets. The overall yield on earning assets is 5.38%, 5.34% and 5.31% for the three comparative quarters, respectively.

Total interest expense is $3.7 million for the current quarter and $3.5 million for the linked and prior year quarters. The increase in interest expense between the current, linked and prior year quarter is attributed to an increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities outstanding. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.62% for the current quarter, 1.59% for the linked quarter, and 1.63% for the prior year quarter. When taking into account the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits, the cost of total funds is 1.29% for the current quarter, 1.25% for the linked quarter and 1.28% for the prior year quarter.

The net interest margin is 4.14% in the current and linked quarters compared to 4.08% for the prior year quarter. The increase in the yield on earning assets was offset by a corresponding increase in cost of funds between the first and second quarters of 2026, while the increase in the yield on earning assets outpaced the increase in cost of funds between the current and prior year quarters.

Net interest income is $24.0 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, compared to $22.3 million for the prior year period ended June 30, 2025. Net interest margin for the current six-month period is 4.14% compared to 3.99% for the comparative 2025 period. The total yield on earning assets increased to 5.36% from 5.22% due to increases in both yield and volume of total earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.61% from 1.63% and the overall cost of funds decreased to 1.27% from 1.29%.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income is $2.9 million for the current and linked quarters, up $107,000 from $2.8 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposits accounted for the largest category of noninterest income and are $2.2 million in the current quarter, $2.1 million in the linked and prior year quarters. Interchange revenue from debit card usage remains relatively stable at $1.2 million across the comparative quarters. NSF fees totaled $688,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $666,000 for the linked quarter and $638,000 for the prior year quarter. Service charges on deposit accounts remain relatively constant at $186,000, $191,000 and $190,000 for the three comparative periods, respectively.

Revenue from the sale of mortgage loans is $128,000 for the current quarter compared to $139,000 for the linked quarter and $88,000 for the prior year quarter.

Other noninterest income is $592,000 for the current quarter, $648,000 for the linked quarter and $621,000 for the prior year quarter. The largest components of other noninterest income are revenues from trust services and wealth management. The total of these two revenue streams is $312,000, $423,000 and $365,000 for the three comparative periods, respectively.

Noninterest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 is $5.7 million reflecting an increase of $339,000 from the $5.4 million for the prior year six-month period. Compared to the prior year, service charges and fees on deposit accounts are $4.2 million, reflecting a $153,000 increase, gains on the sale of mortgage loans are $266,000, reflecting a $93,000 increase and other non-interest income is $1.2 million, reflecting a $94,000 increase.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense is $11.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $10.9 million for the linked quarter and $10.4 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and employee benefit expenses for the current quarter are $6.1 million, $6.0 million for the linked quarter and $5.9 million for the prior year quarter. The $153,000 or 2.6% increase between the current and linked quarter is associated with annual merit increases which are effective April 1 of each year. The $240,000 or 4.1% increase between the current and prior year is attributed to annual merit increases and increases associated with grant awards.

Occupancy expenses are $1.6 million for the current quarter, $1.5 million for the linked quarter, and $1.4 million for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expenses are $414,000, $396,000 and $375,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Data processing expenses are $1.3 million in the current quarter, $1.4 million in the linked quarter, and $1.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Other noninterest expenses are $1.6 million for Q2 2026 and $1.7 million for Q1 2026 and Q2 2025. The largest components of noninterest expenses are comprised of professional fees, accruals for ad valorem taxes, fraud and other losses, FDIC insurance assessments and telecommunication expenses. The decrease between the current and comparative quarters is primarily due to a decrease in board related expenses and fraud and other losses. Non-recurring expenses associated with OREO losses amounted to $41,000 in the current quarter, $108,000 in the linked quarter and $52,000 in the prior year quarter.

Total noninterest expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 are $21.8 million, up $1.5 million or 7.4% from $20.3 million for the prior year period. Increases include salaries and employee benefits of $681,000, occupancy expenses of $226,000, advertising and public relations expenses of $71,000, data processing of $357,000 and other non-interest expenses of $162,000. Non-recurring expenses for the two six-month periods include losses on OREO of $149,000 and $150,000 for the current and prior year periods, respectively.

Income tax expense is $660,000 for the current quarter compared to $593,000 for the linked quarter and $559,000 for the June 2025 quarter. The effective tax rate remains relatively constant over the three comparative periods at 16.6% in the current quarter, 16.7% for the linked quarter and 16.0% in the prior year quarter. Year-to-date, income tax expense is $1.3 million with an effective tax rate of 16.6% compared to $1.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.0% for the prior year six-month period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 are $1.3 billion. Gross loans, net of unearned income, represent the largest asset category at $780.7 million which is an increase of $9.6 million or 1.2% from $771.1 million reported at the prior year-end. The six-month period increase in loans occurred from March 31, 2026 to June 30, 2026. Total cash has declined by $2.8 million from $72.3 million at December 31, 2025 to $69.5 million at June 30, 2026. Cash is used to fund loans and growth in other asset categories, as well as to satisfy deposit fluctuations. Investment securities declined by $6.2 million to $336.6 million from $342.7 million and is the result of principal paydowns of $6.6 million and an increase in fair market value of the portfolio of $374,000.

Over the six months ended June 30, 2026, total deposits decreased by $2.9 million or 0.3% and are $1.1 billion at both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025. Non-interest bearing demand deposits are up by $2.4 million, savings and money market deposit are up by $10.1 million, and time deposits are up by $19.8 million. More than offsetting these increases is a decline of $35.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposits. The Company has deposit relationships with several municipalities and other public unit entities whose deposit balances tend to be very large at year-end and then run-off throughout the year. Deposit balances categorized as public unit deposits have decreased by $25.6 million over the current six-month period. The overall six-month decrease in deposits is comprised of a $100,000 decrease between December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, and a $2.8 million decrease between March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026.

The total of all other liabilities decreased by $665,000 to $35.8 million from $36.5 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease is attributable to a decrease in accrued liabilities partially offset by an increase in other borrowings.

Stockholders' equity increased $4.4 million to $107.5 million at June 30, 2026 from $103.1 million at December 31, 2025. The increase is attributed to $6.3 million in net income and a $300,000 decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), partially offset by $2.1 million in dividends paid to shareholders. Total shares outstanding at June 30, 2026 are 3,427,922 compared to 3,425,945 at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share is currently $30.17 compared to $28.86 at December 31, 2025.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is 1.06% for the current quarter compared to 0.97% for the linked quarter and 0.98% for the prior year quarter. GAAP ROA for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 is 1.02% compared to 0.99% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROA is 1.29%, 1.38% and 1.29% for the three comparative quarters respectively, and 1.34% and 1.26% for the comparative six-month periods. GAAP return on average equity (ROE) is 12.70% for the current three-month period, 11.52% for the linked period and 13.34% for the prior year period. ROE for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 is 12.11% compared to 13.74% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROE is 15.44%, 16.49% and 17.52% for the three comparative quarters and 15.96% and 17.51% for the two comparative six-month periods.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 22 full-service branch offices and one Loan Production/Deposit Production office located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

(OTCQX:JDVB)

Paul Brummett (CEO) (337-246-5395)
Jared Doucet (CFO) (337-246-5409)
www.jdbank.com

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

Actual
Jun 2026

Actual
Dec 2025

$ Variance

% Variance

Assets

Cash and due from banks

24,510,337

24,531,382

(21,045

)

(0.1

)

Interest bearing deposits with banks

44,981,916

47,810,267

(2,828,351

)

(5.9

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

214,834,970

220,454,338

(5,619,368

)

(2.5

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

121,735,867

122,277,394

(541,527

)

(0.4

)

Mortgage loans held for sale

138,802

633,782

(494,980

)

(78.1

)

Loans, net of unearned income

780,685,071

771,115,361

9,569,710

1.2

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(8,880,334

)

(8,893,255

)

12,921

0.1

Premises and equipment, net

29,826,978

29,150,334

676,644

2.3

Accrued interest receivable

5,172,890

5,123,565

49,325

1.0

Other real estate

2,508,073

2,950,546

(442,473

)

(15.0

)

Other assets

43,475,309

42,989,593

485,716

1.1

Total Assets

1,258,989,879

1,258,143,307

846,572

0.1

Liabilities

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

237,087,685

234,684,101

2,403,584

1.0

Interest bearing demand deposits

304,075,686

339,233,118

(35,157,432

)

(10.4

)

Savings and Money Market Deposits

334,262,042

324,205,335

10,056,707

3.1

Time Deposits - Retail

240,184,696

220,393,058

19,791,638

9.0

Total Deposits

1,115,610,109

1,118,515,612

(2,905,503

)

(0.3

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,898,326

6,634,247

(735,921

)

(11.1

)

Other Borrowings

29,944,318

29,873,430

70,888

0.2

Total Liabilities

1,151,452,753

1,155,023,289

(3,570,536

)

(0.3

)

Equity

Common stock

21,424,512

21,412,156

12,356

0.1

Capital surplus

10,411,114

10,320,490

90,624

0.9

Retained earnings

101,296,886

97,093,150

4,203,736

4.3

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(24,826,081

)

(25,121,300

)

295,219

1.2

Less: unearned stock awards

(769,305

)

(584,478

)

(184,827

)

(31.6

)

Total Equity

107,537,126

103,120,018

4,417,108

4.3

Total Liabilities & Equity

1,258,989,879

1,258,143,307

846,572

0.1

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

QTD
Actual
Jun 2026

QTD
Actual
Mar 2026

$ Variance

% Variance

QTD
Actual
Jun 2025

$ Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

13,127,292

12,876,989

250,303

1.9

12,549,314

577,978

4.6

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

6,510

6,601

(91

)

(1.4

)

4,783

1,727

36.1

Interest on deposits with banks

474,256

312,432

161,824

51.8

102,679

371,577

361.9

Investment Securities - Taxable

1,403,346

1,407,309

(3,963

)

(0.3

)

1,556,410

(153,064

)

(9.8

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

784,254

780,831

3,423

0.4

755,405

28,849

3.8

Total Interest Income

15,795,658

15,384,162

411,496

2.7

14,968,591

827,067

5.5

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

383,494

373,077

10,417

2.8

361,809

21,685

6.0

Savings and Money Market Deposits

940,075

880,224

59,851

6.8

777,549

162,526

20.9

Time Deposits - Retail

2,031,890

1,932,149

99,741

5.2

1,900,547

131,343

6.9

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

3,355,459

3,185,450

170,009

5.3

3,039,905

315,554

10.4

FHLB Advances

-

-

-

-

142,091

(142,091

)

(100.0

)

Interest on other borrowings

316,694

317,116

(422

)

(0.1

)

327,175

(10,481

)

(3.2

)

Total Interest Expense

3,672,153

3,502,566

169,587

4.8

3,509,171

162,982

4.6

Net Interest Income

12,123,505

11,881,596

241,909

2.0

11,459,420

664,085

5.8

Provision for credit losses

16,947

326,127

(309,180

)

(94.8

)

309,953

(293,006

)

(94.5

)

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

12,106,558

11,555,469

551,089

4.8

11,149,467

957,091

8.6

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

2,153,434

2,073,484

79,950

3.9

2,057,981

95,453

4.6

Mortgage loan and related fees

127,622

138,580

(10,958

)

(7.9

)

87,755

39,867

45.4

Other noninterest income

592,499

648,294

(55,795

)

(8.6

)

620,993

(28,494

)

(4.6

)

Total Non Interest Income

2,873,555

2,860,358

13,197

0.5

2,766,729

106,826

3.9

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

6,105,775

5,952,555

153,220

2.6

5,865,545

240,230

4.1

Occupancy

1,566,464

1,466,477

99,987

6.8

1,351,946

214,518

15.9

Advertising and public relations

413,742

396,026

17,716

4.5

374,763

38,979

10.4

Data Processing

1,266,718

1,351,626

(84,908

)

(6.3

)

1,139,931

126,787

11.1

Other noninterest expense

1,637,269

1,688,766

(51,497

)

(3.0

)

1,698,819

(61,550

)

(3.6

)

Total Non Interest Expense

10,989,968

10,855,450

134,518

1.2

10,431,004

558,964

5.4

Income Before Taxes

3,990,145

3,560,377

429,768

12.1

3,485,192

504,953

14.5

Income taxes

660,420

593,440

66,980

11.3

558,610

101,810

18.2

Net Income

3,329,725

2,966,937

362,788

12.2

2,926,582

403,143

13.8

Earnings

$

0.97

$

0.87

$

0.85

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,433,831

3,426,601

3,432,629

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

YTD
Actual
Jun 2026

YTD
Actual
Jun 2025

$ Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

26,004,282

24,289,107

1,715,175

7.1

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

13,111

7,728

5,383

69.7

Interest on deposits with banks

786,688

390,127

396,561

101.6

Investment Securities - Taxable

2,810,655

3,077,550

(266,895

)

(8.7

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

1,565,085

1,516,718

48,367

3.2

Total Interest Income

31,179,821

29,281,230

1,898,591

6.5

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

756,572

715,518

41,054

5.7

Savings and Money Market Deposits

1,820,299

1,534,397

285,902

18.6

Time Deposits - Retail

3,964,038

3,748,009

216,029

5.8

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

6,540,909

5,997,924

542,985

9.1

FHLB Advances

-

367,650

(367,650

)

(100.0

)

Interest on other borrowings

633,810

651,102

(17,292

)

(2.7

)

Total Interest Expense

7,174,719

7,016,676

158,043

2.3

Net Interest Income

24,005,102

22,264,554

1,740,548

7.8

Provision for credit losses

343,073

345,130

(2,057

)

(0.6

)

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

23,662,029

21,919,424

1,742,605

8.0

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

4,226,919

4,074,272

152,647

3.7

Mortgage loan and related fees

266,202

173,450

92,752

53.5

Other noninterest income

1,240,793

1,146,714

94,079

8.2

Total Non Interest Income

5,733,914

5,394,436

339,478

6.3

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

12,058,329

11,377,486

680,843

6.0

Occupancy

3,032,941

2,807,042

225,899

8.0

Advertising and public relations

809,768

738,948

70,820

9.6

Data Processing

2,618,345

2,261,675

356,670

15.8

Other noninterest expense

3,326,038

3,163,609

162,429

5.1

Total Non Interest Expense

21,845,421

20,348,760

1,496,661

7.4

Income Before Taxes

7,550,522

6,965,100

585,422

8.4

Income taxes

1,253,860

1,112,867

140,993

12.7

Net Income

6,296,662

5,852,233

444,429

7.6

Earnings

$

1.84

$

1.71

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,430,236

3,427,596

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

QTD
Actual
Jun 2026

QTD
Actual
Jun 2025

Change

QTD
Actual
Jun 2026

QTD
Actual
Jun 2025

Change

QTD
Actual
Jun 2026

QTD
Actual
Jun 2025

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.82

6.71

0.11

772,596,735

749,870,799

22,725,937

13,127,292

12,549,314

577,979

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.82

6.71

0.11

772,596,735

749,870,799

22,725,937

13,127,292

12,549,314

577,979

Mortgage loans held for sale

6.47

6.41

0.06

402,525

298,627

103,897

6,510

4,783

1,727

Deposits with banks

3.75

4.59

(0.84

)

50,735,265

8,969,656

41,765,609

474,256

102,679

371,577

Investment securities - taxable

2.26

2.35

(0.09

)

247,950,715

265,039,655

(17,088,940

)

1,403,346

1,556,410

(153,064

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.26

3.15

0.11

121,874,631

121,577,056

297,574

784,254

755,405

28,849

Total Earning Assets

5.38

5.31

0.07

1,193,559,871

1,145,755,793

47,804,078

15,795,659

14,968,592

827,067

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

0.50

0.50

-

304,750,825

293,168,951

11,581,874

383,494

361,809

21,685

Savings and Money Market

1.13

0.98

0.15

333,981,880

317,144,579

16,837,301

940,075

777,549

162,526

Time deposits - Retail

3.42

3.69

(0.27

)

237,973,804

206,675,268

31,298,535

2,031,890

1,900,547

131,342

Total interest bearing deposits

1.54

1.49

0.05

876,706,508

816,988,798

59,717,710

3,355,459

3,039,906

315,553

Federal home Loan Bank advances

-

4.43

(4.43

)

-

12,681,319

(12,681,319

)

-

142,091

(142,091

)

Other borrowings

4.19

4.22

(0.03

)

29,908,874

30,713,413

(804,538

)

316,694

327,175

(10,481

)

Total borrowed funds

4.19

4.28

(0.09

)

29,908,874

43,394,731

(13,485,857

)

316,694

469,266

(152,572

)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.62

1.63

(0.01

)

906,615,383

860,383,530

46,231,853

3,672,153

3,509,172

162,981

Net interest rate spread

3.75

3.67

0.08

12,123,506

11,459,420

664,086

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.33

)

(0.35

)

0.02

237,065,081

238,174,542

(1,109,460

)

Cost of funds

1.29

1.28

0.01

Net interest margin

4.14

4.08

0.06

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

YTD
Actual
Jun 2026

YTD
Actual
Jun 2025

Change

YTD
Actual
Jun 2026

YTD
Actual
Jun 2025

Change

YTD
Actual
Jun 2026

YTD
Actual
Jun 2025

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.79

6.64

0.15

772,436,606

737,704,807

34,731,800

26,004,282

24,289,107

1,715,175

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.79

6.64

0.15

772,436,606

737,704,807

34,731,800

26,004,282

24,289,107

1,715,175

Mortgage loans held for sale

6.15

6.61

(0.46

)

426,585

233,717

192,868

13,111

7,728

5,383

Deposits with banks

3.65

4.38

(0.73

)

43,474,147

17,945,199

25,528,948

786,688

390,127

396,561

Investment securities - taxable

2.25

2.31

(0.06

)

249,463,150

266,890,224

(17,427,074

)

2,810,655

3,077,550

(266,894

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.25

3.15

0.10

121,945,008

122,053,302

(108,294

)

1,565,085

1,516,718

48,367

Total Earning Assets

5.36

5.22

0.14

1,187,745,496

1,144,827,248

42,918,248

31,179,821

29,281,230

1,898,591

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

0.50

0.48

0.02

306,895,250

302,270,116

4,625,133

756,572

715,518

41,054

Savings and Money Market

1.11

0.99

0.12

330,022,975

314,055,629

15,967,346

1,820,299

1,534,397

285,902

Time deposits - Retail

3.43

3.75

(0.32

)

232,748,796

201,685,786

31,063,010

3,964,038

3,748,009

216,029

Total interest bearing deposits

1.52

1.48

0.04

869,667,021

818,011,531

51,655,490

6,540,909

5,997,924

542,985

Federal home Loan Bank advances

-

4.42

(4.42

)

-

16,541,436

(16,541,436

)

-

367,650

(367,650

)

Other borrowings

4.21

4.24

(0.03

)

29,920,786

30,579,576

(658,791

)

633,810

651,102

(17,292

)

Total borrowed funds

4.21

4.30

(0.09

)

29,920,786

47,121,013

(17,200,227

)

633,810

1,018,752

(384,942

)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.61

1.63

(0.03

)

899,587,806

865,132,544

34,455,262

7,174,719

7,016,676

158,043

Net interest rate spread

3.75

3.59

0.16

24,005,102

22,264,555

1,740,547

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.34

)

(0.34

)

0.01

239,872,489

233,117,326

6,755,163

Cost of funds

1.27

1.29

(0.02

)

Net interest margin

4.14

3.99

0.15

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios

For the Six

For the Six

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

Months

Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets (ROA)

1.06

%

0.97

%

0.98

%

1.02

%

0.99

%

ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

1.29

%

1.38

%

1.29

%

1.34

%

1.26

%

Return on Average Equity (ROE)

12.70

%

11.52

%

13.34

%

12.11

%

13.74

%

ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

15.44

%

16.49

%

17.52

%

15.96

%

17.51

%

Earnings per Share

$

0.97

$

0.87

$

0.85

$

1.84

$

1.71

Net Interest Margin

4.14

%

4.14

%

4.08

%

4.14

%

3.99

%

Efficiency Ratio **

72.01

%

70.70

%

71.97

%

71.36

%

72.00

%

Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets**

0.92

%

1.01

%

0.93

%

0.97

%

0.91

%

Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets**

3.50

%

3.50

%

3.49

%

3.50

%

3.42

%

As of

As of

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Bank Level Capital Ratios:

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.86% (Est.)

11.81

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

17.00% (Est.)

16.46

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.00% (Est.)

16.46

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

18.03% (Est.)

17.48

%

Company:

Tangible Equity / Total Assets

8.21

%

7.86

%

Tangible Book Value per Share

$

30.17

$

28.86

Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:

For the Six

For the Six

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

Months

Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Net Income (GAAP)

$

3,329,725

$

2,966,937

$

2,926,582

$

6,296,662

$

5,852,233

Provision for Loan Losses

16,947

326,127

309,953

343,073

345,130

Net (Gain) Loss on OREO

40,531

108,248

47,907

148,780

145,263

Net (Gain) Loss on Securities

-

251,095

-

251,095

-

Non-recurring Expenses

-

-

-

-

-

Income Tax Expense

660,420

593,440

558,610

1,253,860

1,112,867

Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income

$

4,047,623

$

4,245,847

$

3,843,052

$

8,293,470

$

7,455,493

** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/jd-bancshares-inc.-announces-q2-2026-financial-results-1195317

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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