JD Bancshares, Inc. Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2026.
Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 is $3,329,725 or $0.97 per common share compared to $2,966,937 or $0.87 per common share for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2026, and $2,926,582 or $0.85 per share for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPOI) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 is $4,047,623 compared to $4,245,847 for the linked quarter and $3,843,052 for the prior year quarter. PTPPOI excludes taxes, provision for credit losses, net losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), net losses on the sale of investment securities and other non-recurring expense items. The $198,000 decrease in the current quarter PTPPOI compared to the linked quarter is due to a $242,000 increase in net interest income which is offset by a $238,000 decrease in recurring non-interest income and a $202,000 increase in recurring non-interest expense. The $205,000 increase between current and prior year PTPPOI is due to a $664,000 increase in net interest income and a $111,000 increase in recurring non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in recurring non-interest expenses of $571,000.
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, net income is $6,296,662 or $1.84 per share compared to $5,852,233 or $1.71 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPOI for the current six-month period is $8,293,470 compared to $7,455,493 for the prior year period. The $838,000 increase is primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in net interest income and a $595,000 increase in recurring non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in recurring non-interest expenses.
Paul E. Brummett, II CEO, commented, "I am pleased to share that our quarterly financial results reflect the strength of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the confidence of our shareholders. This quarter's performance demonstrates our disciplined approach to growth, sound risk management, and commitment to delivering long-term value. I want to thank our entire team for their hard work and focus on providing exceptional service while maintaining the highest standards of safety and soundness. Asset quality is very solid as past dues continued to decline for the current period. As we look forward, we remain optimistic about the opportunities before us. We will continue to invest in our team, technology, and the communities we serve while staying true to our vision "To Be The Best Community Bank in Louisiana"."
Asset Quality
Loans past due 30 to 89 days are $826,000 representing 0.11% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2026 compared to $1.8 million or 0.23% at December 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets were $5.8 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $1.0 million from $6.8 million at December 31, 2025. Loans currently in non-accrual status decreased to $3.2 million from $3.9 million at year-end 2025 and OREO is currently $2.5 million compared to $3.0 million for the same period. Repossessed assets were $95,000 at June 30, 2026, compared to $39,000 at December 31, 2025. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.
Provision for credit losses is $17,000 for the current quarter compared to $326,000 for the linked quarter and $310,000 for the prior year quarter. The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) is $8.9 million at June 30, 2026, or 1.14% of total loans compared to $8.9 million at December 31, 2025, or 1.15% of total loans. The Bank recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $276,000 compared to net charge-offs of $5,000 for the linked quarter and net recoveries of $31,000 for the prior year quarter. There are net charge-offs of $281,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, and net recoveries of $4,000 for the prior year six-month period. Management believes the current level of ACL is adequate; however, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio or changes in economic conditions will not require future adjustments to the ACL.
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net interest income is $12.1 million, reflecting a $242,000 increase over the $11.9 million for the linked quarter and a $664,000 increase compared to the $11.5 million reported for the prior year quarter. When comparing the current quarter's net interest income to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, the favorable impact on interest income was due to higher volume and higher yields on average earning assets which outpaced the increase in volume of total interest-bearing liabilities.
Total interest income for the current quarter is $15.8 million compared to $15.4 million for the linked quarter and $15.0 million for the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans for the current quarter is $13.1 million, reflecting a $250,000 increase compared to the linked quarter and a $578,000 increase over the prior year quarter. Average loans outstanding are $772.6 million, $772.3 million and $749.9 million for the current, linked, and prior year quarters, respectively. The average yield on the loan portfolio for the three comparative quarters is 6.82%, 6.76% and 6.71%, respectively. Interest income from other earning assets is $2.7 million for Q2 2026, reflecting increases from the $2.5 million recorded in Q1 2026 and the $2.4 million in Q2 2025. The increase in interest income from other earning assets was due primarily to increases in the volume of earning assets. The overall yield on earning assets is 5.38%, 5.34% and 5.31% for the three comparative quarters, respectively.
Total interest expense is $3.7 million for the current quarter and $3.5 million for the linked and prior year quarters. The increase in interest expense between the current, linked and prior year quarter is attributed to an increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities outstanding. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.62% for the current quarter, 1.59% for the linked quarter, and 1.63% for the prior year quarter. When taking into account the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits, the cost of total funds is 1.29% for the current quarter, 1.25% for the linked quarter and 1.28% for the prior year quarter.
The net interest margin is 4.14% in the current and linked quarters compared to 4.08% for the prior year quarter. The increase in the yield on earning assets was offset by a corresponding increase in cost of funds between the first and second quarters of 2026, while the increase in the yield on earning assets outpaced the increase in cost of funds between the current and prior year quarters.
Net interest income is $24.0 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, compared to $22.3 million for the prior year period ended June 30, 2025. Net interest margin for the current six-month period is 4.14% compared to 3.99% for the comparative 2025 period. The total yield on earning assets increased to 5.36% from 5.22% due to increases in both yield and volume of total earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.61% from 1.63% and the overall cost of funds decreased to 1.27% from 1.29%.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income is $2.9 million for the current and linked quarters, up $107,000 from $2.8 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposits accounted for the largest category of noninterest income and are $2.2 million in the current quarter, $2.1 million in the linked and prior year quarters. Interchange revenue from debit card usage remains relatively stable at $1.2 million across the comparative quarters. NSF fees totaled $688,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $666,000 for the linked quarter and $638,000 for the prior year quarter. Service charges on deposit accounts remain relatively constant at $186,000, $191,000 and $190,000 for the three comparative periods, respectively.
Revenue from the sale of mortgage loans is $128,000 for the current quarter compared to $139,000 for the linked quarter and $88,000 for the prior year quarter.
Other noninterest income is $592,000 for the current quarter, $648,000 for the linked quarter and $621,000 for the prior year quarter. The largest components of other noninterest income are revenues from trust services and wealth management. The total of these two revenue streams is $312,000, $423,000 and $365,000 for the three comparative periods, respectively.
Noninterest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 is $5.7 million reflecting an increase of $339,000 from the $5.4 million for the prior year six-month period. Compared to the prior year, service charges and fees on deposit accounts are $4.2 million, reflecting a $153,000 increase, gains on the sale of mortgage loans are $266,000, reflecting a $93,000 increase and other non-interest income is $1.2 million, reflecting a $94,000 increase.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense is $11.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $10.9 million for the linked quarter and $10.4 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and employee benefit expenses for the current quarter are $6.1 million, $6.0 million for the linked quarter and $5.9 million for the prior year quarter. The $153,000 or 2.6% increase between the current and linked quarter is associated with annual merit increases which are effective April 1 of each year. The $240,000 or 4.1% increase between the current and prior year is attributed to annual merit increases and increases associated with grant awards.
Occupancy expenses are $1.6 million for the current quarter, $1.5 million for the linked quarter, and $1.4 million for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expenses are $414,000, $396,000 and $375,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Data processing expenses are $1.3 million in the current quarter, $1.4 million in the linked quarter, and $1.1 million in the prior year quarter.
Other noninterest expenses are $1.6 million for Q2 2026 and $1.7 million for Q1 2026 and Q2 2025. The largest components of noninterest expenses are comprised of professional fees, accruals for ad valorem taxes, fraud and other losses, FDIC insurance assessments and telecommunication expenses. The decrease between the current and comparative quarters is primarily due to a decrease in board related expenses and fraud and other losses. Non-recurring expenses associated with OREO losses amounted to $41,000 in the current quarter, $108,000 in the linked quarter and $52,000 in the prior year quarter.
Total noninterest expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 are $21.8 million, up $1.5 million or 7.4% from $20.3 million for the prior year period. Increases include salaries and employee benefits of $681,000, occupancy expenses of $226,000, advertising and public relations expenses of $71,000, data processing of $357,000 and other non-interest expenses of $162,000. Non-recurring expenses for the two six-month periods include losses on OREO of $149,000 and $150,000 for the current and prior year periods, respectively.
Income tax expense is $660,000 for the current quarter compared to $593,000 for the linked quarter and $559,000 for the June 2025 quarter. The effective tax rate remains relatively constant over the three comparative periods at 16.6% in the current quarter, 16.7% for the linked quarter and 16.0% in the prior year quarter. Year-to-date, income tax expense is $1.3 million with an effective tax rate of 16.6% compared to $1.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.0% for the prior year six-month period.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 are $1.3 billion. Gross loans, net of unearned income, represent the largest asset category at $780.7 million which is an increase of $9.6 million or 1.2% from $771.1 million reported at the prior year-end. The six-month period increase in loans occurred from March 31, 2026 to June 30, 2026. Total cash has declined by $2.8 million from $72.3 million at December 31, 2025 to $69.5 million at June 30, 2026. Cash is used to fund loans and growth in other asset categories, as well as to satisfy deposit fluctuations. Investment securities declined by $6.2 million to $336.6 million from $342.7 million and is the result of principal paydowns of $6.6 million and an increase in fair market value of the portfolio of $374,000.
Over the six months ended June 30, 2026, total deposits decreased by $2.9 million or 0.3% and are $1.1 billion at both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025. Non-interest bearing demand deposits are up by $2.4 million, savings and money market deposit are up by $10.1 million, and time deposits are up by $19.8 million. More than offsetting these increases is a decline of $35.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposits. The Company has deposit relationships with several municipalities and other public unit entities whose deposit balances tend to be very large at year-end and then run-off throughout the year. Deposit balances categorized as public unit deposits have decreased by $25.6 million over the current six-month period. The overall six-month decrease in deposits is comprised of a $100,000 decrease between December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, and a $2.8 million decrease between March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026.
The total of all other liabilities decreased by $665,000 to $35.8 million from $36.5 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease is attributable to a decrease in accrued liabilities partially offset by an increase in other borrowings.
Stockholders' equity increased $4.4 million to $107.5 million at June 30, 2026 from $103.1 million at December 31, 2025. The increase is attributed to $6.3 million in net income and a $300,000 decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), partially offset by $2.1 million in dividends paid to shareholders. Total shares outstanding at June 30, 2026 are 3,427,922 compared to 3,425,945 at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share is currently $30.17 compared to $28.86 at December 31, 2025.
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (ROA) under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is 1.06% for the current quarter compared to 0.97% for the linked quarter and 0.98% for the prior year quarter. GAAP ROA for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 is 1.02% compared to 0.99% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROA is 1.29%, 1.38% and 1.29% for the three comparative quarters respectively, and 1.34% and 1.26% for the comparative six-month periods. GAAP return on average equity (ROE) is 12.70% for the current three-month period, 11.52% for the linked period and 13.34% for the prior year period. ROE for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 is 12.11% compared to 13.74% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROE is 15.44%, 16.49% and 17.52% for the three comparative quarters and 15.96% and 17.51% for the two comparative six-month periods.
About JD Bancshares, Inc.
JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 22 full-service branch offices and one Loan Production/Deposit Production office located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.
JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
(OTCQX:JDVB)
Paul Brummett (CEO) (337-246-5395)
Jared Doucet (CFO) (337-246-5409)
www.jdbank.com
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
Actual
Actual
$ Variance
% Variance
Assets
Cash and due from banks
24,510,337
24,531,382
(21,045
)
(0.1
)
Interest bearing deposits with banks
44,981,916
47,810,267
(2,828,351
)
(5.9
)
Investment Securities - Taxable
214,834,970
220,454,338
(5,619,368
)
(2.5
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
121,735,867
122,277,394
(541,527
)
(0.4
)
Mortgage loans held for sale
138,802
633,782
(494,980
)
(78.1
)
Loans, net of unearned income
780,685,071
771,115,361
9,569,710
1.2
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(8,880,334
)
(8,893,255
)
12,921
0.1
Premises and equipment, net
29,826,978
29,150,334
676,644
2.3
Accrued interest receivable
5,172,890
5,123,565
49,325
1.0
Other real estate
2,508,073
2,950,546
(442,473
)
(15.0
)
Other assets
43,475,309
42,989,593
485,716
1.1
Total Assets
1,258,989,879
1,258,143,307
846,572
0.1
Liabilities
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
237,087,685
234,684,101
2,403,584
1.0
Interest bearing demand deposits
304,075,686
339,233,118
(35,157,432
)
(10.4
)
Savings and Money Market Deposits
334,262,042
324,205,335
10,056,707
3.1
Time Deposits - Retail
240,184,696
220,393,058
19,791,638
9.0
Total Deposits
1,115,610,109
1,118,515,612
(2,905,503
)
(0.3
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
5,898,326
6,634,247
(735,921
)
(11.1
)
Other Borrowings
29,944,318
29,873,430
70,888
0.2
Total Liabilities
1,151,452,753
1,155,023,289
(3,570,536
)
(0.3
)
Equity
Common stock
21,424,512
21,412,156
12,356
0.1
Capital surplus
10,411,114
10,320,490
90,624
0.9
Retained earnings
101,296,886
97,093,150
4,203,736
4.3
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(24,826,081
)
(25,121,300
)
295,219
1.2
Less: unearned stock awards
(769,305
)
(584,478
)
(184,827
)
(31.6
)
Total Equity
107,537,126
103,120,018
4,417,108
4.3
Total Liabilities & Equity
1,258,989,879
1,258,143,307
846,572
0.1
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
QTD
QTD
$ Variance
% Variance
QTD
$ Variance
% Variance
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
13,127,292
12,876,989
250,303
1.9
12,549,314
577,978
4.6
Mortgage Loans Held For Sale
6,510
6,601
(91
)
(1.4
)
4,783
1,727
36.1
Interest on deposits with banks
474,256
312,432
161,824
51.8
102,679
371,577
361.9
Investment Securities - Taxable
1,403,346
1,407,309
(3,963
)
(0.3
)
1,556,410
(153,064
)
(9.8
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
784,254
780,831
3,423
0.4
755,405
28,849
3.8
Total Interest Income
15,795,658
15,384,162
411,496
2.7
14,968,591
827,067
5.5
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
383,494
373,077
10,417
2.8
361,809
21,685
6.0
Savings and Money Market Deposits
940,075
880,224
59,851
6.8
777,549
162,526
20.9
Time Deposits - Retail
2,031,890
1,932,149
99,741
5.2
1,900,547
131,343
6.9
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
3,355,459
3,185,450
170,009
5.3
3,039,905
315,554
10.4
FHLB Advances
-
-
-
-
142,091
(142,091
)
(100.0
)
Interest on other borrowings
316,694
317,116
(422
)
(0.1
)
327,175
(10,481
)
(3.2
)
Total Interest Expense
3,672,153
3,502,566
169,587
4.8
3,509,171
162,982
4.6
Net Interest Income
12,123,505
11,881,596
241,909
2.0
11,459,420
664,085
5.8
Provision for credit losses
16,947
326,127
(309,180
)
(94.8
)
309,953
(293,006
)
(94.5
)
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
12,106,558
11,555,469
551,089
4.8
11,149,467
957,091
8.6
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
2,153,434
2,073,484
79,950
3.9
2,057,981
95,453
4.6
Mortgage loan and related fees
127,622
138,580
(10,958
)
(7.9
)
87,755
39,867
45.4
Other noninterest income
592,499
648,294
(55,795
)
(8.6
)
620,993
(28,494
)
(4.6
)
Total Non Interest Income
2,873,555
2,860,358
13,197
0.5
2,766,729
106,826
3.9
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,105,775
5,952,555
153,220
2.6
5,865,545
240,230
4.1
Occupancy
1,566,464
1,466,477
99,987
6.8
1,351,946
214,518
15.9
Advertising and public relations
413,742
396,026
17,716
4.5
374,763
38,979
10.4
Data Processing
1,266,718
1,351,626
(84,908
)
(6.3
)
1,139,931
126,787
11.1
Other noninterest expense
1,637,269
1,688,766
(51,497
)
(3.0
)
1,698,819
(61,550
)
(3.6
)
Total Non Interest Expense
10,989,968
10,855,450
134,518
1.2
10,431,004
558,964
5.4
Income Before Taxes
3,990,145
3,560,377
429,768
12.1
3,485,192
504,953
14.5
Income taxes
660,420
593,440
66,980
11.3
558,610
101,810
18.2
Net Income
3,329,725
2,966,937
362,788
12.2
2,926,582
403,143
13.8
Earnings
$
0.97
$
0.87
$
0.85
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
3,433,831
3,426,601
3,432,629
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
YTD
YTD
$ Variance
% Variance
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
26,004,282
24,289,107
1,715,175
7.1
Mortgage Loans Held For Sale
13,111
7,728
5,383
69.7
Interest on deposits with banks
786,688
390,127
396,561
101.6
Investment Securities - Taxable
2,810,655
3,077,550
(266,895
)
(8.7
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
1,565,085
1,516,718
48,367
3.2
Total Interest Income
31,179,821
29,281,230
1,898,591
6.5
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
756,572
715,518
41,054
5.7
Savings and Money Market Deposits
1,820,299
1,534,397
285,902
18.6
Time Deposits - Retail
3,964,038
3,748,009
216,029
5.8
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
6,540,909
5,997,924
542,985
9.1
FHLB Advances
-
367,650
(367,650
)
(100.0
)
Interest on other borrowings
633,810
651,102
(17,292
)
(2.7
)
Total Interest Expense
7,174,719
7,016,676
158,043
2.3
Net Interest Income
24,005,102
22,264,554
1,740,548
7.8
Provision for credit losses
343,073
345,130
(2,057
)
(0.6
)
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
23,662,029
21,919,424
1,742,605
8.0
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
4,226,919
4,074,272
152,647
3.7
Mortgage loan and related fees
266,202
173,450
92,752
53.5
Other noninterest income
1,240,793
1,146,714
94,079
8.2
Total Non Interest Income
5,733,914
5,394,436
339,478
6.3
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
12,058,329
11,377,486
680,843
6.0
Occupancy
3,032,941
2,807,042
225,899
8.0
Advertising and public relations
809,768
738,948
70,820
9.6
Data Processing
2,618,345
2,261,675
356,670
15.8
Other noninterest expense
3,326,038
3,163,609
162,429
5.1
Total Non Interest Expense
21,845,421
20,348,760
1,496,661
7.4
Income Before Taxes
7,550,522
6,965,100
585,422
8.4
Income taxes
1,253,860
1,112,867
140,993
12.7
Net Income
6,296,662
5,852,233
444,429
7.6
Earnings
$
1.84
$
1.71
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
3,430,236
3,427,596
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare
Average Yield and Rate
Average Funds
Interest Income/Expense
QTD
QTD
Change
QTD
QTD
Change
QTD
QTD
Change
Earning Assets
Loans
6.82
6.71
0.11
772,596,735
749,870,799
22,725,937
13,127,292
12,549,314
577,979
Loan fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans with fees
6.82
6.71
0.11
772,596,735
749,870,799
22,725,937
13,127,292
12,549,314
577,979
Mortgage loans held for sale
6.47
6.41
0.06
402,525
298,627
103,897
6,510
4,783
1,727
Deposits with banks
3.75
4.59
(0.84
)
50,735,265
8,969,656
41,765,609
474,256
102,679
371,577
Investment securities - taxable
2.26
2.35
(0.09
)
247,950,715
265,039,655
(17,088,940
)
1,403,346
1,556,410
(153,064
)
Investment securities - tax-exempt
3.26
3.15
0.11
121,874,631
121,577,056
297,574
784,254
755,405
28,849
Total Earning Assets
5.38
5.31
0.07
1,193,559,871
1,145,755,793
47,804,078
15,795,659
14,968,592
827,067
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand
0.50
0.50
-
304,750,825
293,168,951
11,581,874
383,494
361,809
21,685
Savings and Money Market
1.13
0.98
0.15
333,981,880
317,144,579
16,837,301
940,075
777,549
162,526
Time deposits - Retail
3.42
3.69
(0.27
)
237,973,804
206,675,268
31,298,535
2,031,890
1,900,547
131,342
Total interest bearing deposits
1.54
1.49
0.05
876,706,508
816,988,798
59,717,710
3,355,459
3,039,906
315,553
Federal home Loan Bank advances
-
4.43
(4.43
)
-
12,681,319
(12,681,319
)
-
142,091
(142,091
)
Other borrowings
4.19
4.22
(0.03
)
29,908,874
30,713,413
(804,538
)
316,694
327,175
(10,481
)
Total borrowed funds
4.19
4.28
(0.09
)
29,908,874
43,394,731
(13,485,857
)
316,694
469,266
(152,572
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.62
1.63
(0.01
)
906,615,383
860,383,530
46,231,853
3,672,153
3,509,172
162,981
Net interest rate spread
3.75
3.67
0.08
12,123,506
11,459,420
664,086
Effect of non-interest bearing deposits
(0.33
)
(0.35
)
0.02
237,065,081
238,174,542
(1,109,460
)
Cost of funds
1.29
1.28
0.01
Net interest margin
4.14
4.08
0.06
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare
Average Yield and Rate
Average Funds
Interest Income/Expense
YTD
YTD
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
Earning Assets
Loans
6.79
6.64
0.15
772,436,606
737,704,807
34,731,800
26,004,282
24,289,107
1,715,175
Loan fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans with fees
6.79
6.64
0.15
772,436,606
737,704,807
34,731,800
26,004,282
24,289,107
1,715,175
Mortgage loans held for sale
6.15
6.61
(0.46
)
426,585
233,717
192,868
13,111
7,728
5,383
Deposits with banks
3.65
4.38
(0.73
)
43,474,147
17,945,199
25,528,948
786,688
390,127
396,561
Investment securities - taxable
2.25
2.31
(0.06
)
249,463,150
266,890,224
(17,427,074
)
2,810,655
3,077,550
(266,894
)
Investment securities - tax-exempt
3.25
3.15
0.10
121,945,008
122,053,302
(108,294
)
1,565,085
1,516,718
48,367
Total Earning Assets
5.36
5.22
0.14
1,187,745,496
1,144,827,248
42,918,248
31,179,821
29,281,230
1,898,591
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand
0.50
0.48
0.02
306,895,250
302,270,116
4,625,133
756,572
715,518
41,054
Savings and Money Market
1.11
0.99
0.12
330,022,975
314,055,629
15,967,346
1,820,299
1,534,397
285,902
Time deposits - Retail
3.43
3.75
(0.32
)
232,748,796
201,685,786
31,063,010
3,964,038
3,748,009
216,029
Total interest bearing deposits
1.52
1.48
0.04
869,667,021
818,011,531
51,655,490
6,540,909
5,997,924
542,985
Federal home Loan Bank advances
-
4.42
(4.42
)
-
16,541,436
(16,541,436
)
-
367,650
(367,650
)
Other borrowings
4.21
4.24
(0.03
)
29,920,786
30,579,576
(658,791
)
633,810
651,102
(17,292
)
Total borrowed funds
4.21
4.30
(0.09
)
29,920,786
47,121,013
(17,200,227
)
633,810
1,018,752
(384,942
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.61
1.63
(0.03
)
899,587,806
865,132,544
34,455,262
7,174,719
7,016,676
158,043
Net interest rate spread
3.75
3.59
0.16
24,005,102
22,264,555
1,740,547
Effect of non-interest bearing deposits
(0.34
)
(0.34
)
0.01
239,872,489
233,117,326
6,755,163
Cost of funds
1.27
1.29
(0.02
)
Net interest margin
4.14
3.99
0.15
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Financial Ratios
For the Six
For the Six
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets (ROA)
1.06
%
0.97
%
0.98
%
1.02
%
0.99
%
ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income
1.29
%
1.38
%
1.29
%
1.34
%
1.26
%
Return on Average Equity (ROE)
12.70
%
11.52
%
13.34
%
12.11
%
13.74
%
ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income
15.44
%
16.49
%
17.52
%
15.96
%
17.51
%
Earnings per Share
$
0.97
$
0.87
$
0.85
$
1.84
$
1.71
Net Interest Margin
4.14
%
4.14
%
4.08
%
4.14
%
3.99
%
Efficiency Ratio **
72.01
%
70.70
%
71.97
%
71.36
%
72.00
%
Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets**
0.92
%
1.01
%
0.93
%
0.97
%
0.91
%
Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets**
3.50
%
3.50
%
3.49
%
3.50
%
3.42
%
As of
As of
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Bank Level Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.86% (Est.)
11.81
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
17.00% (Est.)
16.46
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.00% (Est.)
16.46
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
18.03% (Est.)
17.48
%
Company:
Tangible Equity / Total Assets
8.21
%
7.86
%
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
30.17
$
28.86
Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:
For the Six
For the Six
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Net Income (GAAP)
$
3,329,725
$
2,966,937
$
2,926,582
$
6,296,662
$
5,852,233
Provision for Loan Losses
16,947
326,127
309,953
343,073
345,130
Net (Gain) Loss on OREO
40,531
108,248
47,907
148,780
145,263
Net (Gain) Loss on Securities
-
251,095
-
251,095
-
Non-recurring Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
Income Tax Expense
660,420
593,440
558,610
1,253,860
1,112,867
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income
$
4,047,623
$
4,245,847
$
3,843,052
$
8,293,470
$
7,455,493
** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio
SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/jd-bancshares-inc.-announces-q2-2026-financial-results-1195317