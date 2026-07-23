JD Bancshares, Inc. Announces Q2 2026 Financial Results

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2026.

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 is $3,329,725 or $0.97 per common share compared to $2,966,937 or $0.87 per common share for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2026, and $2,926,582 or $0.85 per share for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPOI) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 is $4,047,623 compared to $4,245,847 for the linked quarter and $3,843,052 for the prior year quarter. PTPPOI excludes taxes, provision for credit losses, net losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), net losses on the sale of investment securities and other non-recurring expense items. The $198,000 decrease in the current quarter PTPPOI compared to the linked quarter is due to a $242,000 increase in net interest income which is offset by a $238,000 decrease in recurring non-interest income and a $202,000 increase in recurring non-interest expense. The $205,000 increase between current and prior year PTPPOI is due to a $664,000 increase in net interest income and a $111,000 increase in recurring non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in recurring non-interest expenses of $571,000.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, net income is $6,296,662 or $1.84 per share compared to $5,852,233 or $1.71 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPOI for the current six-month period is $8,293,470 compared to $7,455,493 for the prior year period. The $838,000 increase is primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in net interest income and a $595,000 increase in recurring non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in recurring non-interest expenses.

Paul E. Brummett, II CEO, commented, "I am pleased to share that our quarterly financial results reflect the strength of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the confidence of our shareholders. This quarter's performance demonstrates our disciplined approach to growth, sound risk management, and commitment to delivering long-term value. I want to thank our entire team for their hard work and focus on providing exceptional service while maintaining the highest standards of safety and soundness. Asset quality is very solid as past dues continued to decline for the current period. As we look forward, we remain optimistic about the opportunities before us. We will continue to invest in our team, technology, and the communities we serve while staying true to our vision "To Be The Best Community Bank in Louisiana"."

Asset Quality

Loans past due 30 to 89 days are $826,000 representing 0.11% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2026 compared to $1.8 million or 0.23% at December 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets were $5.8 million at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $1.0 million from $6.8 million at December 31, 2025. Loans currently in non-accrual status decreased to $3.2 million from $3.9 million at year-end 2025 and OREO is currently $2.5 million compared to $3.0 million for the same period. Repossessed assets were $95,000 at June 30, 2026, compared to $39,000 at December 31, 2025. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

Provision for credit losses is $17,000 for the current quarter compared to $326,000 for the linked quarter and $310,000 for the prior year quarter. The Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) is $8.9 million at June 30, 2026, or 1.14% of total loans compared to $8.9 million at December 31, 2025, or 1.15% of total loans. The Bank recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $276,000 compared to net charge-offs of $5,000 for the linked quarter and net recoveries of $31,000 for the prior year quarter. There are net charge-offs of $281,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, and net recoveries of $4,000 for the prior year six-month period. Management believes the current level of ACL is adequate; however, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio or changes in economic conditions will not require future adjustments to the ACL.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net interest income is $12.1 million, reflecting a $242,000 increase over the $11.9 million for the linked quarter and a $664,000 increase compared to the $11.5 million reported for the prior year quarter. When comparing the current quarter's net interest income to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, the favorable impact on interest income was due to higher volume and higher yields on average earning assets which outpaced the increase in volume of total interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income for the current quarter is $15.8 million compared to $15.4 million for the linked quarter and $15.0 million for the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans for the current quarter is $13.1 million, reflecting a $250,000 increase compared to the linked quarter and a $578,000 increase over the prior year quarter. Average loans outstanding are $772.6 million, $772.3 million and $749.9 million for the current, linked, and prior year quarters, respectively. The average yield on the loan portfolio for the three comparative quarters is 6.82%, 6.76% and 6.71%, respectively. Interest income from other earning assets is $2.7 million for Q2 2026, reflecting increases from the $2.5 million recorded in Q1 2026 and the $2.4 million in Q2 2025. The increase in interest income from other earning assets was due primarily to increases in the volume of earning assets. The overall yield on earning assets is 5.38%, 5.34% and 5.31% for the three comparative quarters, respectively.

Total interest expense is $3.7 million for the current quarter and $3.5 million for the linked and prior year quarters. The increase in interest expense between the current, linked and prior year quarter is attributed to an increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities outstanding. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.62% for the current quarter, 1.59% for the linked quarter, and 1.63% for the prior year quarter. When taking into account the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits, the cost of total funds is 1.29% for the current quarter, 1.25% for the linked quarter and 1.28% for the prior year quarter.

The net interest margin is 4.14% in the current and linked quarters compared to 4.08% for the prior year quarter. The increase in the yield on earning assets was offset by a corresponding increase in cost of funds between the first and second quarters of 2026, while the increase in the yield on earning assets outpaced the increase in cost of funds between the current and prior year quarters.

Net interest income is $24.0 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, compared to $22.3 million for the prior year period ended June 30, 2025. Net interest margin for the current six-month period is 4.14% compared to 3.99% for the comparative 2025 period. The total yield on earning assets increased to 5.36% from 5.22% due to increases in both yield and volume of total earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.61% from 1.63% and the overall cost of funds decreased to 1.27% from 1.29%.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income is $2.9 million for the current and linked quarters, up $107,000 from $2.8 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposits accounted for the largest category of noninterest income and are $2.2 million in the current quarter, $2.1 million in the linked and prior year quarters. Interchange revenue from debit card usage remains relatively stable at $1.2 million across the comparative quarters. NSF fees totaled $688,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $666,000 for the linked quarter and $638,000 for the prior year quarter. Service charges on deposit accounts remain relatively constant at $186,000, $191,000 and $190,000 for the three comparative periods, respectively.

Revenue from the sale of mortgage loans is $128,000 for the current quarter compared to $139,000 for the linked quarter and $88,000 for the prior year quarter.

Other noninterest income is $592,000 for the current quarter, $648,000 for the linked quarter and $621,000 for the prior year quarter. The largest components of other noninterest income are revenues from trust services and wealth management. The total of these two revenue streams is $312,000, $423,000 and $365,000 for the three comparative periods, respectively.

Noninterest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 is $5.7 million reflecting an increase of $339,000 from the $5.4 million for the prior year six-month period. Compared to the prior year, service charges and fees on deposit accounts are $4.2 million, reflecting a $153,000 increase, gains on the sale of mortgage loans are $266,000, reflecting a $93,000 increase and other non-interest income is $1.2 million, reflecting a $94,000 increase.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense is $11.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $10.9 million for the linked quarter and $10.4 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and employee benefit expenses for the current quarter are $6.1 million, $6.0 million for the linked quarter and $5.9 million for the prior year quarter. The $153,000 or 2.6% increase between the current and linked quarter is associated with annual merit increases which are effective April 1 of each year. The $240,000 or 4.1% increase between the current and prior year is attributed to annual merit increases and increases associated with grant awards.

Occupancy expenses are $1.6 million for the current quarter, $1.5 million for the linked quarter, and $1.4 million for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expenses are $414,000, $396,000 and $375,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Data processing expenses are $1.3 million in the current quarter, $1.4 million in the linked quarter, and $1.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Other noninterest expenses are $1.6 million for Q2 2026 and $1.7 million for Q1 2026 and Q2 2025. The largest components of noninterest expenses are comprised of professional fees, accruals for ad valorem taxes, fraud and other losses, FDIC insurance assessments and telecommunication expenses. The decrease between the current and comparative quarters is primarily due to a decrease in board related expenses and fraud and other losses. Non-recurring expenses associated with OREO losses amounted to $41,000 in the current quarter, $108,000 in the linked quarter and $52,000 in the prior year quarter.

Total noninterest expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 are $21.8 million, up $1.5 million or 7.4% from $20.3 million for the prior year period. Increases include salaries and employee benefits of $681,000, occupancy expenses of $226,000, advertising and public relations expenses of $71,000, data processing of $357,000 and other non-interest expenses of $162,000. Non-recurring expenses for the two six-month periods include losses on OREO of $149,000 and $150,000 for the current and prior year periods, respectively.

Income tax expense is $660,000 for the current quarter compared to $593,000 for the linked quarter and $559,000 for the June 2025 quarter. The effective tax rate remains relatively constant over the three comparative periods at 16.6% in the current quarter, 16.7% for the linked quarter and 16.0% in the prior year quarter. Year-to-date, income tax expense is $1.3 million with an effective tax rate of 16.6% compared to $1.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.0% for the prior year six-month period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 are $1.3 billion. Gross loans, net of unearned income, represent the largest asset category at $780.7 million which is an increase of $9.6 million or 1.2% from $771.1 million reported at the prior year-end. The six-month period increase in loans occurred from March 31, 2026 to June 30, 2026. Total cash has declined by $2.8 million from $72.3 million at December 31, 2025 to $69.5 million at June 30, 2026. Cash is used to fund loans and growth in other asset categories, as well as to satisfy deposit fluctuations. Investment securities declined by $6.2 million to $336.6 million from $342.7 million and is the result of principal paydowns of $6.6 million and an increase in fair market value of the portfolio of $374,000.

Over the six months ended June 30, 2026, total deposits decreased by $2.9 million or 0.3% and are $1.1 billion at both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025. Non-interest bearing demand deposits are up by $2.4 million, savings and money market deposit are up by $10.1 million, and time deposits are up by $19.8 million. More than offsetting these increases is a decline of $35.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposits. The Company has deposit relationships with several municipalities and other public unit entities whose deposit balances tend to be very large at year-end and then run-off throughout the year. Deposit balances categorized as public unit deposits have decreased by $25.6 million over the current six-month period. The overall six-month decrease in deposits is comprised of a $100,000 decrease between December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, and a $2.8 million decrease between March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026.

The total of all other liabilities decreased by $665,000 to $35.8 million from $36.5 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease is attributable to a decrease in accrued liabilities partially offset by an increase in other borrowings.

Stockholders' equity increased $4.4 million to $107.5 million at June 30, 2026 from $103.1 million at December 31, 2025. The increase is attributed to $6.3 million in net income and a $300,000 decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), partially offset by $2.1 million in dividends paid to shareholders. Total shares outstanding at June 30, 2026 are 3,427,922 compared to 3,425,945 at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share is currently $30.17 compared to $28.86 at December 31, 2025.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is 1.06% for the current quarter compared to 0.97% for the linked quarter and 0.98% for the prior year quarter. GAAP ROA for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 is 1.02% compared to 0.99% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROA is 1.29%, 1.38% and 1.29% for the three comparative quarters respectively, and 1.34% and 1.26% for the comparative six-month periods. GAAP return on average equity (ROE) is 12.70% for the current three-month period, 11.52% for the linked period and 13.34% for the prior year period. ROE for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 is 12.11% compared to 13.74% for the prior year period. On a PTPPOI basis, ROE is 15.44%, 16.49% and 17.52% for the three comparative quarters and 15.96% and 17.51% for the two comparative six-month periods.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 22 full-service branch offices and one Loan Production/Deposit Production office located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

(OTCQX:JDVB)

Paul Brummett (CEO) (337-246-5395)

Jared Doucet (CFO) (337-246-5409)

www.jdbank.com

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

Actual

Jun 2026 Actual

Dec 2025 $ Variance % Variance Assets Cash and due from banks 24,510,337 24,531,382 (21,045 ) (0.1 ) Interest bearing deposits with banks 44,981,916 47,810,267 (2,828,351 ) (5.9 ) Investment Securities - Taxable 214,834,970 220,454,338 (5,619,368 ) (2.5 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 121,735,867 122,277,394 (541,527 ) (0.4 ) Mortgage loans held for sale 138,802 633,782 (494,980 ) (78.1 ) Loans, net of unearned income 780,685,071 771,115,361 9,569,710 1.2 Less: Allowance for credit losses (8,880,334 ) (8,893,255 ) 12,921 0.1 Premises and equipment, net 29,826,978 29,150,334 676,644 2.3 Accrued interest receivable 5,172,890 5,123,565 49,325 1.0 Other real estate 2,508,073 2,950,546 (442,473 ) (15.0 ) Other assets 43,475,309 42,989,593 485,716 1.1 Total Assets 1,258,989,879 1,258,143,307 846,572 0.1 Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 237,087,685 234,684,101 2,403,584 1.0 Interest bearing demand deposits 304,075,686 339,233,118 (35,157,432 ) (10.4 ) Savings and Money Market Deposits 334,262,042 324,205,335 10,056,707 3.1 Time Deposits - Retail 240,184,696 220,393,058 19,791,638 9.0 Total Deposits 1,115,610,109 1,118,515,612 (2,905,503 ) (0.3 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,898,326 6,634,247 (735,921 ) (11.1 ) Other Borrowings 29,944,318 29,873,430 70,888 0.2 Total Liabilities 1,151,452,753 1,155,023,289 (3,570,536 ) (0.3 ) Equity Common stock 21,424,512 21,412,156 12,356 0.1 Capital surplus 10,411,114 10,320,490 90,624 0.9 Retained earnings 101,296,886 97,093,150 4,203,736 4.3 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (24,826,081 ) (25,121,300 ) 295,219 1.2 Less: unearned stock awards (769,305 ) (584,478 ) (184,827 ) (31.6 ) Total Equity 107,537,126 103,120,018 4,417,108 4.3 Total Liabilities & Equity 1,258,989,879 1,258,143,307 846,572 0.1

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

QTD

Actual

Jun 2026 QTD

Actual

Mar 2026 $ Variance % Variance QTD

Actual

Jun 2025 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 13,127,292 12,876,989 250,303 1.9 12,549,314 577,978 4.6 Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 6,510 6,601 (91 ) (1.4 ) 4,783 1,727 36.1 Interest on deposits with banks 474,256 312,432 161,824 51.8 102,679 371,577 361.9 Investment Securities - Taxable 1,403,346 1,407,309 (3,963 ) (0.3 ) 1,556,410 (153,064 ) (9.8 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 784,254 780,831 3,423 0.4 755,405 28,849 3.8 Total Interest Income 15,795,658 15,384,162 411,496 2.7 14,968,591 827,067 5.5 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 383,494 373,077 10,417 2.8 361,809 21,685 6.0 Savings and Money Market Deposits 940,075 880,224 59,851 6.8 777,549 162,526 20.9 Time Deposits - Retail 2,031,890 1,932,149 99,741 5.2 1,900,547 131,343 6.9 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 3,355,459 3,185,450 170,009 5.3 3,039,905 315,554 10.4 FHLB Advances - - - - 142,091 (142,091 ) (100.0 ) Interest on other borrowings 316,694 317,116 (422 ) (0.1 ) 327,175 (10,481 ) (3.2 ) Total Interest Expense 3,672,153 3,502,566 169,587 4.8 3,509,171 162,982 4.6 Net Interest Income 12,123,505 11,881,596 241,909 2.0 11,459,420 664,085 5.8 Provision for credit losses 16,947 326,127 (309,180 ) (94.8 ) 309,953 (293,006 ) (94.5 ) Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 12,106,558 11,555,469 551,089 4.8 11,149,467 957,091 8.6 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 2,153,434 2,073,484 79,950 3.9 2,057,981 95,453 4.6 Mortgage loan and related fees 127,622 138,580 (10,958 ) (7.9 ) 87,755 39,867 45.4 Other noninterest income 592,499 648,294 (55,795 ) (8.6 ) 620,993 (28,494 ) (4.6 ) Total Non Interest Income 2,873,555 2,860,358 13,197 0.5 2,766,729 106,826 3.9 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,105,775 5,952,555 153,220 2.6 5,865,545 240,230 4.1 Occupancy 1,566,464 1,466,477 99,987 6.8 1,351,946 214,518 15.9 Advertising and public relations 413,742 396,026 17,716 4.5 374,763 38,979 10.4 Data Processing 1,266,718 1,351,626 (84,908 ) (6.3 ) 1,139,931 126,787 11.1 Other noninterest expense 1,637,269 1,688,766 (51,497 ) (3.0 ) 1,698,819 (61,550 ) (3.6 ) Total Non Interest Expense 10,989,968 10,855,450 134,518 1.2 10,431,004 558,964 5.4 Income Before Taxes 3,990,145 3,560,377 429,768 12.1 3,485,192 504,953 14.5 Income taxes 660,420 593,440 66,980 11.3 558,610 101,810 18.2 Net Income 3,329,725 2,966,937 362,788 12.2 2,926,582 403,143 13.8 Earnings $ 0.97 $ 0.87 $ 0.85 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,433,831 3,426,601 3,432,629

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

YTD

Actual

Jun 2026 YTD

Actual

Jun 2025 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 26,004,282 24,289,107 1,715,175 7.1 Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 13,111 7,728 5,383 69.7 Interest on deposits with banks 786,688 390,127 396,561 101.6 Investment Securities - Taxable 2,810,655 3,077,550 (266,895 ) (8.7 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 1,565,085 1,516,718 48,367 3.2 Total Interest Income 31,179,821 29,281,230 1,898,591 6.5 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 756,572 715,518 41,054 5.7 Savings and Money Market Deposits 1,820,299 1,534,397 285,902 18.6 Time Deposits - Retail 3,964,038 3,748,009 216,029 5.8 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 6,540,909 5,997,924 542,985 9.1 FHLB Advances - 367,650 (367,650 ) (100.0 ) Interest on other borrowings 633,810 651,102 (17,292 ) (2.7 ) Total Interest Expense 7,174,719 7,016,676 158,043 2.3 Net Interest Income 24,005,102 22,264,554 1,740,548 7.8 Provision for credit losses 343,073 345,130 (2,057 ) (0.6 ) Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 23,662,029 21,919,424 1,742,605 8.0 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 4,226,919 4,074,272 152,647 3.7 Mortgage loan and related fees 266,202 173,450 92,752 53.5 Other noninterest income 1,240,793 1,146,714 94,079 8.2 Total Non Interest Income 5,733,914 5,394,436 339,478 6.3 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 12,058,329 11,377,486 680,843 6.0 Occupancy 3,032,941 2,807,042 225,899 8.0 Advertising and public relations 809,768 738,948 70,820 9.6 Data Processing 2,618,345 2,261,675 356,670 15.8 Other noninterest expense 3,326,038 3,163,609 162,429 5.1 Total Non Interest Expense 21,845,421 20,348,760 1,496,661 7.4 Income Before Taxes 7,550,522 6,965,100 585,422 8.4 Income taxes 1,253,860 1,112,867 140,993 12.7 Net Income 6,296,662 5,852,233 444,429 7.6 Earnings $ 1.84 $ 1.71 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,430,236 3,427,596

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense QTD

Actual

Jun 2026 QTD

Actual

Jun 2025 Change QTD

Actual

Jun 2026 QTD

Actual

Jun 2025 Change QTD

Actual

Jun 2026 QTD

Actual

Jun 2025 Change Earning Assets Loans 6.82 6.71 0.11 772,596,735 749,870,799 22,725,937 13,127,292 12,549,314 577,979 Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 6.82 6.71 0.11 772,596,735 749,870,799 22,725,937 13,127,292 12,549,314 577,979 Mortgage loans held for sale 6.47 6.41 0.06 402,525 298,627 103,897 6,510 4,783 1,727 Deposits with banks 3.75 4.59 (0.84 ) 50,735,265 8,969,656 41,765,609 474,256 102,679 371,577 Investment securities - taxable 2.26 2.35 (0.09 ) 247,950,715 265,039,655 (17,088,940 ) 1,403,346 1,556,410 (153,064 ) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.26 3.15 0.11 121,874,631 121,577,056 297,574 784,254 755,405 28,849 Total Earning Assets 5.38 5.31 0.07 1,193,559,871 1,145,755,793 47,804,078 15,795,659 14,968,592 827,067 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.50 0.50 - 304,750,825 293,168,951 11,581,874 383,494 361,809 21,685 Savings and Money Market 1.13 0.98 0.15 333,981,880 317,144,579 16,837,301 940,075 777,549 162,526 Time deposits - Retail 3.42 3.69 (0.27 ) 237,973,804 206,675,268 31,298,535 2,031,890 1,900,547 131,342 Total interest bearing deposits 1.54 1.49 0.05 876,706,508 816,988,798 59,717,710 3,355,459 3,039,906 315,553 Federal home Loan Bank advances - 4.43 (4.43 ) - 12,681,319 (12,681,319 ) - 142,091 (142,091 ) Other borrowings 4.19 4.22 (0.03 ) 29,908,874 30,713,413 (804,538 ) 316,694 327,175 (10,481 ) Total borrowed funds 4.19 4.28 (0.09 ) 29,908,874 43,394,731 (13,485,857 ) 316,694 469,266 (152,572 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.62 1.63 (0.01 ) 906,615,383 860,383,530 46,231,853 3,672,153 3,509,172 162,981 Net interest rate spread 3.75 3.67 0.08 12,123,506 11,459,420 664,086 Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.33 ) (0.35 ) 0.02 237,065,081 238,174,542 (1,109,460 ) Cost of funds 1.29 1.28 0.01 Net interest margin 4.14 4.08 0.06

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense YTD

Actual

Jun 2026 YTD

Actual

Jun 2025 Change YTD

Actual

Jun 2026 YTD

Actual

Jun 2025 Change YTD

Actual

Jun 2026 YTD

Actual

Jun 2025 Change Earning Assets Loans 6.79 6.64 0.15 772,436,606 737,704,807 34,731,800 26,004,282 24,289,107 1,715,175 Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 6.79 6.64 0.15 772,436,606 737,704,807 34,731,800 26,004,282 24,289,107 1,715,175 Mortgage loans held for sale 6.15 6.61 (0.46 ) 426,585 233,717 192,868 13,111 7,728 5,383 Deposits with banks 3.65 4.38 (0.73 ) 43,474,147 17,945,199 25,528,948 786,688 390,127 396,561 Investment securities - taxable 2.25 2.31 (0.06 ) 249,463,150 266,890,224 (17,427,074 ) 2,810,655 3,077,550 (266,894 ) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.25 3.15 0.10 121,945,008 122,053,302 (108,294 ) 1,565,085 1,516,718 48,367 Total Earning Assets 5.36 5.22 0.14 1,187,745,496 1,144,827,248 42,918,248 31,179,821 29,281,230 1,898,591 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.50 0.48 0.02 306,895,250 302,270,116 4,625,133 756,572 715,518 41,054 Savings and Money Market 1.11 0.99 0.12 330,022,975 314,055,629 15,967,346 1,820,299 1,534,397 285,902 Time deposits - Retail 3.43 3.75 (0.32 ) 232,748,796 201,685,786 31,063,010 3,964,038 3,748,009 216,029 Total interest bearing deposits 1.52 1.48 0.04 869,667,021 818,011,531 51,655,490 6,540,909 5,997,924 542,985 Federal home Loan Bank advances - 4.42 (4.42 ) - 16,541,436 (16,541,436 ) - 367,650 (367,650 ) Other borrowings 4.21 4.24 (0.03 ) 29,920,786 30,579,576 (658,791 ) 633,810 651,102 (17,292 ) Total borrowed funds 4.21 4.30 (0.09 ) 29,920,786 47,121,013 (17,200,227 ) 633,810 1,018,752 (384,942 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.61 1.63 (0.03 ) 899,587,806 865,132,544 34,455,262 7,174,719 7,016,676 158,043 Net interest rate spread 3.75 3.59 0.16 24,005,102 22,264,555 1,740,547 Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.34 ) (0.34 ) 0.01 239,872,489 233,117,326 6,755,163 Cost of funds 1.27 1.29 (0.02 ) Net interest margin 4.14 3.99 0.15

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios For the Six For the Six For the Qtr For the Qtr For the Qtr Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.06 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 0.99 % ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income 1.29 % 1.38 % 1.29 % 1.34 % 1.26 % Return on Average Equity (ROE) 12.70 % 11.52 % 13.34 % 12.11 % 13.74 % ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income 15.44 % 16.49 % 17.52 % 15.96 % 17.51 % Earnings per Share $ 0.97 $ 0.87 $ 0.85 $ 1.84 $ 1.71 Net Interest Margin 4.14 % 4.14 % 4.08 % 4.14 % 3.99 % Efficiency Ratio ** 72.01 % 70.70 % 71.97 % 71.36 % 72.00 % Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets** 0.92 % 1.01 % 0.93 % 0.97 % 0.91 % Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets** 3.50 % 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.50 % 3.42 % As of As of June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Bank Level Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.86% (Est.) 11.81 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 17.00% (Est.) 16.46 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.00% (Est.) 16.46 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 18.03% (Est.) 17.48 % Company: Tangible Equity / Total Assets 8.21 % 7.86 % Tangible Book Value per Share $ 30.17 $ 28.86 Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income: For the Six For the Six For the Qtr For the Qtr For the Qtr Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,329,725 $ 2,966,937 $ 2,926,582 $ 6,296,662 $ 5,852,233 Provision for Loan Losses 16,947 326,127 309,953 343,073 345,130 Net (Gain) Loss on OREO 40,531 108,248 47,907 148,780 145,263 Net (Gain) Loss on Securities - 251,095 - 251,095 - Non-recurring Expenses - - - - - Income Tax Expense 660,420 593,440 558,610 1,253,860 1,112,867 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income $ 4,047,623 $ 4,245,847 $ 3,843,052 $ 8,293,470 $ 7,455,493

** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/jd-bancshares-inc.-announces-q2-2026-financial-results-1195317