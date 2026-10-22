Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported third quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $16.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $17.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $15.2 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $15.4 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to second quarter 2026, unless otherwise noted)

Net interest margin of 3.77%, compared to 3.61%

1.35% return on assets; 1.47% core return on assets (Non-GAAP)

11.69% return on equity; 12.70% core return on equity (Non-GAAP)

55.26% efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP), compared to 55.76%

Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "We are pleased to announce another strong quarter of financial results. Our success reflects our commitment to performance metrics in all our core businesses, centered in exceptional service and targeted calling. Our Retail teams opened more than 1,600 new customer accounts during the quarter, demonstrating this calling culture and the effectiveness of our execution-focused approach to banking. Total deposits grew 9% on an annualized basis contributing to a lower overall cost of funds, reduced reliance on wholesale borrowings and increased profitability. Wealth management continues to be a significant contributor and meaningful part of our organization. This has never been more true as we are adding seasoned recruits to our commercial and industrial lending team who, in addition to building a robust pipeline, possess the trusted status with customers for a natural wealth referral. Our consistent financial performance reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy, the dedication of our employees and our unwavering focus on long-term shareholder value."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2026, payable on December 18, 2026. The dividend equates to a 3.52% annualized yield based on the $38.69 closing share price of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2026, the last trading day of the third quarter 2026.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026)

Total assets decreased slightly to $4.7 billion at the end of the third quarter 2026. The decrease of less than 1% was primarily due to lower cash balances and a decrease in available-for-sale debt securities.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $74.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2026, compared to $104.4 million at the end of the second quarter 2026. Interest-earning deposits with other banks decreased to $37.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2026, compared to $58.1 million at the end of the second quarter 2026. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents is primarily driven by paydowns of wholesale funds.

Available-for-sale debt securities were $581.3 million compared to $601.8 million at the end of the second quarter 2026. Portfolio unrealized losses were $72.9 million at quarter-end compared to $45.0 million at the end of the second quarter 2026, the increase was driven by the current interest rate environment. During the quarter there were purchases of $31.3 million, paydowns and calls of $22.8 million and net accretion of $420 thousand. The quarter-to-date weighted average yield of the securities portfolio was 4.10% compared to 4.06% at the end of the second quarter 2026. As of the third quarter 2026 and the second quarter 2026, our securities portfolio had an average life of 8.0 years and 7.2 years respectively, with an effective duration of 5.5 years and 5.2 years, respectively. At the end of the third quarter 2026, all securities remain classified as available for sale.

Federal Home Loan Bank stock decreased $5.5 million to $8.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2026 compared to $13.4 million at the end of the second quarter 2026, primarily driven by the decrease in wholesale borrowings.

Total loans were remained steady at $3.6 billion in the third quarter 2026 as well as the second quarter 2026. Commercial real estate loans increased $21.9 million driven by $55.1 million in originations during the quarter, partially offset by $33.7 million in payoffs during the quarter. Commercial and industrial loans decreased $21.6 million and included $36.0 million in payoffs offset in part by $12.3 million of originations during the quarter. Residential real estate loans decreased $9.6 million during the quarter due to $31.0 million in payoffs and $2.9 million in paydowns, partially offset by $18.5 million in originations. Loans held for sale were $10.7 million in the third quarter 2026 compared to $10.2 million in the second quarter 2026 as we originated $36.8 million in loans held for sale and sold $35.5 million in loans during the quarter.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was $31.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2026, compared to $32.2 million at the end of the second quarter 2026. Charge-offs were minimal with a net charge-off to average loans ratio of 0.03% for the third quarter 2026.

Premises and equipment were $61.4 million at the end of the third quarter 2026 compared to $61.2 million at the end of the second quarter 2026 due to renovation projects. Other real estate owned decreased $1.0 million in the third quarter 2026 to $7.1 million due to the further write-down of one commercial property.

Total deposits increased $84.0 million to $3.9 billion at the end of the third quarter 2026. The increase was driven by a $107.2 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $24.6 million increase in non-interest-bearing demand deposits in the third quarter 2026. Savings deposits increased $7.6 million in the third quarter 2026 and money market deposits increased $7.4 million in the third quarter 2026. Growth in non-maturity deposits included $31.7 million in new customer deposits. Time deposits decreased $62.8 million driven primarily by a $59.0 million reduction in brokered deposits.

Total borrowings decreased $123.7 million in the third quarter 2026 to $157.4 million compared to $281.2 million in the second quarter 2026. The decrease was driven by paydowns of wholesale borrowings from loan payoffs as well as a $20.0 million subordinated debt redemption.

The Company's book value per share was $31.95 at the end of the third quarter 2026 compared to $32.80 at the end of the second quarter 2026. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $22.61 at the end of the third quarter 2026, compared to $23.43 at the end of the second quarter 2026.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025)

The net interest margin was 3.77% in the third quarter 2026 compared to 3.56% in the same quarter 2025. As loan balances grew year-over-year the yield on loans expanded 4 basis points to 5.64% compared to 5.60% in the same period of 2025. Interest-bearing deposit costs decreased year-over-year to 1.87% compared to 2.12% in the same period of 2025.

Total interest and dividend income increased by 4% or $2.5 million to $58.4 million in the third quarter 2026 compared to $55.9 million in the third quarter 2025. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.39% in the third quarter 2026 compared to 5.36% in the third quarter 2025. The yield on available-for-sale debt securities decreased to 4.10% in the third quarter 2026 compared to 4.14% in the same period of 2025. The loan yield grew to 5.64% in the third quarter 2026 compared to 5.60% in the same period of 2025 driven by residential loan yield expansion to 4.81% for the third quarter 2026 from 4.42% in the third quarter of 2025. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decrease in the commercial and industrial yield to 6.11% for the third quarter 2026 from 6.45% in the third quarter 2025 driven by payoffs.

Total interest expense decreased $1.3 million in the third quarter 2026 compared to the third quarter 2025. Deposit costs were down $1.3 million year-over-year as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 1.87% in the third quarter 2026 from 2.12% in the same period of 2025. Borrowing costs increased $34 thousand, or 1.3% year-over-year.

The provision for credit losses on loans in the third quarter 2026 was a recapture of $167 thousand compared to a $3.7 million provision in the same period of 2025. The recapture was primarily due to the full payoff of a PCD relationship that previously carried significant reserves. Net charge-offs remained low at $303 thousand in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $316 thousand in the third quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio for the third quarter 2026 remains adequately reserved and was 0.88% compared to 0.95% in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income was $10.8 million in the third quarter 2026 compared to $10.6 million in the same quarter 2025. Trust and investment management fee income increased $283 thousand or 7% to $4.2 million in the third quarter 2026 compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter 2025 as assets under management grew 2.4% over the same periods. Customer service fees increased $255 thousand or 6% during the quarter to $4.6 million compared to $4.3 million in the third quarter 2025. Mortgage banking income increased to $766 thousand in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $423 thousand in the third quarter 2025 driven by higher gains due to the interest rate environment. The increases were offset in part by customer derivative income decreasing to $484 thousand from $962 thousand in the third quarter 2025 due to lower customer swap volume.

Non-interest expenses decreased $1.4 million to $31.4 million in the third quarter 2026 compared to $32.7 million in the third quarter 2025. The decrease was due to acquisition expenses in the prior year. Salaries and employee benefit costs increased 3% to $16.4 million in the third quarter 2026 compared to $15.9 million in the third quarter 2025 driven by cost-of-living adjustments and increased full-time equivalents year-over-year. Occupancy and equipment increased $319 thousand driven primarily by higher operating costs due to the Woodsville acquisition. Amortization of intangible assets increased $116 thousand, reflecting incremental amortization associated with the Woodsville acquisition. Other expenses increased $1.2 million for the third quarter 2026 compared to the third quarter 2025 primarily due the aforementioned $1.0 million write-down on other real estate owned.

Income tax expense was $4.3 million for the third quarter 2026 compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. Our GAAP effective tax rate for the third quarter 2026 was 21.0% compared to 19.8% in the third quarter 2025.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in interest rates and the cost of deposits; (2) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (3) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including ongoing armed conflicts, inflation, future United States government shutdowns, and concerns about liquidity; (4) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (5) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (6) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing, or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions, and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

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CONTACTS

Josephine Iannelli; EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; (207) 288-3314

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Balance Sheets C Loan and Deposit Analysis D Statements of Income E Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) F Average Yields and Costs G Average Balances H Asset Quality Analysis I-J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.91 $ 0.81 $ 0.70 $ 0.54 Core earnings, diluted (1) 1.04 0.92 0.88 0.93 0.95 Total book value 31.95 32.80 32.13 31.88 31.22 Tangible book value (1) 22.61 23.43 22.71 22.41 21.70 Market price at period end 38.69 37.76 32.45 31.05 30.46 Dividends 0.34 0.34 0.32 0.32 0.32 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2) Return on assets 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.18 % 1.00 % 0.78 % Core return on assets (1) 1.47 1.33 1.28 1.32 1.35 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.69 1.76 1.52 1.29 1.30 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.85 1.79 1.65 1.71 1.71 Return on equity 11.69 11.16 10.13 8.76 6.99 Core return on equity (1) 12.70 11.30 11.03 11.55 12.16 Return on tangible equity (1) 16.84 16.11 14.77 12.94 10.07 Core return on tangible equity (1) 18.27 16.31 16.03 16.91 17.23 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3) 3.77 3.61 3.54 3.62 3.56 Efficiency ratio (1) 55.26 55.76 56.92 57.24 56.70 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 4,704 $ 4,743 $ 4,676 $ 4,684 $ 4,717 Total earning assets (4) 4,324 4,343 4,297 4,297 4,336 Total available-for-sale debt securities 581 602 598 597 598 Total loans 3,614 3,614 3,585 3,606 3,584 Allowance for credit losses 32 32 34 34 34 Total goodwill and intangible assets 156 157 158 158 159 Total deposits 3,938 3,854 3,868 3,821 3,948 Total shareholders' equity 536 550 538 533 521 Net income 16 15 14 12 9 Core earnings (1) 17 15 15 16 15 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans 0.03 % 0.37 % - % 0.03 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 0.88 0.89 0.96 0.94 0.95 Loans/deposits 92 94 93 94 91 Shareholders' equity to total assets 11.39 11.59 11.50 11.37 11.04 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.34 8.56 8.42 8.27 7.94

_________________________________________

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans. Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost. Current quarter annualized.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED



Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 37,039 $ 46,270 $ 35,595 $ 44,947 $ 42,743 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 37,778 58,118 46,620 35,890 93,971 Total cash and cash equivalents 74,817 104,388 82,215 80,837 136,714 Available-for-sale debt securities 581,297 601,772 597,977 597,424 597,810 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,968 13,423 9,567 11,308 8,560 Loans held for sale 10,740 10,203 11,534 5,283 5,545 Total loans 3,613,632 3,614,180 3,585,248 3,605,859 3,583,716 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (31,761 ) (32,231 ) (34,315 ) (34,052 ) (33,940 ) Net loans 3,581,871 3,581,949 3,550,933 3,571,807 3,549,776 Premises and equipment, net 61,407 61,170 58,914 58,188 58,828 Other real estate owned 7,146 8,170 - - - Goodwill 141,819 141,819 141,819 141,819 141,819 Other intangible assets 14,659 15,242 15,824 16,407 16,989 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 89,420 88,728 89,817 96,250 95,554 Deferred tax asset, net 36,892 28,859 30,298 29,926 31,721 Other assets 95,828 86,779 87,330 74,642 73,936 Total assets $ 4,703,864 $ 4,742,502 $ 4,676,228 $ 4,683,891 $ 4,717,252 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Non-interest bearing demand $ 702,668 $ 678,081 $ 651,282 $ 670,786 $ 692,780 Interest-bearing demand 1,248,282 1,141,043 1,152,888 1,137,730 1,137,362 Savings 642,937 635,316 649,302 635,329 647,428 Money market 489,193 481,815 493,432 464,843 488,633 Time 854,869 917,694 920,811 912,594 981,993 Total deposits 3,937,949 3,853,949 3,867,715 3,821,282 3,948,196 Senior borrowings 123,798 227,541 162,297 216,818 139,956 Subordinated borrowings 33,620 53,620 53,420 52,825 52,229 Total borrowings 157,418 281,161 215,717 269,643 192,185 Other liabilities 72,888 57,840 54,859 60,425 55,916 Total liabilities 4,168,255 4,192,950 4,138,291 4,151,350 4,196,297 Total shareholders' equity 535,609 549,552 537,937 532,541 520,955 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,703,864 $ 4,742,502 $ 4,676,228 $ 4,683,891 $ 4,717,252 Net shares outstanding 16,766 16,754 16,742 16,702 16,689

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 to Date to Date Commercial real estate $ 2,010,609 $ 1,988,695 $ 1,968,403 $ 1,998,603 $ 1,942,659 4 1 % Commercial and industrial 411,766 433,371 417,657 393,851 405,759 (20 ) 6 Total commercial loans 2,422,375 2,422,066 2,386,060 2,392,454 2,348,418 - 2 Residential real estate 973,648 983,274 993,636 1,001,769 1,025,266 (4 ) (4 ) Consumer 135,243 132,570 127,681 128,029 126,345 8 8 Tax exempt and other 82,366 76,270 77,871 83,607 83,687 32 (2 ) Total loans $ 3,613,632 $ 3,614,180 $ 3,585,248 $ 3,605,859 $ 3,583,716 - % - %

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 to Date to Date Non-interest bearing demand $ 702,668 $ 678,081 $ 651,282 $ 670,786 $ 692,780 15 % 6 % Interest-bearing demand 1,248,282 1,141,043 1,152,888 1,137,730 1,137,362 38 13 Savings 642,937 635,316 649,302 635,329 647,428 5 2 Money market 489,193 481,815 493,432 464,843 488,633 6 7 Total non-maturity deposits 3,083,080 2,936,255 2,946,904 2,908,688 2,966,203 20 8 Time 854,869 917,694 920,811 912,594 981,993 (27 ) (8 ) Total deposits $ 3,937,949 $ 3,853,949 $ 3,867,715 $ 3,821,282 $ 3,948,196 9 % 4 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 51,111 $ 48,426 $ 148,920 $ 132,956 Securities and other 6,527 6,355 19,050 17,112 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 193 217 531 566 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 561 924 1,047 1,514 Total interest and dividend income 58,392 55,922 169,548 152,148 Interest expense Deposits 15,103 16,419 44,630 47,442 Borrowings 2,578 2,544 9,416 8,845 Total interest expense 17,681 18,963 54,046 56,287 Net interest income 40,711 36,959 115,502 95,861 Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - - - 636 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans (167 ) 3,749 1,388 4,220 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,878 33,210 114,114 91,005 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 4,186 3,903 12,878 12,082 Customer service fees 4,566 4,311 13,383 11,425 (Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net 69 41 (964 ) (4,901 ) Mortgage banking income 766 423 2,189 1,484 Bank-owned life insurance income 693 665 4,097 1,881 Customer derivative income 484 962 889 1,278 Other income 83 262 521 882 Total non-interest income 10,847 10,567 32,993 24,131 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,393 15,939 48,999 43,946 Occupancy and equipment 4,198 3,879 12,526 10,750 Depreciation 1,194 1,078 3,416 3,150 Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net 47 (206 ) 181 (113 ) Outside services 762 514 1,754 1,453 Professional services 503 296 1,240 1,402 Communication 207 246 666 606 Marketing 705 655 1,880 1,855 Amortization of intangible assets 582 466 1,746 932 FDIC assessment 528 462 1,642 1,382 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 610 4,978 2,029 6,422 Provision for unfunded commitments 180 145 (696 ) 71 Other expenses 5,458 4,287 14,993 12,072 Total non-interest expense 31,367 32,739 90,376 83,928 Income before income taxes 20,358 11,038 56,731 31,208 Income tax expense 4,269 2,183 11,884 6,050 Net income $ 16,089 $ 8,855 $ 44,847 $ 25,158 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.96 $ 0.55 $ 2.68 $ 1.61 Diluted 0.96 0.54 2.67 1.60 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,765 16,231 16,748 15,622 Diluted 16,828 16,284 16,814 15,685

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 51,111 $ 49,151 $ 48,658 $ 50,164 $ 48,426 Securities and other 6,527 6,319 6,204 6,327 6,355 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 193 183 155 235 217 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 561 253 233 645 924 Total interest and dividend income 58,392 55,906 55,250 57,371 55,922 Interest expense Deposits 15,103 14,638 14,889 16,083 16,419 Borrowings 2,578 3,349 3,489 2,671 2,544 Total interest expense 17,681 17,987 18,378 18,754 18,963 Net interest income 40,711 37,919 36,872 38,617 36,959 Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - - - - - Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans (167 ) 1,250 305 416 3,749 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,878 36,669 36,567 38,201 33,210 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 4,186 4,577 4,115 3,984 3,903 Customer service fees 4,566 4,715 4,102 4,528 4,311 (Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net 69 (25 ) (1,008 ) (428 ) 41 Mortgage banking income 766 741 682 485 423 Bank-owned life insurance income 693 1,417 1,987 695 665 Customer derivative income 484 76 329 735 962 Other income 83 231 207 326 262 Total non-interest income 10,847 11,732 10,414 10,325 10,567 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,393 16,833 15,773 16,588 15,939 Occupancy and equipment 4,198 4,292 4,036 3,780 3,879 Depreciation 1,194 1,088 1,134 1,153 1,078 Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net 47 - 134 370 (206 ) Outside services 762 528 464 564 514 Professional services 503 388 349 407 296 Communication 207 211 248 271 246 Marketing 705 570 605 181 655 Amortization of intangible assets 582 582 582 582 466 FDIC assessment 528 537 577 539 462 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 610 (36 ) 1,455 4,170 4,978 Provision for unfunded commitments 180 (650 ) (226 ) 725 145 Other expenses 5,458 4,839 4,696 4,469 4,287 Total non-interest expense 31,367 29,182 29,827 33,799 32,739 Income before income taxes 20,358 19,219 17,154 14,727 11,038 Income tax expense 4,269 3,998 3,617 2,966 2,183 Net income $ 16,089 $ 15,221 $ 13,537 $ 11,761 $ 8,855 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.96 $ 0.91 $ 0.81 $ 0.70 $ 0.55 Diluted 0.96 0.91 0.81 0.70 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,765 16,751 16,728 16,696 16,231 Diluted 16,828 16,808 16,804 16,757 16,284

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Earning assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks 3.82 % 3.92 % 3.90 % 4.53 % 4.49 % Available-for-sale debt securities 4.10 4.06 4.05 4.03 4.14 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7.96 6.33 5.68 10.72 7.71 Loans: Commercial real estate 5.82 5.72 5.68 5.74 5.88 Commercial and industrial 6.11 6.17 6.13 6.34 6.45 Residential real estate 4.81 4.62 4.64 4.75 4.42 Consumer 7.28 7.05 6.90 7.27 7.23 Total loans 5.64 5.52 5.50 5.59 5.60 Total earning assets 5.39 % 5.29 % 5.27 % 5.36 % 5.36 % Funding liabilities Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.36 % 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.39 % 1.42 % Savings 0.52 0.50 0.56 0.54 0.64 Money market 2.37 2.33 2.28 2.43 2.59 Time 3.27 3.32 3.41 3.53 3.64 Total interest-bearing deposits 1.87 1.88 1.91 2.01 2.12 Borrowings 4.98 5.05 5.62 5.43 4.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.05 % 2.13 % 2.19 % 2.20 % 2.27 % Net interest spread 3.34 3.16 3.08 3.16 3.09 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1) 3.77 3.61 3.54 3.62 3.56

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED



Quarters Ended

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Assets









Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1) $ 58,265 $ 25,896 $ 24,230 $ 56,502 $ 81,709 Available-for-sale debt securities (2) 654,636 647,755 643,647 644,929 631,572 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,619 11,592 11,062 8,696 11,168 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,990,307 1,975,080 2,001,851 1,954,841 1,887,267 Commercial and industrial 504,422 492,195 486,295 480,529 483,380 Residential real estate 991,993 993,933 998,862 1,021,309 963,311 Consumer 133,538 130,890 127,693 126,953 120,941 Total loans (3) 3,620,260 3,592,098 3,614,701 3,583,632 3,454,899 Total earning assets 4,342,780 4,277,341 4,293,640 4,293,759 4,179,348 Cash and due from banks 39,817 37,089 36,278 40,291 38,709 Allowance for credit losses (32,194 ) (33,242 ) (34,195 ) (33,905 ) (31,246 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 156,762 157,345 157,921 158,507 139,822 Other assets 223,750 215,460 215,852 211,317 191,446 Total assets $ 4,730,915 $ 4,653,993 $ 4,669,496 $ 4,669,969 $ 4,518,079

Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,215,024 $ 1,119,195 $ 1,121,021 $ 1,127,456 $ 1,059,214 Savings 640,517 640,852 642,717 640,577 617,314 Money market 473,298 463,296 469,496 473,574 432,952 Time 883,465 902,363 922,180 939,353 961,054 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,212,304 3,125,706 3,155,414 3,180,960 3,070,534 Borrowings 205,558 265,929 251,985 195,139 250,110 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,417,862 3,391,635 3,407,399 3,376,099 3,320,644 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 696,843 657,470 659,506 705,245 647,981 Other liabilities 70,114 57,702 60,814 56,025 46,962 Total liabilities 4,184,819 4,106,807 4,127,719 4,137,369 4,015,587 Total shareholders' equity 546,096 547,186 541,777 532,600 502,492 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,730,915 $ 4,653,993 $ 4,669,496 $ 4,669,969 $ 4,518,079

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Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter. Average balances for available-for-sale debt securities are based on amortized cost. Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 1,034 $ 902 $ 12,620 $ 1,497 $ 697 Commercial and industrial 817 1,003 1,139 1,113 1,221 Residential real estate 8,266 8,314 8,206 7,719 6,541 Consumer 1,114 1,199 1,176 1,265 1,051 Total non-accruing loans 11,231 11,418 23,141 11,594 9,510 Non-performing available-for-sale debt securities 1,329 1,329 1,329 2,203 2,203 Other real estate owned 7,146 8,170 - - - Total non-performing assets $ 19,706 $ 20,917 $ 24,470 $ 13,797 $ 11,713 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.31 % 0.32 % 0.65 % 0.32 % 0.27 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.42 0.44 0.52 0.29 0.25 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 32,231 $ 34,315 $ 34,052 $ 33,940 $ 28,885 Charged-off loans (315 ) (3,463 ) (97 ) (318 ) (353 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 12 57 55 14 37 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (303 ) (3,406 ) (42 ) (304 ) (316 ) ACL established on PCD loans - - - - 1,622 ACL established on purchased seasoned loans - 72 - - - Provision for credit losses on loans (167 ) 1,250 305 416 3,749 Balance at end of period $ 31,761 $ 32,231 $ 34,315 $ 34,052 $ 33,940 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.96 % 0.94 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 283 282 148 294 357 NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES Commercial real estate $ (239 ) $ (3,283 ) $ - $ - $ (224 ) Commercial and industrial 3 (15 ) 35 (256 ) 18 Residential real estate (70 ) (21 ) 8 8 (112 ) Consumer 3 (87 ) (85 ) (56 ) 2 Total, net $ (303 ) $ (3,406 ) $ (42 ) $ (304 ) $ (316 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.03 % 0.37 % - % 0.03 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.14 0.19 - 0.03 0.02 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES Balance at beginning of period $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Charged-off interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities - - - - - Provision (benefit) for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - - - - - Charged-off previously provisioned allowance for credit loss - - - - - Balance at end of period $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Net income (R) $ 16,089 $ 15,221 $ 13,537 $ 11,761 $ 8,855 Non-core items: Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (69 ) 25 - 428 (41 ) Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net 47 - 134 370 (206 ) (Gain) loss and other expenses on other real estate owned 1,267 273 - - - Provision on non-PCD acquired loans - - - - 3,954 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 610 (36 ) 1,455 4,170 4,978 Income tax expense (1) (457 ) (65 ) (392 ) (1,225 ) (2,141 ) Total non-core items (2) 1,398 197 1,197 3,743 6,544 Core earnings (2) (A) $ 17,487 $ 15,418 $ 14,734 $ 15,504 $ 15,399 Net interest income (B) $ 40,711 $ 37,919 $ 36,872 $ 38,617 $ 36,959 Non-interest income 10,847 11,732 10,414 10,325 10,567 Total revenue 51,558 49,651 47,286 48,942 47,526 Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (69 ) 25 - 428 (41 ) Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 51,489 $ 49,676 $ 47,286 $ 49,370 $ 47,485 Total non-interest expense 31,367 29,182 29,827 33,799 32,739 Non-core expenses: (Loss) gain on premises and equipment, net (47 ) - (134 ) (370 ) 206 Gain (loss) and other expenses on other real estate owned (1,267 ) (273 ) - - - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (610 ) 36 (1,455 ) (4,170 ) (4,978 ) Total non-core expenses (2) (1,924 ) (237 ) (1,589 ) (4,540 ) (4,772 ) Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 29,443 $ 28,945 $ 28,238 $ 29,259 $ 27,967 Total revenue 51,558 49,651 47,286 48,942 47,526 Total non-interest expense 31,367 29,182 29,827 33,799 32,739 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2) (S) $ 20,191 $ 20,469 $ 17,459 $ 15,143 $ 14,787 Core revenue(2) 51,489 49,676 47,286 49,370 47,485 Core non-interest expense(2) 29,443 28,945 28,238 29,259 27,967 Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2) (U) $ 22,046 $ 20,731 $ 19,048 $ 20,111 $ 19,518 (in millions) Average earning assets (E) $ 4,343 $ 4,277 $ 4,294 $ 4,294 $ 4,179 Average assets (F) 4,731 4,654 4,669 4,670 4,518 Average shareholders' equity (G) 546 547 542 533 502 Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 389 390 384 374 360 Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 379 392 380 374 362 Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 4,547 4,585 4,519 4,526 4,563

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025 Common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 16,766 16,754 16,742 16,702 16,689 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 16,828 16,808 16,804 16,757 16,284 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 1.04 $ 0.92 $ 0.88 $ 0.93 $ 0.95 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 22.61 23.43 22.71 22.41 21.70 Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 8.34 8.56 8.42 8.27 7.94 Performance ratios (4) GAAP return on assets 1.35 1.31 % 1.18 % 1.00 % 0.78 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 1.47 1.33 1.28 1.32 1.35 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets(2) (S/F) 1.69 1.76 1.52 1.29 1.30 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2) (U/F) 1.85 1.79 1.65 1.71 1.71 GAAP return on equity 11.69 11.16 10.13 8.76 6.99 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 12.70 11.30 11.03 11.55 12.16 Return on tangible equity (1) (2) (R+Q)/H 16.84 16.11 14.77 12.94 10.07 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) (A+Q)/H 18.27 16.31 16.03 16.91 17.23 Efficiency ratio (2) (5) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 55.26 55.76 56.92 57.24 56.70 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) (B+P)/E 3.77 3.61 3.54 3.62 3.56 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 736 $ 905 $ 1,044 $ 766 $ 738 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 1 159 146 (22 ) 158 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 565 556 554 595 574 Intangible amortization (Q) 582 582 582 582 466

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Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.65% for the first, second and third quarters of 2026 and third and fourth quarters of 2025. Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bar-harbor-bankshares-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-declares-di-1240082