Unusual Machines to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2026

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Unusual Machines (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provide a corporate update on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Dial-In: Participants may access the conference call by dialing (877) 545-0523 for U.S. callers or (973) 528-0016 for international callers. Use participant access code 183155.

Webcast: Access link HERE

A replay of the webcast will be available in the "Events" section of the Unusual Machines website for those unable to join the live event. A teleconference replay will be available for two weeks by dialing (877) 481-4010 for U.S. callers or (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay passcode 54656.

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines is a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, focused on building a domestic supply chain for the growing U.S. drone industry. The Company manufactures a broad portfolio of critical components, including flight controllers, electronic speed controllers, video systems, motors, FPV headsets, cameras, and, following its acquisition of Upgrade Energy, batteries and power systems. Unusual Machines is expanding U.S. manufacturing to meet increasing demand from defense, enterprise, and commercial customers, while serving the consumer FPV market through its Fat Shark and Rotor Riot brands. According to Fact.MR, the U.S. drone components market represents a $3 billion to $5 billion opportunity. For more information, visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-to-announce-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-provide-1240154