Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer, Custom Health Holdings Inc. ("Custom Health" or the "Company") (TSX: CHLT) and their executive team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing to TSX.





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Custom Health is an AI-enabled healthcare technology company building the infrastructure for medication management at home. The Company connects in-home technology, pharmacy, and pharmacist-led clinicians to create continuous visibility into a patient's medication use and support timely clinical action. Powered by its proprietary AdhereNet platform, Custom Health operates an integrated pharmacy network across Canada and the U.S. as part of its broader infrastructure, supporting medication delivery, medication-use insights, and pharmacist-led care to enable earlier intervention and better medication management at home.

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