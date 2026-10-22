Action Behavior Centers BCBAs and Teammates Across 35 ABA Therapy Centers Launch San Antonio's First Hands In Week

More than 1,400 ABC teammates across 35 San Antonio-area ABA therapy centers can volunteer with four local organizations Nov. 2-7, 2026; families can donate food for the San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) will hold its first San Antonio Hands In Week Nov. 2-7, 2026. During the week, ABC teammates have the opportunity to volunteer with local organizations across the San Antonio area, and ABC families can join in by donating food to the San Antonio Food Bank.

As of Oct. 1, 2026, ABC has 35 centers in the San Antonio area, with over 1,400 teammates supporting more than 1,100 families. Hands In gives those teammates a shared way to give back to the neighborhoods where they work and where their families live.

What is ABC's Hands In Week?

Hands In is grounded in Caring, one of ABC's core values. During Hands In Week, teammates come together across their market to take part in volunteer opportunities, with different ways to get involved each day. The goal is to create a meaningful, measurable impact in the communities ABC calls home while bringing teammates together around a shared purpose.

ABC first launched Hands In in Phoenix, Arizona, in late 2025, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, in early 2026. San Antonio now joins Arizona's November week, with both markets volunteering at the same time.

The volunteer opportunities are existing community service events. ABC gathers them into one list so teammates can find an event and sign up in one place. ABC's Family Advocacy team helps match teammates with events that fit their interests and availability, and it shares day-of details before each event. Participation is optional, and teammates can volunteer at as many events as they choose.

"Our San Antonio teammates show up for families in our centers every day, and Hands In gives them a way to show up for the rest of the community, too," said Rachel Overman, Culture Manager at Action Behavior Centers. "Caring is one of our core values. This first Hands In Week lets teammates across 35 centers put it into practice together, and we hope it's the start of partnerships that last well past November."

Where teammates will volunteer

San Antonio teammates will volunteer with four local organizations during the week:

Special Olympics Texas: Teammates will help the organization move into and unpack its new office, with morning and afternoon shifts available.

Teammates will help the organization move into and unpack its new office, with morning and afternoon shifts available. City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation: Volunteers will garden, mulch, and pick up litter to help keep San Antonio parks clean.

Volunteers will garden, mulch, and pick up litter to help keep San Antonio parks clean. San Antonio Food Bank: Across three days, teammates will pack meal kits and hand out food to neighbors at a mobile distribution site.

Across three days, teammates will pack meal kits and hand out food to neighbors at a mobile distribution site. Morgan's Wonderland: Volunteers will help with trash cleanup and landscaping at the inclusive San Antonio park.

How families can help

ABC families and the San Antonio community can support the San Antonio Food Bank through ABC's food drive. The food bank's high-priority items include baby food, diapers, beans, cereal, chili and canned soups, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, pet food, pop-top canned foods, rice, and tuna.

Families can drop off donations at ABC's Converse, Helotes, and Silicon Drive centers in San Antonio and New Braunfels through Friday, October 23. ABC's Family Advocacy team will gather donations from centers across the market and deliver them to the food bank.

To learn more about Action Behavior Centers or find a San Antonio ABA therapy center, visit actionbehavior.com.

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-bcbas-and-teammates-across-35-aba-therapy-cen-1240087