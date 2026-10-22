Latham & Watkins Names New Partners

Promotions recognize exceptional talent and excellence across the firm.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP is pleased to announce that 36 associates have been elected to the partnership effective January 1, 2027. The annual associate promotions bring the total new partners announced in 2026 to 58, following the election of 22 counsel to the partnership earlier this year.

"Congratulations to our newly promoted partners. Each has consistently demonstrated outstanding legal skills, a deep commitment to exceptional client service, strong teamwork, and leadership - and together they reflect the depth of talent and excellence across our firm," said Rich Trobman, Chair and Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins. "Our success is built on the dedication and drive of our people, as well as our ability to assemble world-class teams for clients navigating an increasingly complex world. Our new partners represent the very best of Latham's values, and they will play a key role in shaping the future success and growth of our firm. We are incredibly proud of them."

"Today is one of the highlights of the year, as we celebrate this extraordinary group of lawyers. Their experience and dedication will further strengthen our partnership across practices and markets, and we are excited for them as they embark on the next chapter in their careers at Latham," added Michelle Carpenter, Chair of the firm's Associates Committee.

The Associates Committee is a group that brings partners and associates together to collaborate on key firm responsibilities, including making recommendations on lawyer promotions, through a structure that is distinctive in the industry.

The associates elected to the partnership are:

EUROPE

Aaron Bradley (London) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice. He advises private equity firms, public and private companies, asset managers, banks, and global financial sponsors on transactional tax and structuring matters, including M&A and private equity transactions, IPOs, public and private structured financings, and restructurings.

Jean-Baptiste Douchy (Brussels) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice. He advises public and private companies on M&A clearances, abuse of dominance, the European Commission's Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act, related litigation, and other regulatory issues.

Corinna Freudenmacher (Munich) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She advises private equity firms and financial investors across the investment life cycle, from acquisition to exit, on German and cross-border transactions, co-investments, and management participations and incentives.

Philipp Hagenbuch (London) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. He advises and represents banks, credit funds, and other financial institutions across a range of financing structures, including complex cross-border finance transactions, with a focus on acquisition and leveraged financing.

Michael Houlder (London) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on UK and cross-border transactions through every stage of the investment cycle, including acquisitions, disposals, carve-outs, take-privates, minority investments, hybrid capital investments, consortium arrangements, management equity plans, and corporate reorganizations.

Anna-Maria Kuckerz (Hamburg) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. She advises lenders and borrowers on acquisition finance, general corporate lending, real estate finance, and debt restructuring matters.

Harry Redford (London) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He represents public and private companies in M&A transactions, private investments, restructurings, and shareholder activism and takeover matters, with a focus on complex cross-border transactions spanning multiple jurisdictions.

UNITED STATES

Andrew Abokhair (Austin) is a member of the Data & Technology Transactions Practice. He represents leading technology companies, private equity sponsors, and emerging companies in complex commercial transactions involving AI infrastructure, GPU financings, compute and capacity offtake agreements, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and carve-out transactions.

Kyle Adams (New York) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He represents public and private companies, private equity funds and their portfolio companies, and strategic investors in M&A and take-private transactions, Rule 13e-3 transactions, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, carve-outs, and general corporate matters.

Omar Ammash (Chicago) is a member of the Emerging Companies & Growth Practice. He advises emerging growth companies and investors on venture capital financings, corporate governance and strategy, M&A, early-stage formation, and other strategic corporate transactions across a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, and life sciences.

Megan Ampe (Los Angeles) is a member of the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. She advises clients on employee benefits and executive compensation arrangements including employment agreements, severance and change-in-control arrangements, deferred compensation programs, and equity and other incentive-based compensation arrangements, as well as advising on employee benefits and executive compensation matters in corporate transactions.

Ted Bantle (Los Angeles) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. He advises financial institutions, private capital providers, and corporate borrowers on acquisition financings in the private credit and syndicated loan markets, as well as fund finance transactions and other financing matters.

Sarah Burack (New York) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. She represents companies and individuals in commercial litigations and arbitrations, including disputes in the financial, technology, and biopharmaceutical sectors, as well as advising on pre-dispute communications and strategy.

Joe Celentino (New York, Chicago) is a member of the Restructuring Practice. He guides public and private companies, investors, and private equity funds through the full life cycle of financial distress, including Chapter 11 proceedings, liability management transactions, insolvency-related litigation, and mass tort resolution.

Ivana Dukanovic (Bay Area) is a member of the Copyright, Privacy & Communications Practice. She represents technology, media, and AI companies in copyright litigation and disputes involving music and other media, including matters arising under Section 115 of the Copyright Act, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, and music licensing.

Shlomo Fellig (Boston) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. He represents clients in class actions, mass tort cases, business-to-business disputes, and matters involving the cutting edge of artificial intelligence.

Max Fin (Houston) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. He advises public and private company borrowers and private equity sponsors on complex financing transactions, including syndicated first- and second-lien credit facilities, direct lender and private credit financings, asset- and reserve-based loans, cash flow loans, recurring revenue loans, acquisition financings, cross-border financings, debt restructurings, and liability management transactions.

Ashley Finger (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. She represents plaintiffs and defendants in patent, trade secret, and other technology-based litigation involving semiconductors, medical devices, telecommunications, and consumer electronics before federal district courts, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the International Trade Commission, and the Federal Circuit.

Marc Klepner (New York) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He represents private equity funds and strategic investors in M&A transactions, dispositions, carve-outs, joint ventures, and general corporate matters across industries, including energy and infrastructure, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and industrials.

Lukas Kutilek (New York) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice. He advises public and private companies, private equity funds, and investment banks on transactional tax matters involving restructurings, M&A, liability management, spinoffs, public and private financing transactions, and the formation and operation of joint ventures, funds, and SPACs.

Richard Lowry (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. He represents clients in patent and trade secret disputes before federal district courts, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and the International Trade Commission. His experience spans multiple industries, including semiconductors, electric vehicles, medical devices, biologics, and pharmaceuticals.

Katie Marren (New York) is a member of the Public Company Representation Practice. She advises US and non-US companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq on corporate governance and public reporting matters, including compliance with Exchange Act disclosure requirements, proxy rules, insider trading rules, stock exchange governance rules, and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and related regulations.

Julio Martinez Rivas (New York) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. He represents private credit funds, direct lenders, investment banks, and commercial banks in recurring revenue-based financings, asset-based financings, cross-border and domestic acquisitions, investment-grade lending, and hybrid capital solutions across multiple industries.

Jacob Meninga (Bay Area) is a member of the Transactional Tax Practice. He advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, public and private companies, and investors on transactional tax matters, including M&A, divestitures, investments, joint ventures, partnerships, financings, tax-free reorganizations, and restructurings.

Faraz Mohammadi (Orange County, Los Angeles) is a member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. He represents clients in high-stakes white collar and civil litigation matters, including internal investigations and corporate compliance, government enforcement actions, False Claims Act cases, and complex commercial litigation.

Jeff Najjar (Los Angeles) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. He represents banks, private credit providers, and corporate borrowers on a range of complex financing transactions, including acquisition financings, asset-based and working capital facilities, REIT credit facilities, and cross-border financings.

Will Orlady (Los Angeles) is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice. He represents biopharmaceutical, medical device, and technology companies in an array of high-stakes disputes involving patent infringement, trade secret misappropriation, and intellectual property licensing and ownership, including matters involving small molecule drugs, antibodies, vaccines, antibody-drug conjugates, medical devices, and other technologies.

Seung Wan (Andrew) Paik (Washington, D.C.) is a member of the Antitrust & Competition Practice. He advises clients on mergers and joint ventures, transaction-related litigation, Sherman Act litigation, class actions, and investigations by the DOJ and FTC, including second request merger reviews.

Rachelle Polsky (Bay Area) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. She advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, private and public companies, and investors on US and cross-border transactions, including public and private M&A, controlling and minority investments, add-on acquisitions and portfolio company exits, joint ventures and strategic partnerships, carve-outs, and venture capital financings.

Ashley Rose (New York) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. She advises private equity firms and borrowers on broadly syndicated term facilities, unitranche facilities, revolving credit facilities, out-of-court restructurings, distressed portfolio management, refinancing facilities, and liability management transactions.

Nick Rosellini (Bay Area) is a member of the Supreme Court & Appellate Practice. His practice focuses on appeals and high-stakes dispositive motions across a variety of subject areas, including securities, complex commercial disputes, constitutional law, and copyright, with particular experience litigating before the US Supreme Court, Ninth Circuit, federal district courts in California, and California state appellate courts.

Tulika Sinha (New York) is a member of the Banking & Private Credit Practice. She represents investment and commercial banks and private credit and direct lenders in acquisition financings, debt restructurings, cross-border and domestic acquisitions, asset-based financings, private credit financings, GPU financings, and investment-grade lending.

Claire Solimine (New York) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice. She advises private equity sponsors, companies, and financial institutions on financing solutions involving hybrid capital and other complex investment structures.

Daniel Weissman (New York) is a member of the M&A and Private Equity Practice. He represents public and private companies, private equity funds, and strategic investors in public and private M&A transactions, portfolio asset divestitures, investments, leveraged buyouts, co-investments, joint ventures, carve-outs, restructuring transactions, SPAC transactions, and other general corporate matters.

Ben Winnett (Chicago) is a member of the Capital Markets Practice. He advises issuers, private equity funds, and investment banks on IPOs, multijurisdictional public and private debt and equity offerings, PIPE transactions, Rule 144A/Regulation S private placements, and public company representation matters.

Arman Zahoory (Bay Area) is a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. He represents clients in complex business litigation at trial, in arbitration, and on appeal involving trade secret, copyright, and other intellectual property claims, licensing and other breach of contract disputes, consumer and securities class actions, and commercial and corporate disputes.

About Latham & Watkins (LW.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

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