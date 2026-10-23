Allooloo Technologies Corp. Launches AI Agent Products for Financial Services Agents: Know Your Product and News

Allooloo runs the zones of record - the gated, specialist datasets agents clear through before a trade, a recommendation or an approval.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allooloo Technologies Corp. today launched the zones of record for financial services: adjunct agentic datasets, products and services built for the artificial intelligence (AI) agents banks and dealers are adding to every desk. The first two zones are live - Know Your Product, every listed issuer in eleven countries, nightly; and News, every filing and release, read the night it lands.

The desk has already changed

For a century the capital markets ran on people reading: the analyst with the filing, the adviser with the product note, the compliance officer with the source. That reader is leaving the desk. JPMorgan Chase says AI has already taken 30 to 40 percent of headcount in some units; HSBC is weighing 20,000 roles and up to 70 percent of its UK financial advisers. The work stays. It is done by agents now - and every desk that moves to agents builds more of them. The fastest-growing population in finance is not people. It is agents that need to read before they act.

Zones, not seats

A zone duplicates nothing a firm already pays for. The terminal seats, the market data, the feeds stay exactly where they are. A zone is the adjunct - the specialist dataset the terminal was never built to serve, for the agents a firm is adding, not the people it already equipped. Nothing is replaced. Nothing is re-licensed. A new population of users gets its own data.

The money is already there

Fintech earned $500 to $650 billion in 2025 on McKinsey's and BCG's counts - 4 percent of a $15 trillion financial-services industry, growing four times faster than the banks it serves, on a path to $2 trillion by 2030. Inside that, the agentic layer is the fastest-moving line in finance: $5 to $6 billion in 2025, on a path to $40 to $50 billion by the early 2030s at a 40 percent compound rate. McKinsey puts the value advanced agents can unlock for banks at $200 to $340 billion a year. Every one of those agents reads before it acts. Allooloo runs the zones it reads.

The Know Your Product zone

Know Your Product (KYP) in Canada. Regulation Best Interest in the United States. Product governance in London. MiFID II in Frankfurt and Paris. Design and Distribution in Sydney. In every market the rule is the same: before anyone - or anything - recommends, approves or trades, it has to understand the product and show where the fact came from. The KYP zone is that read: 28,462 listed companies on eleven exchanges, 2.4 million dated disclosures, every fact signed and carrying the page it came from, served in the issuer's own country, nightly. getissuer.ai • kyp-model.ai

The News zone

Issuerwire.ai is the news zone: what every listed company in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada has announced, as it is filed - 12,489 issuers, 734,154 filings and releases, one signed row per headline traced to its source page, read the night it lands. Not a newsletter. Not a filings archive. The news an agent reads. issuerwire.ai

"The terminal was built for a person at a screen. The agent is a different reader, and it carries a duty the person never had to prove: show where you got the fact," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of Allooloo Technologies Corp. "So we built the zones of record - the gated, specialist datasets an agent clears through before it trades, recommends or approves. Nothing a firm already pays for is touched. Your people have the terminal. Your agents need the Allooloo zone."

Who it touches

Investment dealers and banks - their agents cite a defensible fact under KYP, Reg BI and PROD, in-country.

Issuers - every listed company is on the record by right; it claims its own row and is read correctly by every agent, everywhere, first.

Investor-relations desks and newswires - the news they file is read the night it lands, as a signed row, by the reader that now does the reading.

Auditors - Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC hold their own sign-in to the ledger, the weekly signed statements and the nightly close. Prepared for independent review from day one.

The AI laboratories - Claude, ChatGPT, Google Gemini Enterprise, Microsoft Copilot, Grok, Perplexity and Mistral read the zones today, over the open protocols their agents speak.

Paid by the question

Agents buy the way agents buy: a question, a signed answer, settlement inside the call - no account, no card, no invoice. The zones compound every night; the number of agents clearing through them compounds with it. One asset, sold to a buyer that multiplies.

Point your agent at mcp.getissuer.ai for the Know Your Product zone and mcp.issuerwire.ai for the News zone, over the Model Context Protocol (MCP). No account to start.

About Allooloo Technologies Corp.

Allooloo runs the zones of record - the gated, specialist datasets AI agents clear through before a trade, a recommendation or an approval. The zones are built for the agents the AI laboratories ship and the banks deploy: read in session by Claude, ChatGPT, Google Gemini Enterprise, Microsoft Copilot, Grok, Perplexity and Mistral, over the open protocols their agents speak. Every listed issuer in eleven countries, nightly, served in-country and held in two clouds - Microsoft Azure primary, Amazon Web Services second. Allooloo is a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner. The intelligence layer under the trade, not the trade. Where agents read the market. allooloo.ai

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