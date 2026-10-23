Seatrium and Karpowership Sign Contract for a Series of Whale Class Powership Conversion and Integration Projects

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seatrium Limited and its strategic partner, floating power leader Karpowership, have strengthened their longstanding collaboration with the award of a contract for the development, major conversion and integration of Karpowership's third-generation hydrogen-ready Whale Class Powerships, reinforcing both companies' commitment to delivering reliable, flexible and sustainable energy solutions to meet growing global electricity demand.

Under the contract, Seatrium will undertake the major conversion work and integration of five Whale Class Powerships. Seatrium's scope of work encompasses equipment integration, mechanical completion and pre-commissioning works. Engineering activities are currently underway - both parties are working closely to advance the project's execution phase progressively, with the first vessel in the series targeted for arrival in Seatrium Tuas Boulevard Yard in December 2027.

Powerships are floating power plants equipped with hydrogen-ready multi-fuel generation systems and integrated onboard substations that connect directly to national electricity grids. Leveraging Karpowership's plug-and-play design, they can begin generating electricity in as little as 30 days. The next-generation Whale Class offers Karpowership's highest capacity, engineered to deploy up to 600 MW of immediate, grid-ready power using an ultra-efficient footprint optimised for seamless, continuous fuel supply.

By combining advanced power generation technologies with maritime engineering excellence, these vessels will enhance energy security while providing the flexibility to support diverse market requirements.

Mr Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium, said, "This significant milestone marks Seatrium's first major conversion work and integration of Karpowership's Whale Class Powerships. We are proud to support Karpowership's drive to pioneer innovative floating power solutions and the next phase of its fleet development, bringing our capabilities in complex vessel integration and offshore engineering to the project. We thank Karpowership for the continued trust and look forward to advancing cutting-edge floating solutions that bolster energy resilience worldwide."

Building on a strategic relationship established in 2018, Seatrium and Karpowership share an ambition to deepen their partnership and shape the next generation of energy infrastructure, strengthening energy resilience in Singapore and worldwide.

Mr Gokhan Kocak, Chief Technical Operations Officer, Karpowership, said, "Karpowership has transformed global power generation with its innovative Powership model, delivering fast-track and dependable electricity solutions to millions worldwide. The next-generation Whale Class Powerships demonstrate our continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence and energy security. We are pleased to build on our strong partnership with Seatrium, whose proven expertise in complex vessel integration make them an ideal partner."

The contract marks the next step following an earlier Letter of Intent (LOI) signed in August 2025, solidifying the long-term partnership between the two companies. The LOI had provided for three FSRU conversions and the potential integration of up to six new-generation Powerships. Since 2018, Seatrium has successfully delivered seven FSRU conversion projects to Karpowership, with the eighth and ninth FSRU conversion projects secured this year.

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