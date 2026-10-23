Members of AM Best's analytic team will deliver outlook presentations on China's non-life insurance segment and the global and Asian reinsurance markets at the2026 Shanghai International Reinsurance Conference, which will take place 27-30 October 2026 in Shanghai, China.

On Wednesday, 28 October, Judy Li, market development analyst, will discuss the rationale for AM Best's stable outlook on China's non-life segment, as well as the challenges that insurers in this segment face. The presentation will be followed by one on the global and Asia reinsurance segments, to be delivered by Christie Lee, senior director and head of analytics in AM Best's Hong Kong office. Lee will explore the latest trends in the global reinsurance segment, for which AM Best has a stable outlook, and note similar and contrasting trends in Asia's reinsurance markets. Li's presentation begins at 2:40 p.m. CST; Lee's presentation is at 3:00 p.m. CST.

Rob Curtis, managing director and chief executive officer of AM Best's Singapore operations, also will be in attendance and available for meetings. To arrange a meeting with Curtis, who also is head of market development for the Asia-Pacific region, and learn more about AM Best, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best's Credit Ratings and Best's Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE). please email robert.curtis@ambest.com.

The conference, which has become one of the largest annual meetings for reinsurers worldwide, is located at Lingang Xinchen International Conference Center in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area and attracts participants from about two dozen countries and regions. For more information, please visit the event page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Rob Curtis

CEO, AM Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore)

Pte. Ltd., Managing Director,

Market Development

+65 6303 5007

robert.curtis@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Cynthia Ang

Senior Industry Research Analyst

+65 6303 5026

cynthia.ang@ambest.com