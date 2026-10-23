Chery Group: iCAUR V Family Test-Drive Camp Kicks Off, With Global Users Taking on Seven Terrain Challenges

The BEV and REEV variants of the V25, alongside the V27, took to the track together to tackle seven road scenarios: Crescent Highway, U-shaped bends, S-bends, small camel humps, wave roads, bumpy roads and muddy shell craters.

Powered by the Golden REEV system and i-AWD, the models delivered excellent performance that impressed more than 100 test drivers.

User surveys ran alongside the test drive, with feedback fed directly back to the R&D team so that "Classic Never Fades" can keep evolving.





WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery Group's iCAUR V Family Multi-Scenario Test-Drive Camp opened on October 21 at Tuju Longshan Campground in Wuhu, China. As one of the most interactive activities of the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, the event carried the theme "Make It Real". It brought the new iCAUR V25 and V27 into authentic off-road settings for a full evaluation of the vehicles' overall performance in power, all-terrain capability, ride comfort and smart features. Running over two days, the camp welcomed more than 160 dealers, media representatives, KOCs and KOLs from around the world. They got behind the wheel and completed multi-terrain runs across the seven test sections. Both BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) and REEV versions of the V25 were evaluated side-by-side, while the V27 also faced the full range of road challenges with its Golden REEV system and i-AWD (intelligent All-wheel Drive).





[iCAUR V Family Gathering at the Multi-Scenario Test-Drive Camp]

Road Conditions Drawn from Daily Life: Courses Mirror Real-World Driving Scenarios

The site was laid out as a continuous exploration route. The Crescent Highway stretch, U-shaped bends, S-bends, small camel humps, wave sections, bumpy stretches and muddy shell craters each replicate road surfaces drivers encounter day-to-day, letting participants experience a wide array of driving scenarios in an immersive half-day session.

U-shaped and S-bends test steering precision and vehicle posture; how well the suspension holds up through successive direction changes shapes drivers' confidence for everyday travel. Wave and bumpy roads transfer fine vibrations from unpaved ground straight into the cabin, and damping performance is clearly perceptible even from the second row. The most demanding obstacles are the small camel humps and muddy shell craters. When a single wheel loses traction, timely power delivery and wheel grip determine whether the vehicle can free itself. The test course covers the most critical road conditions for daily driving and off-road travel. After one lap, users gain a genuine sense of each vehicle's real-world capability in handling, comfort and self-recovery.

V25 and V27 Take the Stage, Showcasing All-Scenario Capability

As core members of the iCAUR V family, the iCAUR V25 is positioned as an All-way SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) that carries forward the future-classic design language, while the V27 is an all-round hybrid SUV built to balance urban commuting and outdoor adventure. The two models appeared together at the test drive venue, giving global visitors an intuitive look at iCAUR's product strengths.

Both the V25 REEV and V27 feature range-extended powertrains. This setup supports electric driving in cities and petrol-powered long-distance travel alike, easing charging hassles and range anxiety. The Golden REEV system reaches 44.5% thermal efficiency, with a peak combined output of 335 kW and peak combined torque of 505 N·m, laying a solid foundation for power delivery on complex terrain.





[iCAUR V25 passing through a muddy, bumpy section]

A key highlight of the V25 during testing lies in its contrast. Its nearly 1:1 height-to-width ratio and circular headlamps mark it out as a rugged boxy SUV, yet its tuning leans toward supple response on wave and bumpy roads. The suspension smoothly filters out minor vibrations with minimal body roll, earning on-site praise for its cabin comfort.





[iCAUR V27 passing through a small camel hump section]

On the day's toughest muddy stretches and shell crater obstacles, the V27, equipped with the Golden REEV powertrain and i-AWD, maintained steady power delivery on slopes and in mud and won wide approval from test drivers. Its 600 mm wading depth, 24° approach angle and 23° departure angle also let it negotiate camel humps and shell craters effortlessly, delivering stability beyond expectations.

When it comes to safety, both the V25 and V27 adopt high-strength cage-style body structures. Throughout the test drive, they exhibited strong body rigidity and stability on highway-style sections and emergency lane-change drills. "Classic Never Fades" - iCAUR's definition of classic applies not only to design, but also to its long-standing commitment to quality and reliability.

Beyond a Test Drive: First-Hand User Experience Fuels Next-Generation Product Development

This test-drive camp brought together a diverse group of attendees: dealers and general distributors from global markets, media practitioners, KOCs, KOLs and brand partners. Users from different regions with varied driving styles sampled the V25 and V27 at the same venue. Parallel to the driving sessions, iCAUR ran in-depth user surveys to collect feedback covering power, handling, comfort, off-road capability and intelligent functions.





[Group photo of test drive guests on site]

This authentic user input will be systematically compiled, sorted and sent directly to the R&D team to inform product iterations. This goes hand in hand with iCAUR's philosophy "Classic Never Fades": the power to define a classic comes not just from design teams, but from every real-world user.

Within the wider summit agenda, the purpose of this test drive is equally clear. The reveal of three officially customized vehicles and the showcase of 20 custom builds brought global users' creative visions to life. Centered on bringing timeless design and classic lifestyles onto the brand's main stage, the iCAUR Eco-Exhibition features immersive intelligent interactions from ecosystem partner AIMOGA, painting a clear vision of future living. Meanwhile, the test-drive camp extended product value into actual driving, embodying the spirit of "Make It Real". Vehicle showcases, co-creation activities and hands-on experiences together form a complete experience chain.

From the perspective of the brand's development journey, the impact of this test drive stretches far beyond the two-day event. Since launch, iCAUR has entered more than 40 countries and territories worldwide. The V23 has exceeded 100,000 units in cumulative global sales, and the V series has claimed the Red Dot Award: Design Concept from Germany plus the Best Interior Design Award in the Premium Car Category at the 2026 TADA (Torino Automotive Design Award). The brand is shifting from rapid market entry to scaled growth while scaling hinges on proven product performance validated across diverse markets and road environments.

"Future Classic Design" has never been merely a styling slogan. A classic is more than a showroom descriptor only when a vehicle can emerge from mud and carry occupants safely over undulating wave roads. The feedback gathered from over 160 participants will be shared with R&D and serve as the starting point for iCAUR's next phase of development.

Serena Wang

Email: wangjieyun2@mychery.com

Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

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