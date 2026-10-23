London-based fashion brand French Connection is preparing shoppers for the busiest weeks of the social calendar with a range of mini, midi, and maxi dresses.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - French Connection is today drawing attention to its women's party dresses collection, which is ready in time for the UK festive season. The collection contains 52 dresses and is built to cover every eventuality, from big celebrations to after-work parties.





French Connection Lines up 52 Party Dresses for the Social Season, From After-Work Drinks to Big Nights



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Shoppers are being invited to browse the brand's entire range today. It offers various filters on the new party dress page on its website, breaking them down into:

Partywear

Tailored Partywear

Occasion Dresses

Wedding Guest Dresses

Sequin Dresses

LBDs

There are also sections for jeans and a nice top for more laid-back evenings and soirees that don't require anything formal.

Helen Gallagher, Head of Design at French Connection, said the following:

"We've built this collection for one moment in particular: you've got plans, and you've got nothing to wear. December doesn't ask if you're up for it. The invites just land. Sometimes it's one drink that becomes five, sometimes it's the big night that's been in the diary since October. Either way, this collection makes dressing up the easy part."

French Connection is pleased to announce that several new pieces have already joined its collection this year. Prime among them is the Leah 3D floral high-neck mini dress, which is available in black or red alongside a black velvet floral applique maxi dress and an embellished collar shift mini dress in black. Tailored options are also available from the brand, including the softly designed Skylar blue floral satin jacquard lace midi dress and the more fitted Azra black twill pleated tuxedo mini dress.

The collection is meant for people looking for a special dress for a specific event, or for individuals whose diaries are full of parties. Dresses are practical, high-quality, and long-lasting, offering flattering silhouettes for a variety of body shapes and sizes. French Connection included bold prints and statement necklines across the range this year to add extra drama and sparkle to the Christmas season.

For shoppers who aren't quite sure which dress to choose this festive period, French Connection offers guidance and advice on the same page. It can direct shoppers to different dress styles for formal events or informal parties.

For more information about French Connection use the contact details below:

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