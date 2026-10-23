Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Hits #1 in the United States as Her Multi-Category Chart Sweep Extends Across Global All-Genres and International Markets

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / In a breakthrough week that highlights both her artistic range and global momentum, Eylsia Nicolas has achieved a rare multi-category chart sweep across the United States and international markets. Her latest release, What Will Become of Me, reached #1 in the United States on the Groover Hip Hop/Rap chart - an algorithmically driven placement that underscores her expanding reach into rhythmic and youth-market audiences. Her earlier track We Outshine held the #2 position in the same category, giving her both the #1 and #2 spots simultaneously.

In the Singer-Songwriter category, Eylsia placed two additional songs in the U.S. Top Ten - Music in My Mind and Sing Again - demonstrating her continued strength in emotional and narrative-driven music. She also secured two Top 40 positions in the U.S. Indie charts with Always Gonna Love You, her duet with rock legend Peppy Castro, and Celebration. Her earlier release Eylsia's Orchestral Sound continues to chart as well, remaining in the Top 100 in All Genres in the U.S. Indie category, reflecting the lasting impact of her signature orchestral style.

On the largest international chart - the Groover Global All-Genres listing - Eylsia placed five songs in the Top 100 this week. Across the individual global charts, she secured additional placements in Singer-Songwriter, Hip Hop/Rap, and Indie, highlighting her rare ability to chart simultaneously across multiple genres and markets.

Her pre-injury release What Will Become of Me has also surpassed 18 million views across social media, while her previously unreleased track I See You exploded across Meta with 14 million views in 48 hours, now exceeding 25 million, marking the highest-velocity release of her career.

During her recovery from a sudden medical emergency, thousands of fans sent messages of support. In response, Eylsia recorded a new ballad, Find Another Way, in a single take - without her usual orchestral production and at a moment when her voice was still healing. The song has not yet been released, but early industry reactions have been extraordinary.

Eylsia described her vocal condition simply: "When a note is broken doesn't change the melody."

Ze Rock Porto wrote:

"Amazing vocal delivery, reminded me of Celine Dion! Very powerful!"

The comparison is especially striking given that Eylsia recorded the track while recovering from a medical injury affecting her voice.

Hits 1 Radio added:

"An intimate ballad whose sincerity rests on the connection between personal experience and interpretation... intentionally vulnerable, prioritizing emotion and intimacy rather than showmanship."

In a standout endorsement, Tony Michaelides - the veteran British promotions executive who helped bring U2 from Ireland to Britain and worked closely with David Bowie, The Police, Peter Gabriel, Bob Marley, and other global icons - praised the track:

"This has a very big, orchestral powerful sound to it. Superb and so moving it keeps one's attention. Love the whole arrangement."

A feature in Blazemuse / FeatureExclusive, written by Emily Field, highlighted the significance of the moment:

"'Find Another Way' finds hope in a voice still healing... a deeply human touch that reflects the courage to move forward despite difficulties."

The ballad will be the focus of a separate story next week.

Beyond her own music, Eylsia has begun mentoring emerging talent through her studio and label, extending her commitment to helping young artists find their creative paths.

From Wimbledon tennis prodigy to record-label president, college president, luxury fashion designer, studio founder, and chart-topping singer, Eylsia Nicolas continues to prove that determination outweighs circumstance. Whether writing, producing, building companies, or singing against medical advice, her path remains defined not by obstacles - but by her relentless drive.

Music in My Mind

Spotify : https://is.gd/MusicInMyMindSpotifyTrack

: https://is.gd/MusicInMyMindSpotifyTrack Amazon Music : https://is.gd/MusicInMyMindAmazon

: https://is.gd/MusicInMyMindAmazon Apple Music: https://is.gd/MusicInMyMindApple

Sing Again

Spotify : https://is.gd/SingAgainSpotify

: https://is.gd/SingAgainSpotify Amazon Music : https://is.gd/SingAgainAmazon

: https://is.gd/SingAgainAmazon Apple Music: https://is.gd/SingAgainApple

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has received over 850 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Contact:

Patricia Chen

info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-hits-%231-in-the-united-states-as-her-multi-1240404