Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited: Ping An Good Doctor's Nine-Month Net Profit Rises 35%; Company Accelerates Efforts to Broaden AI Applications in Healthcare

Ping An Good Doctor's Nine-Month Net Profit Rises 35%; Company Accelerates Efforts to Broaden AI Applications in Healthcare

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 1833.HK) today announced its results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026. During the period, the Company recorded total revenue of RMB3.51billion and net profit of RMB0.25 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 35%.

Core Businesses Remain Solid; Innovative Services Continue to Unlock Value From the "Insurance + Health Care" Synergy

In the commercial insurance enablement business (F-end), the Company focused on enhancing its membership service system, which is deeply integrated with insurance products, improving the differentiated competitiveness of insurance offerings. By enriching healthcare service benefits, the Company also supported customer acquisition through scenario-based insurance marketing. Leveraging its professional medical service capabilities, the Company continued to deepen the application of its "insurance + health care" synergistic model in disease-specific care.

To mark the 33rd World Alzheimer's Day, the Company jointly launched the Brain Health Service with Ping An Life Insurance, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and offering a full-cycle health management solution spanning screening, treatment, rehabilitation, care & support and payment. The service will gradually expand into broader brain-health areas, including stroke, Parkinson's disease and depression.

In the corporate health management business (B-end), demand for services continues to grow as investment in employee health becomes an increasingly important part of corporate human resources management. As of the end of September this year, the number of paying corporate clients served by the Company over the past 12 months exceeded 8,100, up nearly 60% year on year, while GMV of the corporate health management business continued to increase.

The Company stepped up efforts to acquire corporate clients, broadening its product range and improving service quality to boost conversion across online and offline channels. More tailored, specialized healthcare services are helping expand the commercial potential of its corporate health offerings.

During the period, the Company further strengthened its "online, in-hospital, at-home and corporate" service network and actively introduced third-party service providers to enrich its service and product offerings. The Company also upgraded its Ping An Health Longevity Management Service System, joining forces with more than 40 leading companies to establish a Longevity Management Ecosystem Alliance. It also unveiled 11 Ping An Health Longevity Centers nationwide, building on its 11 self-operated medical facilities and working closely with affiliated providers to create an extensive longevity medicine service network.

AI Capabilities Expand Across Diverse Scenarios and User Groups; Differentiated Deployment Model Earns International Recognition

Ping An Good Doctor continues to deepen the development and real-world deployment of its AI capabilities. Through a "human professionals + AI + ecosystem" closed loop, the Company has built a distinct competitive advantage and steadily improved the quality and efficiency of its professional medical services. During the period, the number of AI Doctor users continued to grow, reaching nearly 13 million.

For serious medical care, the Company further upgraded its AI-enabled multidisciplinary team ("MDT") assistance platform for complex-disease diagnosis. As of the end of September this year, the platform has covered four major disease categories. The accuracy rate of MDT diagnosis and treatment plans for complex diseases was approximately [90]%, demonstrating the growing use of AI in complex-disease diagnosis and treatment.

the Company further upgraded its AI-enabled multidisciplinary team ("MDT") assistance platform for complex-disease diagnosis. As of the end of September this year, the platform has covered four major disease categories. The accuracy rate of MDT diagnosis and treatment plans for complex diseases was approximately [90]%, demonstrating the growing use of AI in complex-disease diagnosis and treatment. For proactive health management, the Company launched "Ping An Smart Private Coach," a digital health management service that pairs an AI coach with a human personal trainer, creating an exercise and wellness cycle of assessment, training and consolidation.

the Company launched "Ping An Smart Private Coach," a digital health management service that pairs an AI coach with a human personal trainer, creating an exercise and wellness cycle of assessment, training and consolidation. For cross-border healthcare, the Company's "Ping An GlobalCare" debuted at the Shenzhen Sci-Tech Innovation Exhibition in September. Combining AI-powered multilingual translation with integrated online and offline services, it provides expatriates in China with one-stop healthcare services, helping address language barriers, complex procedures and gaps in care coordination. The service is now available in Shenzhen.

In addition, Frost & Sullivan has named the Company a key case study in its 2026 Blue Book on the Development of the Global AI Healthcare Industry, citing its established AI healthcare deployment capabilities and full-scenario service ecosystem. The report noted that the Company has evolved from an online healthcare service platform into an AI-driven healthcare service ecosystem platform. Through its "AI + Physician" dual-engine model and a "human professionals + AI + ecosystem" closed loop, the Company has built a distinct competitive advantage and further advanced the integration of AI technology into medical scenarios.

Looking ahead, Ping An Good Doctor will accelerate the use of AI in a wider range of areas, including professional medical services and the development of innovative products that integrate insurance and healthcare services. It will continue to use technology to enhance its healthcare services and senior-care ecosystem, while further expanding its "online, in-hospital, at-home and corporate" service network and strengthening its ability to attract and serve corporate clients. The Company aims to provide professional, comprehensive and high-quality one-stop medical, health and senior care solutions, supporting the development of a multi-tiered health service system.

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