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WKN: 885933 | ISIN: CH0011339204 | Ticker-Symbol: AH2N
München
22.10.26 | 08:00
6,490 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCOM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCOM HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9306,67007:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:10 Uhr
144 Leser
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Ascom Holding AG: Ascom completes share capital reduction following share buyback program

Baar, Switzerland, 23 October 2026

Ascom Holding AG has completed the share capital reduction following the share buyback program concluded on 19 June 2026.

The 3,000,000 registered shares repurchased under the share buyback program for the purpose of a subsequent capital reduction have been cancelled, reducing Ascom's share capital accordingly.
Following the cancellation, Ascom's share capital amounts to CHF 16,500,000, divided into 33,000,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.50 each.

Further information is available in Ascom's 19 June 2026 announcement on the completion of the share buyback program. Link

Attachment

  • Ascom_Mediarelease_ShareCapitalReduction

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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