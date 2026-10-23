Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Real estate salesperson Robin Patel has joined The Agency Toronto, bringing his experience in residential resale, pre-construction and investment properties to the brokerage as he develops his presence in the Greater Toronto Area's luxury residential market.





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The Agency Toronto was established in 2020 by Peter and Paige Torkan. The brokerage operates within The Agency's international real estate network, with a focus on residential property transactions, including luxury real estate.

Patel's affiliation with the brokerage supports his plans to expand his work in Toronto's luxury residential sector while continuing to represent buyers, sellers and investors across the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding Ontario communities.

Expanding His Real Estate Practice

Patel began working in Ontario real estate in 2020 and reports participating in more than 200 transactions. His experience includes residential resale properties, pre-construction developments, investment properties and commercial real estate.

Through his affiliation with The Agency Toronto, Patel plans to pursue opportunities in established residential markets, including Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga and surrounding communities, while developing his presence in the luxury sector.

"My goal is not simply to sell more homes. My goal is to continuously improve, learn from accomplished professionals, and eventually earn the opportunity to represent some of the finest homes in Canada," Patel said.

Continuing Client Services Across Ontario

Patel will continue to provide real estate services to buyers, sellers and investors, including first-time homebuyers and clients evaluating residential investment opportunities.

He offers services in English, Gujarati and Hindi and holds the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) and Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) designations.

His business will remain focused on residential transactions, pre-construction properties and investment opportunities, alongside his plans to develop further experience in luxury residential real estate.

Additional information about his real estate services and market coverage is available at [Robin Patel's official website](https://robinpatel.ca/).

About Robin Patel





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Robin Patel is an Ontario real estate salesperson affiliated with The Agency Toronto. His practice includes residential resale, pre-construction properties, first-time homebuyers, investment opportunities and commercial real estate. He serves clients across the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding Ontario communities.

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