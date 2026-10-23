

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJF.OL) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at NOK2.077 billion, or NOK4.08 per share. This compares with NOK1.604 billion, or NOK3.04 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to NOK11.583 billion from NOK11.402 billion last year.



Gjensidige Forsikring ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK2.077 Bln. vs. NOK1.604 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK4.08 vs. NOK3.04 last year. -Revenue: NOK11.583 Bln vs. NOK11.402 Bln last year.



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