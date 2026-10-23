

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - SGS SA (SGSN.SW), a Swiss testing, inspection, and certification company, Friday reported higher sales for the third quarter compared to the same period last year, on strong organic growth.



Further, the company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026.



Quarterly sales increased 14.6 percent to CHF 1.982 billion from CHF 1.729 billion last year, driven by strong organic growth of 5.7 percent, a positive net scope effect of 6.9 percent and a favorable foreign exchange effect of 2 percent.



Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect 5 percent to 7 percent in organic sales growth and 16 percent adjusted operating income margin on sales, in reported terms.



On Thursday, shares closed at CHF 100.90, up 0.45% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



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