

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Indutrade AB (INDT.ST) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK804 million, or SEK2.21 per share. This compares with SEK674 million, or SEK1.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to SEK8.871 billion from SEK7.846 billion last year.



Indutrade AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK804 Mln. vs. SEK674 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.21 vs. SEK1.85 last year. -Revenue: SEK8.871 Bln vs. SEK7.846 Bln last year.



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