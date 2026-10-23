

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Saab (SAABb.ST) reported that its third quarter net income increased to 1.43 billion Swedish kronor from 975 million kronor, prior year. Profit per share amounted to 2.57 kronor compared to 1.77 kronor. EBITDA amounted to 2.83 billion kronor compared to 2.17 billion kronor. EBIT increased 42 percent and amounted to 1.95 billion kronor from 1.37 billion kronor.



Third quarter order bookings were 65.83 billion Swedish kronor compared to 20.86 billion kronor, last year. Sales amounted to 20.55 billion kronor compared to 15.87 billion kronor, corresponding to an organic sales growth of 30.6%.



At last close on Nasdaq Stockholm, Saab shares were trading at 634.90 kronor.



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