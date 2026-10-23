Texas-based T1 Energy has announced it has received a waiver from the Department of Commerce that will allow the company to import up to 1.725 GW of solar cells to supply its module assembly operations in Wilmer, Texas, just south of Dallas. The waiver allows the company to meet its supply needs without fear of punishment for stockpiling solar materials under the Trump administration's Section 232 tariffs, set to take effect on Dec. 4, 2026. On that date, incoming shipments of polysilicon and silicon-based solar products will become subject to a 15% tariff alongside minimum import prices established ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...