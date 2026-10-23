The IQM Spark quantum computer, to be located at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, will be the third system deployed in Spain through the collaboration between IQM and Telefónica, positioning the region as a benchmark for digital innovation.

Telefónica and IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computing, have joined forces to deploy the first quantum computer in the Community of Madrid. The initiative will strengthen the region's scientific and technological capabilities, while driving the development of real-world cases for companies across the Community of Madrid.

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IQM and Telefónica are bringing an IQM Spark quantum computer to Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, giving researchers, students and industry across the Community of Madrid hands-on access to real quantum hardware.

The IQM Spark quantum computer, an all-in-one solution specifically designed for research, education and early-stage development, will be installed at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid before the end of 2026. It will enable universities, hospitals, research centers and start-ups, direct access to real quantum hardware to develop and test quantum algorithms and build the expertise needed to explore future use cases.

This will be the first quantum computer of its kind in the Community of Madrid, significantly increasing the region's capacity to develop quantum capabilities locally and through hands-on experience. The computer will join the other two quantum computers provided by Telefónica and IQM to CESGA (Galician Supercomputing Centre).

Once the new quantum computer is operational, the Community of Madrid will have greater capabilities to foster the creation of its own quantum ecosystem, bringing together all stakeholders involved in developing real-world use cases that deliver direct benefits to local industry. This ecosystem will help attract talent and strengthen Madrid's position as a leading hub for advanced digital innovation, while also contributing to the development of European technological sovereignty.

Borja Ochoa, non-executive Chairman of Telefónica España and CEO of B2B, said: "This project marks another step forward in Telefónica's close collaboration with the Community of Madrid in the deployment of quantum technologies, both in networks and in the encryption and protection of critical data in particularly sensitive sectors such as healthcare and security, and now also through the research opportunities offered by quantum computing. In line with its goal of becoming the best gateway to digital technologies for citizens, businesses and public administrations, Telefónica is the first operator in Spain to offer communications between data centers protected by the new post-quantum cryptography standards. Our company is also helping to build a national ecosystem by developing technologies and communications, specialized centers and strategic projects ranging from the development of cancer treatments to reducing the use of cardboard by packaging companies."

Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers, said: "By investing in its own quantum computer, the Community of Madrid is creating an infrastructure that will enable its researchers, students and industries to grow their capabilities over the long term. Quantum computing becomes truly valuable when it moves beyond remote laboratory environments and is placed directly in the hands of those working closest to the real-world challenges it can help address. This deal represents an important step forward for Madrid and for Europe in its ambition to lead the development of quantum computing."

This project further expands IQM's growing international footprint, with full-stack quantum computers already deployed across Europe, Asia and North America, including computers supplied to some of the world's leading supercomputing centers. IQM is also driving the adoption of quantum computing in areas such as research, materials science, financial modeling and other fields, by giving end users direct ownership of the infrastructure needed to turn experimentation into real-world, high-impact applications.

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum computers and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Finland, with major operations in Munich, IQM employs over 450 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Stock Market.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the world's leading telecommunications service providers. The company is committed to becoming the leading gateway to digital technologies for citizens, businesses and public administrations, contributing to economic and social progress in the markets where it operates.

Telefónica provides fixed and mobile connectivity services, together with a broad portfolio of digital solutions for residential and business customers. With more than 299.8 million accesses, the company focuses its operations on its four core markets: Spain, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom.

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