VR-Yhtymä Oyj: Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of VR-Group Plc

22.10.2026 19:35:40 EEST | VR-Yhtymä Oyj | Decisions of general meeting

VR-Group Plc, stock exchange release, 22 October 2026 at 19.35 EEST

The Extraordinary General Meeting of VR-Group Plc held on 22 October 2026 has resolved on a return of capital under which VR will transfer ownership of 10 diesel locomotives and a spare parts package to the State. The value of the assets to be transferred is approximately EUR 2.1 million.

The State has announced that it will donate the rolling stock to Ukraine.

VR-Group Plc

Contacts

VR Mediadesk, +358 (0)29 434 7123, viestinta@vr.fi

About VR-Yhtymä Oyj

At VR, our work is meaningful: it affects the daily lives of thousands of people and promotes low-emission mobility and logistics. We ensure smooth everyday journeys in Finland and Sweden and support industrial logistics domestically.

In 2025, 16.1 million long-distance journeys were made with us in Finland, we transported 24.8 million tonnes of goods by rail and our net sales amounted to EUR 1,253 million. More than 9,500 top professionals worked together on a journey towards a better world.

More information: VR Group