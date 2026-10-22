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WKN: A3EYCJ | ISIN: CH1300646267 | Ticker-Symbol: Q23
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 09:30
92,22 Euro
+0,30 % +0,28
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BUNGE GLOBAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUNGE GLOBAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,3092,2009:50
91,3092,2009:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 18:45 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Björn Borg AB: Henrik Bunge to step down as CEO of Björn Borg AB

Henrik Bunge today informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down as CEO of Björn Borg. The Board will now begin recruiting a new CEO for the leading sports brand Björn Borg. Henrik Bunge will continue as CEO until 31 March 2027 and will thereafter remain available as a senior adviser to Björn Borg as needed.

"Henrik has developed Björn Borg with great drive and clear leadership, strengthening the company's position as a sports brand. His focus on profitable growth, corporate culture and employee development has been instrumental in our success. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Henrik for his very valuable contributions and the strong commitment he has shown throughout his years as CEO of Björn Borg. The Board's focus is now on finding the right successor to continue developing the Björn Borg brand from our current position of strength," says Johanna Schottenius, Chair of the Board of Björn Borg.

"Leading Björn Borg for twelve years has been a privilege. Together, we have transformed an underwear brand into a sports brand with training at its core. Our ambition has been to inspire people to train, not just to become better at training, but to become better at everything else in life. That belief has also shaped our culture, where energy and an attitude that anything is possible go hand in hand. What I am most proud of is the people and everything we have built together. I am immensely grateful for our employees' commitment and for the trust placed in me by the Board, our shareholders and our partners over the years. Now is the right time to hand over to someone who can take Björn Borg forward, and I look forward to supporting a smooth transition," says Henrik Bunge, CEO of Björn Borg.

For further information, please contact

Johanna Schottenius, Chair of the Board, Björn Borg AB
Email: johanna@schottenius.se
Phone: +46 76 010 80 21

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, footwear and bags. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 1 044 million in 2025, with an average of 145 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

This information is information that Björn Borg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 18:45 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.