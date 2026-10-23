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BB

WKN: A40CXM | ISIN: SE0021921327 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BB
Frankfurt
23.10.26 | 08:04
5,020 Euro
-1,18 % -0,060
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BJORN BORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BJORN BORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7954,96009:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Björn Borg AB: Björn Borg AB Interim Report January - September 2026

JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

  • Group net sales amounted to SEK 308.2 million (299.8), an increase of 2.8 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 2.5 percent.
  • Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 16.1 percent to SEK 60.1 million (51.7), and sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 143.0 million (122.0), an increase of 17.3 percent.
  • The gross profit margin was 54.6 percent (52.5).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 53.2 million (45.1), an increase of 17.8 percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 42.3 million (36.9), an increase of 14.6 percent.
  • Earnings per share both before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.68 (1.47).

JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

  • Group net sales amounted to SEK 807.3 million (805.7), a decrease of 0.2 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 1.1 percent.
  • Net sales for own e-commerce increased by 11.7 percent to SEK 172.7 million (154.6). Sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 360.3 million (333.3), an increase of 8.1 percent.
  • The gross profit margin was 54.8 percent (51.1).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 111.8 million (89.9), an increase of 24.3 percent.
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 87.8 million (76.7), an increase of 14.4 percent.
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 3.48 (3.05).
  • Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.49 (3.05).

QUOTE FROM THE CEO
"The third quarter was our best ever, with both record sales and operating profit." commented CEO Henrik Bunge.

For further information, please contact

Jens Nyström, CFO
Email: jens.nystrom@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

Henrik Bunge, CEO
Email: henrik.bunge@bjornborg.com
Phone: +46 85 06 337 00

About Björn Borg

The Group owns the Björn Borg trademark and its core business is underwear, sportswear, footwear and bags. It also offers eyewear through licensees. Björn Borg products are sold in around twenty markets, of which Sweden and the Netherlands are the largest. The Björn Borg Group has operations at every level from branding to consumer sales in its own Björn Borg stores and via own e-commerce at www.bjornborg.com. Group net sales amounted to SEK 1 044 million in 2025, with an average of 145 employees. The Björn Borg share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2007.

This information is information that Björn Borg AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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