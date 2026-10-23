Besqab AB (publ): Besqab interim report January-September 2026

Strong period with high sales figures and increasing profitability

Besqab AB (publ) publish interim report for January-September 2026. CEO Magnus Andersson and CFO Magnus Sundell will present the results in a digital broadcast today, October 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Link for login to live presentation: https://access.dnbcarnegie.com/companies/1474/live

Q3 2026 in brief (segment reporting)

• Net sales amounted to SEK 651.1 million (405.0)

• Gross profit amounted to SEK 141.1 million (77.6) and the gross margin amounted to 21.6 percent (19.2)

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 91.1 million (30.4) and the operating margin amounted to 14.0 percent (7.5)

• Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 86.4 million (30.8)

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.70 (0.09)

• 147 (94) homes sold, 95 (3) booked in projects not yet in production.

• 1,488 (1,455) homes in ongoing production.

• The proportion of homes sold or booked in ongoing production was 56 percent (66)

• Only 6 unsold homes in completed projects at the end of the period

Magnus Andersson, CEO:

"Besqab delivers another quarter of strong sales, several project launches, and significantly improved earnings compared to the same period last year-providing a solid foundation for the continued development and growth of Besqab. Activity in the market increased during the quarter, characterized by high transaction volumes and strong demand for Besqab's homes. With good profitability in ongoing projects and several project launches planned for the final quarter of the year, we are well-positioned for a strong year-end."

Period January-September 2026

•According to the segment report, net sales amounted to SEK 1,993.6 million (1,844.6). Gross profit amounted to SEK 409.3 million (285.8) and the gross margin was 20.5 percent (15.5).

• According to segment reporting, operating profit amounted to SEK 266.5 million (115.83) and the operating margin was 13.4 percent (6.3). Profits for the period amounted to SEK 249.5 million (104.0). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.68 (0.37).

• According to IFRS, the equity ratio as of the balance sheet date was 56.2 percent (50.8), equity amounted to SEK 3,289.5 million (2,995.7) and total assets amounted to SEK 5,849.6 million (5,901.7).

• According to IFRS, net sales amounted to SEK 2,925.8 million (512.0), operating profit amounted to SEK 374.1 million (-94.2). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 357.0 million (-105.5). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 2.85 (-1,65).

• The number of homes sold during the period, in ongoing and completed projects, amounted to 394 (391).

• The number of homes taken into possession by buyers during the period amounted to 266 (105). The number of homes recognized in profit according to IFRS amounted to 524 (95).

Significant events during the reporting period

Besqab has handed over the rental housing project Femöringen in Solna-comprising a total of 213 rental units-as well as the third phase of the rental housing project Inverness in Danderyd-comprising 170 rental units-to the buyer, Patrizia. The transfer of possession is taking place in accordance with the schedule.

For more infomation, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 415 58

Magnus Sundell, CFO, e: magnus.sundell@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 416 60

About Besqab

Besqab AB (publ) develops high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqab.se

This information is information that Besqab AB is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the agency of the specified contact persons, for publication on 2026-10-23 07:00 CET.