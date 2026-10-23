Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hotspot Rohstoffe: Neuer Highflyer abseits des Rampenlichts?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633824 | ISIN: SE0000936478 | Ticker-Symbol: IJU
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 09:54
0,153 Euro
-38,49 % -0,096
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1510,15309:55
0,1510,15309:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intrum: Balance sheet strengthened, Servicing income still under pressure and Investing volumes increased

  • Capital raise, asset sale and good cost control takes the Servicing leverage ratio to 4.5x, compared to 5.7x at year end 2025
  • Negative Servicing income trend from H1 2026 continued, leading to a goodwill impairment of SEK 1.5bn in Germany. Operational Excellence programme accelerated.
  • Investment pace increased with returns remaining high - SEK 617m was invested in the quarter at a 17% blended IRR

Key figures, third quarter 2026

SEK m, unless otherwise indicatedThird quarter9 monthsRolling 12 monthsFull year

Jul-Sep 2026Jul-Sep 2025Chg %Jan-Sep 2026Jan-Sep 2025Chg %20262025
Unadjusted accounting metrics
Total income3,8204,056-611,62712,537-716,12017,030
Total costs-4,512-4,733-5-10,434-11,114-6-16,467-17,147
EBIT-266-583-542,3641,775331,024435
Net income/loss¹-1,487396n/a-1,681820n/a-3,930-1,429
Earnings/loss per share, SEK²-0.473.00n/a-1.456.59n/a-3.38-11.25
Adjusted accounting metrics
Adjusted EBIT9761,234-213,6283,718-25,2555,345
Servicing KPIs
Servicing leverage ratio





4.5x5.7x
Adjusted Servicing EBIT margin, %24222232302525
Other
Items affecting comparability1,2421,818-321,2641,944-354,2314,910

1) Amounts attributable to the Parent's shareholders. 2) Earnings/loss per share is not comparable to prior periods due to the share issue completed in Q3 2026. Source: Intrum Interim report Q3 2026, page 2.

"Three quarters into our Intrum 2030 strategy, we are making progress on our first priority: reducing leverage. In order to continue to deleverage, we will focus on lower costs, better cash generation and External servicing growth. In Investing, our aim is to invest at a level that replenishes the book, while maintaining our return requirements." - Johan Åkerblom, President and CEO, Intrum AB

The quarter summarised

  • The Servicing leverage ratio was 4.5x, compared with 5.7x at year end 2025, following a SEK 7.5bn capital raise and an asset sale, which generated SEK 2.5bn in cash. At the same time, Servicing income remained under pressure, and full-year External servicing income is now expected to be lower than in 2025.
  • Servicing income declined, continuing the trend from the first half of 2026, mainly due to run-off in the Specialised markets. Traditional markets grew at a low single-digit rate, however overall growth was not enough to offset the decline in the Specialised markets. Germany's negative trend continued and a goodwill impairment of SEK 1.5bn was recorded.
  • In response to the challenges within Servicing, sales leadership has been strengthened in eight markets, including UK and Germany. New sales capacity has been increased by 30 percent and a more structured approach to commercial performance has been introduced.
  • Further, the Operational Excellence programme was accelerated and has now been initiated in 17 countries, compared with seven planned for 2026. Under a plan to be finalised in Q4, total costs are expected to approach SEK 11bn in 2027.
  • Investing volumes increased following the capital raise. SEK 617m was invested in the quarter at a blended IRR of 17%, compared with 18% a year ago, and year-to-date investments of SEK 1.2bn are in line with the full year 2025.

Presentation of the interim report

Johan Åkerblom, President & CEO, and Masih Yazdi, CFO, will present the Q3 2026 results, followed by a Q&A session, in a webcast with teleconference at 09:00 CET. The conference will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use this link. Via the webcast, you can ask questions in writing.

To participate via teleconference, please register here. Following registration, you will receive dial-in details and a conference ID. This format allows participants to ask questions verbally.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations
ir@intrum.com

Media Inquiries:
Kristin Andersson, External Communications Director
+46 70 585 78 18
kristin.andersson@intrum.com

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in improving financial health whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, more than 8,000 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.

The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.

This information is information that Intrum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.