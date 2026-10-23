Volvo Car AB: Volvo Cars Q3 2026: taking decisive action to navigate a very tough environment

Volvo Cars today reports an operating income, excluding joint ventures & associates and items affecting comparability, of SEK -3.7 billion and a corresponding EBIT margin of -5.6 per cent for the third quarter of 2026. The result reflects a further deteriorating external environment, led by market developments in China and the US.

Q3 revenue was SEK 66.9 bn (SEK 86.4 bn in Q3 2025)

Q3 operating income was SEK -5.6 bn (SEK 6.4 bn in Q3 2025)

Q3 EBIT (excl. share of income in JVs & associates and IAC) was SEK -3.7 bn (SEK 5.8 bn in Q3 2025)

Q3 EBIT margin was -8.4 per cent (7.4 per cent in Q3 2025)

Q3 EBIT margin (excl. share of income in JVs & associates and IAC) of -5.6 per cent (6.7 per cent in Q3 2025)

Q3 basic earnings per share were SEK -1.63 (SEK 1.75 in Q3 2025)

Q3 fully electric car sales share at 32 per cent (22 per cent in Q3 2025)

Q3 electrified car sales share at 53 per cent (46 per cent in Q3 2025)

Q3 free cash flow of SEK -8.9 billion (SEK -4.3 billion in Q3 2025)

Volvo Cars today reports an operating income, excluding joint ventures & associates and items affecting comparability, of SEK -3.7 billion and a corresponding EBIT margin of -5.6 per cent for the third quarter of 2026. The result reflects a further deteriorating external environment, led by market developments in China and the US.

Volvo Cars remains a leader in the premium fully electric (BEV) segment, underpinned by a resilient performance in Europe where it had a BEV sales share of 45 per cent in Q3. But the situation in China and the US was considerably tougher, which also negatively affected free cash flow.

In China, Volvo Cars and other legacy premium brands faced hypercompetition from new Chinese alternatives, as well as severe pricing pressure. As a result, Volvo Cars' revenues in China fell by almost 50 per cent year-on-year. In the US, Volvo Cars saw continued negative effects from tariffs and the removal of consumer incentives for electrified cars, which pressured margins.

The company's Q3 result was also affected by other external developments: a negative revaluation of SEK 1.1 billion in CAFE credits due to legislation changes in the US, negative raw material developments, and SEK -0.9 billion due to the recognition of Polestar's losses in Q2 2026.

In response to the result, Volvo Cars aims to reduce an additional SEK 5 billion in indirect spend and variable costs, on top of earlier cost programmes it successfully completed. These actions will lead to a structural reduction of approximately 2,500 jobs globally, of which 2,000 are based in Sweden, by ending consultant contracts, through natural attrition and by targeted exit packages to employees.

Full financial effects of these measures will be realised by the end of 2027, by which time the company's overall indirect spend will be almost 25 per cent lower versus FY 2024.

The company is also working at speed on its recently announced, largest-ever product push. This consists of 13 new cars between now and the end of 2030, with a tailored portfolio of new cars for Europe, the US and China and more localised production. Already in 2027, Volvo Cars will reveal three of these new cars: one new car for Europe and two China-specific models.

More details about Volvo Cars' performance can be found in the Q3 2026 financial report.

"We continue to operate in a very tough environment with strong external challenges: de-globalisation, hypercompetition and climate change. We are convinced that we have the right long-term strategy addressing these challenges," says Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO. "However, in the short term, with severely challenged volumes, we need to reinforce our turnaround plan with additional decisive actions, lowering our break-even point and improving cash flows to make us more resilient."

A reinforced turnaround plan with the right regional products

Reflecting its strong BEV position in Europe, the EX60 has been a big success with over 50,000 European orders and it will be one of Volvo Cars' most profitable models. Due to new industrial technology such as cell-to-body it is taking longer than planned to ramp up production, but Volvo Cars is steadily improving built volumes.

In 2027 Volvo Cars will introduce its next global BEV car, which targets a large, lower priced market segment in Europe, with the first customer deliveries starting after summer. This will further strengthen its BEV leadership and improve margins.

In the US, Volvo Cars has divided the market in four regions to enable faster decision-making and improve sales. It is fast-tracking the production start of the long-range plug-in hybrid versions of the XC90 and XC60, with European deliveries starting this year and the US shortly after. In Q1 2027, it will localise XC60 production in Charleston. By the end of the decade, it will localise a second, all-new car with multiple powertrain options.

In China, the next two years will remain tough, so Volvo Cars is taking further cost-efficiency actions to weather the storm. For example, it will combine its two offices in Shanghai by moving the sales office to the local HQ in Jiading.

Mid-next year Volvo Cars will reveal and start production of the first two of six new China-tailored cars, through closer cooperation with Geely. These cars will be developed with a Chinese tech stack and the latest ADAS technologies to make them fully competitive in China.

Additional cost and cash actions

Volvo Cars will achieve the additional savings of SEK 5 billion by driving structural change, lowering corporate overheads and empowering its regions. It is adapting its blue-collar workforce to current volumes by leveraging existing flexibility and will continue to reduce R&D costs, as it has already established its tech foundation with SPA3 and HuginCore.

Volvo Cars will also develop a more efficient production structure by concentrating on five dedicated Volvo plants globally. For its Chengdu and Ghent plants the company is exploring the option of multi-brand assembly together with Geely.

In addition, the company will further lower its variable costs, for example by increasing its common supplier base with Geely Group and adopting more common hardware parts in its cars.

Finally, Volvo Cars will continue to prioritise cash. The company has passed its investment peak and has now returned to normal and affordable investment levels, corresponding to an approximately 30 per cent reduction compared to 2024.

Note to editors

Volvo Cars will host a livestream on its Q3 2026 results for media, investors and analysts at 08:00 CET today. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

Link for livestream

It will be possible to ask questions during the Q&A session following the main presentation. To participate, you can either use the chat function online to type your question, or you can call in. To call in, participants need to register via the link below and will then receive the dial-in details and individual PIN.

Link to register

This disclosure contains information that Volvo Car AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-10-2026 07:00 CET.

For further information please contact:

Volvo Cars Media Relations

+46 31-59 65 25

media@volvocars.com

Volvo Cars Investor Relations

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investors@volvocars.com

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B".



"For life. To provide freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.



In 2025, Volvo Cars sold over 710 thousand cars, with an electrified share of 46%.

Volvo Cars on average employed 42,600 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).