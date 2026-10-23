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WKN: A3DM3Z | ISIN: SE0017885767 | Ticker-Symbol: AR7
Frankfurt
23.10.26 | 08:07
4,835 Euro
+0,42 % +0,020
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ADDNODE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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5,6005,83009:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Addnode Group AB: Interim Report January 1-September 30, 2026

Significant earnings improvement
"Organic growth, acquisitions and enhanced efficiency contributed to a significant earnings improvement for Addnode Group. During the quarter, we secured our largest contract to date for our own software and increased our investments in innovative AI solutions. More three-year agreements are expected to be renewed in 2027, which will support our continued organic growth."

Johan Andersson
President and CEO

Third quarter July 1-September 30, 2026

• Net sales for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 10 percent to SEK 1,438 m (1,311), of which organic growth amounted to 3 percent. Currency effects had an impact of SEK 17 m (-50) on net sales.

• EBITA increased to SEK 250 m (149). Currency effects had an impact of SEK 3 m (-4) on EBITA. The EBITA margin increased to 17.4 percent (11.4).

• Operating profit increased to SEK 159 m (74), corresponding to an operating margin of 11.1 percent (5.6).

• Net profit for the period increased to SEK 109 m (54).

• Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 0.80 (0.40)

• Cash flow from operating activities improved to SEK 9 m (-64).

• Ten-year contract signed with the City of Stockholm worth approximately SEK 100 m.

• Acquisition of AI-enabled SpaceIntel software platform in the USA.

Events after the end of the reporting period

• No significant events have occurred since the end of the period.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson
CEO and President, Addnode Group
Phone: +46 (0) 70 420 58 31
E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Kristina Elfström Mackintosh
CFO, Addnode Group
Tel: +46 (0) 70 633 89 90
E-post: kristina.mackintosh@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for a Better Society
Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 3,000 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across five continents. Net sales in 2025 amounted to SEK 5.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.

This information is information that Addnode Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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