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WKN: A3DM3Z | ISIN: SE0017885767 | Ticker-Symbol: AR7
Düsseldorf
18.08.26 | 08:13
3,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ADDNODE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ADDNODE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4803,70010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group strengthens its software portfolio with AI-enabled facility management platform

Symetri, a company within Addnode Group's Design Management division, has acquired the operations of SpaceIntel, a US-based AI-enabled software platform for facility management.

SpaceIntel's platform enables organizations to manage facilities, equipment, staff and resources across multiple locations using digital building data and structured workflows. The acquisition adds software, a skilled organization and expected net sales of approximately SEK 10 million.

For more information, please visit www.spaceintel.ai

"SpaceIntel is a technology acquisition that strengthens our proprietary software portfolio. By combining the platform with Symetri's software portfolio, market reach and sales organization, we can scale a proven AI-enabled solution across our existing customer base and create additional recurring software revenue", says Jens Kollserud, Division President Design Management, Addnode Group.

The acquired operations of SpaceIntel will be consolidated as part of the Design Management division from August 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson
CEO and President, Addnode Group
Phone: +46 (0) 70 420 58 31
E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Jens Kollserud
Division President Design Management, Addnode Group
Tel: +46 (0) 70 875 19 20
E-post: jens.kollserud@symetri.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for a Better Society
Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 3,000 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across five continents. Net sales in 2025 amounted to SEK 5.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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