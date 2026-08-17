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WKN: A3DM3Z | ISIN: SE0017885767 | Ticker-Symbol: AR7
Düsseldorf
17.08.26 | 08:13
3,425 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ADDNODE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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3,5153,74009:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.08.2026 08:45 Uhr
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Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group wins strategic contract with the City of Stockholm valued at approximately SEK 100 million

Sokigo, a company within Addnode Group's Process Management division, has signed a contract with the City of Stockholm for the delivery and implementation of a case management platform supporting urban development and community planning processes. The total order value amounts to approximately SEK 100 million over the contract period of 10 years.

The solution will support key processes including building permits, planning, geospatial services, housing adaptation, registry and council management. The platform is designed to streamline case handling and improve service for citizens and businesses.

The agreement is one of Sokigo's largest within municipal case management and strengthens its base of recurring revenue. As Sweden's largest municipality, the City of Stockholm also represents an important reference customer for continued growth in municipal digitalization.

"We are proud of the trust placed in us by the City of Stockholm. This contract confirms our strong position within digital urban and community development, and enables us to further develop next-generation operational support solutions together with the City of Stockholm", says Andreas Wikholm, Division President Process Management, Addnode Group.

The new platform also enables increased use of AI in information management, decision-making support and case processes, providing a future-proof foundation for continued development.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group
Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31
E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Andreas Wikholm, Division President Process Management, Addnode Group
Tel: +46 (0) 70 394 42 07
E-post: andreas.wikholm@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for a Better Society
Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 3,000 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across five continents. Net sales in 2025 amounted to SEK 5.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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