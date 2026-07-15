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WKN: A3DM3Z | ISIN: SE0017885767 | Ticker-Symbol: AR7
Frankfurt
15.07.26 | 08:03
3,690 Euro
-0,40 % -0,015
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ADDNODE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ADDNODE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
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3,6304,00014:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2026 10:30 Uhr
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Addnode Group AB: Interim Report 1 January - 30 June, 2026

Stable underlying business and improved efficiency

"Our operations continued to deliver a stable performance during the quarter, although reported growth was impacted by the renewal cycle for Autodesk agreements. We are improving our profitability across several areas of the Group and have now carried out an efficiency program in Symetri to strengthen our focus on new sales and realize synergies. With strong customer relationships, growing AI-related opportunities, and a clear acquisition agenda, Addnode Group is well positioned for continued profitable growth."

Johan Andersson
President and CEO

Second quarter April 1 - June 30, 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,449 m (1,457). Organic growth was -11 percent. Currency effects had an impact of SEK -7 m (-69) on net sales. Early renewals of three-year agreements had a positive impact of approximately SEK 80 m on net sales for the second quarter of 2025, which has affected comparability. Adjusted for this, organic growth was -5 percent.
  • A restructuring program has been carried out in the Design Management division to strengthen the focus on new sales and realize synergies. The program is expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 100 m. Restructuring costs of SEK 28 m were charged to earnings for the second quarter.
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 148 m (238). Currency effects had an impact of SEK -2 m (-16) on EBITA. The EBITA margin was 10.2 percent (16.3). Excluding restructuring costs, EBITA amounted to SEK 176 m, corresponding to a margin of 12.1 percent. Adjusted for the previous year's positive impact of SEK 70 m from early contract renewals, EBITA for the comparative period amounted to SEK 168 m, corresponding to a margin of 11.5 percent.
  • Operating profit totaled SEK 58 m (170), corresponding to an operating margin of 4.0 percent (11.7).
  • Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 20 m (104).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution decreased to SEK 0.15 (0.78).
  • Cash flow from operating activities improved to SEK 62 m (-33).

Events after the end of the reporting period

  • No significant events have occurred since the end of the period.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group
Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31
E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Kristina Elfström Mackintosh, CFO, Addnode Group
Phone: +46 (0) 70 633 89 90
E-mail: kristina.mackintosh@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for a Better Society
Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 3,000 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across five continents. Net sales in 2025 amounted to SEK 5.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.

This information is information that Addnode Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-15 10:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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