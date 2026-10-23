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AC

WKN: A2H9T4 | ISIN: SE0010546242 | Ticker-Symbol: 2LU
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 13:28
0,995 Euro
-1,29 % -0,013
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCONEER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCONEER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9570,97309:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 07:30 Uhr
45 Leser
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Acconeer AB: Interim report Q3 2026 - record volume shipped and continued revenue growth

In the third quarter of 2026 Acconeer delivered half a million sensors which is a new record. The revenue amounted to 23.5 MSEK, a growth with 42% compared to the same period last year, making it the fifth consecutive quarter with record revenue.

Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, comments: "For the fifth consecutive quarter we saw record revenue, and we also delivered more sensors than in any other quarter in the company's history. It is also gratifying to see that the product sales margin has improved significantly, reaching 60 percent compared to 53 percent in the previous quarter."

THIRD QUARTER

  • Net sales for the third quarter amounted to kSEK 23,511 (16,544).
  • The gross margin on sales of goods was 60 (57) %.
  • EBITDA was kSEK -4,119 (1,133).
  • Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -9,352 (448).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.12 (0.01).
  • The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -3,838 (1,022).

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER

  • Net sales for the nine months amounted to kSEK 63,230 (40,688).
  • The gross margin on sales of goods was 55 (59) %.
  • EBITDA was kSEK -19,499 (-12,467).
  • Result after taxes amounted to kSEK 31,438 (-14,481).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.42 (-0.21).
  • The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -18,433 (-13,147).
  • Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to kSEK 31,250 (55,454).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

  • Acconeer received order worth USD 230,000 for mass production in the automotive industry.
  • Acconeer received order worth USD 160,000 for delivery to the automotive industry.
  • Acconeer received order worth USD 100,000 from CODICO.
  • Acconeer received USD 1.5 million order for level sensing.
  • Acconeer received order worth USD 120,000 for delivery to the automotive industry.
  • Acconeer updated financial targets.
  • Acconeer received order of USD 210,000 for level sensing in Oceania.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Acconeer received order worth USD 270,000 for delivery to the automotive industry.
  • Acconeer received order of USD 120,000 for the Japanese market.

The report is attached to this press release and available through Acconeer's website.

For additional information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:30 CEST.

About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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