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AC

WKN: A2H9T4 | ISIN: SE0010546242 | Ticker-Symbol: 2LU
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 13:24
0,924 Euro
-0,65 % -0,006
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCONEER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCONEER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9480,95810:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 10:00 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Acconeer AB: Acconeer receives order worth USD 520,000 for delivery to the automotive industry

The order relates to Acconeer's pulsed coherent radar sensor A121 for mass production within the automotive industry. The order comes from a leading Japanese distributor with a particularly strong position in the automotive industry, and delivery is planned for the first half of 2027.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "We are seeing strong growth within the automotive industry, driven both by our new A212 sensor - for which deliveries quadrupled in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter - and by our established A121 sensor, with volumes increasing as new models and customers are launched."

In addition to publicly announced orders, Acconeer continuously receives orders of smaller amounts which are not publicly announced as they are not considered to affect the share price.

For additional information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-06 09:55 CET.

About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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